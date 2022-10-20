Read full article on original website
kogt.com
Coty Wayne Wolf
Coty Wayne Wolf, 37, of Orange, passed away on October 10, 2022. Born in Orange, Texas on June 19, 1985, he was the son of Rod and Renee Wolf. Coty was known for his kind heart and generosity- giving anything that he thought would help someone in need or bring them happiness. Coty had a passion for music, he was a talented guitarist and found joy in teaching others to play. Coty had an inquisitive mind and loved deep conversations sharing his vast wealth of knowledge. He saw the best in everyone and took pride in being a loyal friend. Coty enjoyed the outdoors and spending time with his best friend and service dog, Kane. He spent several years living in California and considered himself to be a true Californian, planning to return in the following years. Coty was deeply loved and will forever be missed by his friends and family.
kogt.com
Gene Melvin Brown
Gene Melvin Brown, 88, of Mauriceville, Texas, joined many family members in Heaven on October 21, 2022. He was under hospice care at KeKe’s Place in Mauriceville. Gene was born in Lemonville, Texas on September 7, 1934, to an already large family that would continue to grow to a total of nine children. He grew up in the Mauriceville area and attended Mauriceville High School where he graduated early and then began his work life. Gene began his career by working on a tugboat until he was offered a position at Firestone. After beginning his career at Firestone, Gene was called to serve in the United States Army, which he proudly did before returning to Orange and resuming his career at Firestone, which would last until his retirement. He was also a member of the Pentecostal church.
kogt.com
Denny Carl Smith II
Denny Carl Smith II, age 76, of Orange, Texas, passed away on Thursday, October 20, 2022 in Vidor, Texas. Family and friends will gather Monday, October 24, 2022 for visitation at Dorman Funeral Home from 11:00A.M. – 12:00P.M. a graveside service will follow at 2:00P.M. at Hillcrest Memorial Gardens on Monday October 24, 2022.
kogt.com
Commissioner Visits LSCO
The Commissioner of Higher Education for the state of Texas, Dr. Harrison Keller, made a trip to Orange today to visit the Lamar State College Orange campus. LSCO President Dr. Tom Johnson led a tour of the campus and showed the Commissioner the innovative technical and workforce programs that are enabling students to transition immediately to work and to address the immense workforce needs in the area.
kogt.com
Almost 2200 Vote Day One
Early voting for the Nov. 8 General Election began Monday and there were 2185 total votes cast with 509 voting by mail. Early voting will continue thru Nov. 4 and you can vote at any of the four locations in the county. They include the Orange Public Library, the Orange County Airport, Mauriceville Community Center, and Raymond Gould Community Center.
kogt.com
Man Found Deceased In House Fire
Firefighters from ESD#2 responded to a house fire on Garner Lane about 5am Saturday morning after neighbors said they could smell smoke. While putting out the fire they found an unresponsive man inside, believed to have been overcome by the smoke. Justice of the Peace Joy Simonton pronounced Larry Glen Stimic, 72, deceased at the scene.
