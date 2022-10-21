18390 Hudson Road, Milton, DE 19968 ~ STEPS TO BIKE TRAILS, AND A FEW MINUTES DRIVE TO LEWES & REHOBOTH BEACHES. Wonderfully kept, large 2 story home boasts 5 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms and is nestled onto this partially wooded lot. Inside you will find a cozy gas burning stove in the family room, kitchen that features great floor plan for cooking with extra prep space and an abundance of cabinets for storage. First floor features 3 bedrooms, which includes large primary bedroom and bath! Looking to entertain? The 2nd floor features 2 additional bedrooms and a bathroom, plus the bonus room/game room is being sold with the pool table and is perfect for your guests to have fun, relax, and have privacy of their own. Trex Decking and Screened porch lets you enjoy the great outdoors while looking out to your wooded lot line and fully fenced in yard. Detached garage makes for a great shop as it has electricity, heating and air conditioning, and so much more! Additional features of the home include dual zone heating/air conditioning with gas back up, outside shower, rv hookup, generator, on demand water heater, landscaped yard with irrigation, floored attic storage, and large circular driveway that can easily fit 6+ cars. If you are looking for a large home, with no HOA fees and only country restrictions this is one you will want to see! Schedule your appointment today.

MILTON, DE ・ 1 DAY AGO