Cape Gazette
Milton Community Foundation sets bingo fundraiser Nov. 1
The Milton Community Foundation recently team announced the return of it its Bingo Night fundraiser, set for 7 p.m., Tuesday, Nov. 1, at the Milton Fire Hall on Front Street. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. The entry fee is $20 per player with reservations and $25 at the door. Refreshments,...
Cape Gazette
Lunch With a Purpose supports Lighthouse for Broken Wings
More than 220 people attended Lunch With a Purpose Oct. 5 at the Atlantic Sands Hotel in Rehoboth Beach after braving the lingering winds and flooding from the weekend. The host and beneficiary was Lighthouse for Broken Wings. Luncheon guests brought donations for both Lighthouse for Broken Wings and the...
Cape Gazette
Friends of Sussex CASA welcomes new board members
Friends of Sussex CASA Inc. welcomed new board members at its annual meeting held Oct. 12 at the Lewes Public Library. The 501c3 nonprofit organization is dedicated to supporting Sussex County children in foster care, along with their Court Appointed Special Advocates, by providing financial resources for after-school activities and camps, school supplies, sports and music equipment, birthday gifts and more.
Cape Gazette
Lighthouse Church sets Christmas craft show Dec. 3
The Lighthouse Church will hold its inaugural Christmas craft show from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 3, at 21265 John J. Williams Highway, Lewes. Lots of decorations, ornaments and gift items will be offered for sale. Light refreshments will be available. A few tables are still available. For...
Cape Gazette
Grain Thief to play The Room at Cedar Grove Nov. 3
Boston-based Grain Thief, a five-piece string band, will perform at 6:30 p.m., Thursday, Nov. 3, at The Room at Cedar Grove near Lewes. The show includes a multi-course wine-pairing dinner with proceeds to benefit Paul Kares, a nonprofit supporting young musicians and aspiring culinary professionals. “Grain Thief is best known...
Cape Gazette
NEW LISTING~18390 HUDSON RD~MILTON
18390 Hudson Road, Milton, DE 19968 ~ STEPS TO BIKE TRAILS, AND A FEW MINUTES DRIVE TO LEWES & REHOBOTH BEACHES. Wonderfully kept, large 2 story home boasts 5 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms and is nestled onto this partially wooded lot. Inside you will find a cozy gas burning stove in the family room, kitchen that features great floor plan for cooking with extra prep space and an abundance of cabinets for storage. First floor features 3 bedrooms, which includes large primary bedroom and bath! Looking to entertain? The 2nd floor features 2 additional bedrooms and a bathroom, plus the bonus room/game room is being sold with the pool table and is perfect for your guests to have fun, relax, and have privacy of their own. Trex Decking and Screened porch lets you enjoy the great outdoors while looking out to your wooded lot line and fully fenced in yard. Detached garage makes for a great shop as it has electricity, heating and air conditioning, and so much more! Additional features of the home include dual zone heating/air conditioning with gas back up, outside shower, rv hookup, generator, on demand water heater, landscaped yard with irrigation, floored attic storage, and large circular driveway that can easily fit 6+ cars. If you are looking for a large home, with no HOA fees and only country restrictions this is one you will want to see! Schedule your appointment today.
starpublications.online
Seaford Halloween parade for children
This year’s Halloween parade will be held on Oct. 26 at 7 p.m. The lineup will be on the corner of Cedar and High Streets. Categories will be judged by the age of the child. They begin from baby to three years old, 4 to 7 years old, 8 to 12 years old, and 13 and above. Groups will also be a separate category and their award is “the best appearing group.” Judges will pick from the following categories: prettiest, most original, funniest, scariest, and the overall costume.
Cape Gazette
Vietnam veterans donate to Home of the Brave
Members of Vietnam Veterans of America, Chapter 1105, recently presented a donation to Home of the Brave in Milford. Home of the Brave serves those who served us by providing temporary housing, food, stability, guidance and support for veterans during their journey towards permanent housing.
Cape Gazette
Ag museum opens Then One Day the Lights Came On exhibit
The Delaware Agricultural Museum and Village debuted a large-scale indoor/outdoor exhibit Oct. 7 that explores the life-changing impact of rural electrification on Delaware agriculture and the state’s rural communities. Then One Day the Lights Came On is a journey that leads visitors from the late 1930s, before electricity was widely available in the state, through the present-day focus on renewable, clean sources of energy. The exhibit curator is Heidi Nasstrom-Evans of Horizon Philanthropic in Lewes, and the designer is Karen Carney, Art of Area Design owner.
capemayvibe.com
Join us for our Restaurant Week 10 course tasting menu this weekend. This is offered at 315 Ocean Street(Washington Commons) onl…
Join us for our Restaurant Week 10 course tasting menu this weekend. This is offered at 315 Ocean Street(Washington Commons) only. We are selling out quickly so reservations are strongly suggested. Visit us at kararestaurantgroup.com and click Georges Place Cape May or call us at 609-600-2941. Source ». TAGS: Things...
Cape Gazette
Ham radio operators provide support for Apple Scrapple event
Local volunteer amateur radio operators provided communications support to the Sussex County Emergency Operations Center Mobile Command Unit in Bridgeville for the annual Apple Scrapple Festival Oct. 15. Wearing yellow emergency vests, the operators, aka hams, joined the crowds of attendees to provide general information, give directions, and be the...
WMDT.com
Local shop celebrates three decades of spreading fashion flare on Delmarva
SALISBURY, Md.- In Salisbury, one local shop with a knack for all things fashion is celebrating 30 years of business. Back in 1992, Benjamin’s Wear It Again’s original concept was gently loved clothing and accessories for women. Today, they’ve expanded to offer brand new merchandise including top brands...
Cape Gazette
Rehoboth history lecture to focus on Belhaven Hotel Nov. 10
The Belhaven Hotel will be the subject of the next event in the Rehoboth Beach History Lecture Series, set for 7:15 p.m., Thursday, Nov. 10, in the Sussex Room at the Boardwalk Plaza Hotel, Rehoboth Beach. In 1898, the railroad company built a casino on the Boardwalk at the east...
Cape Gazette
NEW LISTING~723 FOX TAIL DR~SALT POND~BETHANY BEACH
723 Fox Tail Drive, Bethany Beach, DE 19930 ~ Are you ready to build your dream home at the beach? Fantastic opportunity to own a beautiful wooded lot in The Salt Pond Community on a cul-de-sac! .28 acre lot is ready for your imagination and design. The impact fees have already been paid for both water and sewer! What makes this community so spectacular is the Salt Pond is less than 2 miles to the Bethany Beach and features exceptional amenities including indoor and outdoor swimming pools, tennis courts and clubhouse with fitness center, kayak launch, basketball and pickle ball. Memberships are also available to The Salt Pond Golf Club - an 18 hole mid-length course. Come see this great lot and discover the possibilities of living in Bethany Beach! Drone Footage Coming Soon!
delawarepublic.org
New Castle County to invest $2.2 million in elementary school wellness centers, soliciting bids from health systems
The Delaware School Based Health Alliance is receiving $2.2 million from New Castle County for four elementary school wellness centers. Silver Lake, Brookside, McCullough and Richardson Park elementary schools are the four selected for the wellness centers, which may have a soft opening before the end of the school year.
Cape Gazette
For me, it's costume time all the time
Surprisingly, I was never really into party or holiday costumes. Other people seem to enjoy them, especially for Halloween, but I love fashion and I can either be found in my painting rags (sometimes I even turn my clothes inside out for this messy endeavor and forget to turn them back), or I am dressed up with the same care as my idol, the artist Frida Kahlo, who wore indigenous Mexican costume every day. She would often choose starched petticoats, woven Tehuana shirts and heavy Mexican jewelry.
Cape Gazette
Lewes Oyster House is the new pearl on Second Street
Lewes Oyster House founders Tom Little and Sean Corea have been hard at work transforming a portion of the Walsh Building into a beautiful restaurant and are ready to treat those who’ve been eagerly anticipating its opening. Located on Second Street in downtown Lewes, the restaurant will open its...
Cape Gazette
911 call not answered in Rehoboth
On Oct. 7, at 2:32 p.m., I dialed 911 for help and no one answered. This was the first/only time I ever called 911. An operator called me back at 2:39 p.m. The fact that my call was not answered and that minutes can count during an emergency, I contacted the Rehoboth Beach 911 center the following week to ask why my call was not answered. The gentleman who answered had a record of my subsequent conversation (when an operator called me), but said he had no explanation for why the call was not initially answered.
Cape Gazette
Georgetown homeless village becomes a reality
In about a month, a homeless village with 40 rapid shelter units will open in the heart of Georgetown. In a partnership between Town of Georgetown officials and nonprofits Springboard Collaborative and First State Community Action Agency, the Pallet village on First State property off North Railroad Avenue began construction Oct. 17 when trucks from the Pallet Co. rolled onto the vacant lot.
Cape Gazette
Luxury Sober Living at Christian Grace Home in Georgetown
Completely renovated Private & Semi-Private Rooms with:. APPLICANTS MUST BE ACTIVE IN RECOVERY and ATTEND MEETINGS OR PHP. (Sorry no S/O’s). PLEASE APPLY ONLINE AT Christian-Grace.com.
