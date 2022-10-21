Read full article on original website
Earthquake Rocks San Francisco Bay AreaNews Breaking LIVESan Jose, CA
The Uncomfortable Truth of The Californian Ellis IslandAmancay TapiaSan Francisco, CA
This Abandoned San Francisco Pool Was the World's Largest Saltwater Swimming Pool in 1896Diana
Eat at Gotts on November 16 to Help Donate $10k+ to Bay Area SchoolsThomas SmithSan Francisco, CA
Fairy Stone Park in Basset: You can find the cross shaped stones outside of the park areaCheryl E PrestonBassett, VA
SF’s 25th Annual United Nations Association Film Festival (Oct 20-30)
As one of the oldest documentary-only film festivals in the United States, UNAFF brings together the interests of human rights advancement and cinematic achievement. The 25th UNAFF will be held for eleven days. UNAFF 2022 will present 60 documentaries spotlighting current events from across the globe, including through its very popular programs UNAFF & Kids and UNAFF In Schools, and will host six panel discussions during which renowned experts will discuss topics such as climate change, threat of epidemics, mental health, racism and hate,
SF’s Cult Fav “Bob’s Donuts” Plans New Locations
Thanks to SF Gate for sharing the news that San Francisco’s popular 24-hour donut shop Bob’s Donuts, 1621 Polk St, is planning not one, but two new locations outside The City for the first time in its 62-year history. The first location outside San Francisco is already set...
GGNRA’s 50th Anniversary Volunteer Weekend: Black Point (SF)
The Golden Gate National Recreation Area (GGNRA) is turning 50 years old on October 27, 2022! Help us celebrate the 50th anniversary by rolling up your sleeves and giving the parks some TLC!. When: Thursdays 2-5:45 pm* and Fridays 9 am-Noon. Where: Meet in front of the large tunnel across...
SF’s Hell Hole 2022 w/ Aerial + Fire Arts & Haunted Maze (Oct 29-31)
Three Nights Of Hell Hole. Doors open at 10pm each night. This halloween! The event of the year is back… for three nights! Get ready for hell hole 2022! With headliners Vander Von Odd (10/30) + Jaida Essence Hall (10/31)!. Haunted Rooftop Maze. Aerialists + Fire Dancers. Midnight Drag...
SF’s 2nd Annual Ski Time Film Tour (2022)
San Francisco, it’s time to get stoked for ski season. Yep, the Quality Ski Time Film Tour is back for year two, and we’re bringing you an all-new lineup of the greatest ski films of the year. You’ll have the chance to get posters signed by your favorite...
“House of the Dragons” Halloween Party 2022 (SF)
Very limited admission tickets will be available at the door. There is no guestlist for this event. This will be a sold out event. Please be sure to purchase your presale tickets and vip bottle service package before we sell out!. Travel to the grand nightclub on Saturday, October 29th...
Bay Area’s First Hi-Fi Vinyl Listening Bar is in Oakland
Thanks to CBS News for sharing about Bar Shiru, the Bay Area’s first vinyl lounge. Inspired by some of Tokyo’s incredible hi-fi bars and motivated by the lack of a comparable offering in the Bay Area, Oakland couple, Daniel Gahr and Shirin Raza, set out to open Bar Shiru, the Bay Area’s first hi-fi vinyl listening bar focused on jazz as the musical jumping off point.
GGNRA’s 50th Anniversary Volunteer Weekend: Presidio Habitat (SF)
The Golden Gate National Recreation Area (GGNRA) is turning 50 years old on October 27, 2022! Help us celebrate the 50th anniversary by rolling up your sleeves and giving the parks some TLC!. When: Saturdays, 9 am–Noon; Registration Required. Where: Presidio of San Francisco. Specific meeting location will be...
“Guess the Weight of the Giant Pumpkin” at Castro Farmers’ Market (SF)
Kick off your Halloween festivities at the Castro Farmers’ Market! Come Guess the Weight of the Giant Pumpkin for your chance to win $25 Carrot Cash and a custom tote bag!. Farmers will also be sprucing up their booths with lots of colorful Halloween decorations. You can vote for your favorite to win prizes!
SF’s “Hamlet” Play 2022 at Ruth Asawa School of the Arts
Support your local public high school students and see a great show. The students in the theatre and theatre tech programs at Ruth Asawa School of the Arts are putting on a production of Hamlet. These kids spend many extra hours a day learning their art and always put on fantastic shows, with professional quality sets + effects and excellent acting. And there is no more Halloween appropriate Shakespeare play than Hamlet!
“Assemblage of Monsters” SF’s Halloween Rooftop Show at Salesforce Park (Oct. 29-30)
“Assemblage of Monsters” SF’s Halloween Rooftop Show at Salesforce Park (Oct. 29-30) 13th Floor Theater invites you to a night of Victorian mystery in the TJPA’s Salesforce Park with a performance of a new version of Assemblage of Monsters / An Immersive Gothic Fairytale in the gardens of SALESFORCE PARK in downtown San Francisco.
“Hexcode: a Halloween Algorave” Dance Party (SF)
AV Club presents Hexcode: a Halloween Algorave with 9 live audiovisual sets featuring electronic music and visual art, performed live with code and creative technology. AV Club SF is hosting a Halloween Algorave at Gray Area on Thursday, October 27th. This event is a Halloween-themed dance party and live performance showcase featuring nine acts and over 16 artists creating live algorithmic music and art.
Opening Quebecois Photographer Fred Aube (Berkeley)
In his The Power pose – Simplement naturelle series, Fred Aube captures the figures of spontaneous, confident, free, rebellious, and powerful women. He honors women’s natural beauty without the need to meet expectations or standards. In this series, Fred Aube admirably grasps the dawn, the genesis, and the...
“King Tides” Live Musical Performance (SF)
Soundwave NEXT is thrilled to present King Tides, an evening of musical performances and video by artists who live and work near coasts. This year we present an international dialogue between Italy and the Bay Area- two regions that owe much of their culture to oceans. Like the king tides which occur when the orbits and alignment of the earth, moon, and sun combine to produce the greatest tidal effects of the year, artists and creatives often preview how our cultural landscapes will change and evolve. As sea levels continue to rise across the globe, artists across borders must strengthen our networks and deepen solidarity in order to address the climate issues of our time.
20% of Offices in SF Expected to Remain Vacant Thru 2026
One-fifth of offices in San Francisco are expected to remain vacant through at least 2026, but property tax revenue may not see a large reduction in the immediate future, according to a report issued this week by the city’s chief economist. In a response to a July letter of...
2022 Map of San Francisco’s “Store Cats”
Big thanks to Designer Extraordinaire Chris Arvin for sharing their puufect map of San Francisco store cats. The map includes adorable portraits of all the kitties plus denotes which cats are particularly friendly. Be sure to give some extra pets to Toasty at Seven, Dogg at George’s Market, and Kit Kat at Randa’s Market.
$6 Drive-In Movie Night in Concord & San Jose
One of the most socially-distant ways to have fun, The West Wind Drive-In theaters in both San Jose and Concord are open for good old-fashioned drive-in movie fun. – $9 adults, $2 kids 5-11 (kids 4 and under free) – Tuesday night “Family Fun Night” is $6 per adult (price...
SF’s Brand New 45,000 Sqft Southeast Community Center in Bayview
On Saturday, October 22, 2022, San Francisco celebrated the opening of Southeast Community Center, a state-of-the-art space designed to bring local residents together in the Bayview-Hunters Point community. Board of Supervisors President Shamann Walton, Public Utilities Commissioner (SFPUC) General Manager Dennis Herrera, City and community leaders took part in the ribbon-cutting event to officially welcome residents and visitors to enjoy the wide-range of open spaces and community offerings.
Vallejo Art Walk | Second Fridays
The monthly Vallejo Art Walk showcases a variety of nationally accomplished and upcoming local creatives in the historic downtown Vallejo arts district from 5-10 pm on the second Friday of every month, on Georgia, Marin, and Virginia streets. Explore over 25 participating galleries and shops, and view the Art Window...
The Dorian’s 3rd Annual Beastly Ball 2022 (SF)
Unleash your animal spirit at the Dorian’s second annual Beastly Ball. Looking for Halloween plans? The Dorian in The Marina District invites you to unleash your animal spirit at their Third Annual Beastly Ball Halloween Party on Friday, October 28th from 9 p.m. to close. Thanks to 7×7 for...
