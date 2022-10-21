Read full article on original website
Polygon-Based DeFi Platform QuickSwap Closes Lending Service After Exploit
QuickSwap, a decentralized-finance (DeFi) platform that's based on the Polygon blockchain, closed its lending services for users following a flash-loan exploit for over $220,000 worth of tokens on Monday. Blockchain data shows the attackers manipulated token prices by borrowing funds using a flash loan – a form of unsecured lending...
Galaxy Digital Researcher on Ethereum Blockchain and NFT Marketplace Outlook
Galaxy Digital Research Associate Salmaan Qadir joins "First Mover" to discuss its new report on the NFT market, including the finding that $1.8 billion worth of royalties have been paid to NFT creators. Plus, insights on the increasing competition in the NFT marketplace and his outlook on the layer 1 and layer 2 blockchains.
Layer 1 Blockchain Token Aptos Climbs After Sluggish Debut
Cryptocurrency custody firm Anchorage Digital is set to become a preferred institutional custodian for Aptos Labs at their mainnet launch. Anchorage Digital General Counsel Georgia Quinn discusses what this means for the growing institutional adoption of crypto and whether Aptos is a security.
UK Digital Pound Probably 5 Years Away: Millicent Labs Co-Founder
On the heels of Rishi Sunak becoming U.K.'s next prime minister, Millicent Labs co-founder Kene Ezeji-Okoye discusses the outlook for the country's digital pound and private stablecoins. "U.K. digital pound is probably 4 to 5 years away before it sees the light of day," Ezeji-Okoye said, adding "We will see private stablecoins regulated here in the U.K. sooner rather than later."
NFT Creators Have Made a Total of $1.8B in Royalties: Report
A report from Galaxy Digital shows that Ethereum-based NFT creators have made $1.8 billion worth of royalties to date from marketplaces like OpenSea. Galaxy Digital’s Research Associate Salmaan Qadir breaks down the new report.
Crypto-Friendly Rishi Sunak to Become UK Prime Minister; FTX to Compensate API Phishing Victims
“The Hash” hosts discuss Rishi Sunak, who shepherded the U.K.’s new crypto ambitions during his time as finance minister and will be the country’s next prime minister following Liz Truss’ controversial resignation last week. Plus, cryptocurrency exchange FTX agrees to reimburse victims of this weekend's phishing attack up to $6 million, according to the exchange's CEO Sam Bankman-Fried.
MakerDAO Community Approves Coinbase USDC Custody Proposal
As expected given the early returns last week, the MakerDAO community has approved a proposal to custody as much as $1.6 billion in USD Coin (USDC) with Coinbase Prime. "This proposed collaboration with Coinbase (COIN) follows an approved signal of intent by the MakerDAO community to increasingly invest Maker’s collateral into short-term bonds," said MakerDAO's Jennifer Senhaji in a statement.
Alex Manson: Building Crypto Infrastructure
Blockchain and cryptocurrencies have been around for a little bit more than a decade, but compared to the institutional companies they are still in their infancy. But as blockchain and crypto grows, more and more institutional players are joining the fields. You know things are getting serious when one of the oldest ventures joins the game supporting ventures that disrupt the way we invest and work in. When did they realize that they would no longer turn a blind eye to these disruptions? What made them join forces and build infrastructures on it? Will this pave the way for more institutions to join in? Get all these answers and much more on the latest episode of Word on the Block where we are joined by Alex Mansion of Standard Charted Ventures.
Ether Price Closely Associated with Central Bank Policies: Researcher
Twelve of ether's 15 turning points this year were associated with Central Bank policies, says Matrixport Head of Research Markus Thielen. He breaks down ether's "roller coaster ride."
Compound Pauses YFI, ZRX, BAT and MKR Supply to Protect Against Potential Exploits
Decentralized finance (DeFi) application Compound has paused the supply of four prominent tokens to protect users against a potential market manipulation attack – a new type of exploit that has seen over $100 million in stolen funds this month alone. Tokens for 0x (ZRX), Yearn Finance (YFI), Basic Attention...
'There's No Place to Hide': TradeStation Exec on Flat Market Conditions
"There's no appetite for any market right now," says Anthony Rousseau, senior director of product strategy at TradeStation Crypto. As bitcoin (BTC) and ether (ETH) continue to be stuck in a tight range, he says "everybody's got some hopium looking for the Fed pivot."
Peter Brandt: Absolutely Nothing Going on in Crypto Right Now
Bitcoin (BTC) and other major cryptocurrencies continue to see little movement and remain in a narrow trading range. "There's absolutely nothing going on in the market," Factor Trading founder and CEO Peter Brandt said about the state of crypto. He continued, "That is what bear markets do ... exhaust people."
Crypto-Friendly Rishi Sunak Appointed UK Prime Minister Following Truss Exit
Rishi Sunak, who shepherded the U.K.’s new crypto ambitions during his time as finance minister, will be the country’s next prime minister following Liz Truss’ exit from office last week. Millicent Labs co-founder Kene Ezeji-Okoye discusses the move and what this means for crypto. Plus, his outlook for a digital pound and private stablecoins.
First Mover Americas: Bitcoin, Ether Flat at Start of Busy Earnings Week, Dogecoin-Linked Token Soars
This article originally appeared in First Mover, CoinDesk’s daily newsletter putting the latest moves in crypto markets in context. Subscribe to get it in your inbox every day. Bitcoin (BTC) continued to trade in a tight range Monday, remaining at around $19,300 as investors await the next batch of...
Crypto Mining Data Center Firm Soluna Tumbles After Capital Raise
Shares of Soluna Holdings (SLNH) are down 43% to $1.03 early Monday after the company's Friday evening announcement of a secondary offering. The stock is now lower by 90% year to date. Soluna sold 1,388,889 shares at a price of $1.44 each, raising about $2 million, according to a statement....
Judge to Appoint Privacy Ombudsman for Celsius Bankruptcy Case; Bitcoin Mining Difficulty at Record High
Rishi Sunak will be the U.K.'s next prime minister following Liz Truss’ controversial exit last week. A U.S. judge presiding over the bankruptcy case of crypto lender Celsius Network has agreed to appoint a consumer privacy ombudsman in the case. Bitcoin mining difficulty jumped over 3% to a new all-time high.
Peter Brandt: Bitcoin Will Be 'Ultimate Store of Value' in 10 Years
Peter Brandt, Factor Trading Founder and CEO, discusses his take on the future of bitcoin (BTC), saying the cryptocurrency will be the "ultimate store of value" in the next 10-20 years. He added, "I'm not sure the stock market in 10 years is going to be much different than where it is right now."
