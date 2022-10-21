Blockchain and cryptocurrencies have been around for a little bit more than a decade, but compared to the institutional companies they are still in their infancy. But as blockchain and crypto grows, more and more institutional players are joining the fields. You know things are getting serious when one of the oldest ventures joins the game supporting ventures that disrupt the way we invest and work in. When did they realize that they would no longer turn a blind eye to these disruptions? What made them join forces and build infrastructures on it? Will this pave the way for more institutions to join in? Get all these answers and much more on the latest episode of Word on the Block where we are joined by Alex Mansion of Standard Charted Ventures.

