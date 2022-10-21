Early last month during an historic heatwave, Southern California teetered on the brink of grid collapse and the threat of blackouts loomed for several days. The crisis was averted thanks to a variety of factors, but pleas from grid operators and Governor Newsom for Californians to conserve energy were integral to the effort—officials provided citizens with a laundry list of strategies to conserve power, including turning off air conditioning and unplugging unused appliances. But the suggestion to refrain from charging electric vehicles instantly drew an outsized amount of political attention. Not least since the heatwave came just days after the California Air Resources Board announced its intent to phase out fossil fuel car sales entirely by 2035. Naturally, critics of electric vehicles used the incident as a way to paint the transition as a wasteful pipedream.

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 13 DAYS AGO