pv-magazine-usa.com
Rooftop wind energy innovation claims 50% more energy than solar at same cost
A new bladeless wind energy unit, patented by Aeromine Technologies, is tackling the challenge of competing with rooftop solar as a local source of clean energy that can be integrated with the built environment. The scalable, “motionless” wind energy unit can produce 50% more energy than rooftop solar at the same cost, said the company.
CNBC
Inside the only lithium producer in the U.S., which provides the critical mineral used in batteries by Tesla, EV makers
Silver Peak has been producing lithium since the 1960s, and is currently the United States' only lithium production site. The price of lithium has skyrocketed as the energy and transportation sectors look to replace fossil fuel power with electrification, which requires batteries, and lithium is a critical component. Facility owner...
Can the Grid Survive the Coming Onslaught of Electric Vehicles?
Early last month during an historic heatwave, Southern California teetered on the brink of grid collapse and the threat of blackouts loomed for several days. The crisis was averted thanks to a variety of factors, but pleas from grid operators and Governor Newsom for Californians to conserve energy were integral to the effort—officials provided citizens with a laundry list of strategies to conserve power, including turning off air conditioning and unplugging unused appliances. But the suggestion to refrain from charging electric vehicles instantly drew an outsized amount of political attention. Not least since the heatwave came just days after the California Air Resources Board announced its intent to phase out fossil fuel car sales entirely by 2035. Naturally, critics of electric vehicles used the incident as a way to paint the transition as a wasteful pipedream.
pv-magazine-usa.com
How long do residential energy storage batteries last?
In Parts 1 and 2 of this series, pv magazine reviewed the productive lifespan of residential solar panels, and inverters. Here, we examine home batteries, how well they perform over time, and how long they last. Residential energy storage has become an increasingly popular feature of home solar. A recent...
Lomiko Announces Further Results From the Infill and Extension Exploration Drill Program at Its La Loutre Graphite Property in Québec, Including 10.06% Cg over 40.5m in the EV Zone
MONTREAL--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 24, 2022-- Lomiko Metals Inc. (TSX.V: LMR) (“Lomiko Metals” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce the fifth round of analytical results from the infill and extension exploration drill program at its wholly-owned La Loutre Graphite property, located approximately 180 kilometres northwest of Montréal in the Laurentian region of Québec. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221024005363/en/ Figure 1: EV Zone Drill Hole Locations (Graphic: Business Wire)
microcapdaily.com
Mining Global, Inc. (OTCMKTS: MMNG) Big Move as Co Looks to Go Pink Current and Affect Lithium Reverse Merger
Mining Global, Inc. (OTCMKTS: MMNG) was up well over 100% on Thursday on 177 million shares traded after the Company filed disclosure statements going back a year on OTCMarkets. The Company has stated they are updating company information as well as financials and disclosures in order to re-gain CURENT status. They have also tweeted of a coming planned merger with a Company in the lithium space. MNGG is still pink/limited and cannot be traded by most brokers but that is expected to change quickly. On October 18 MNGG tweeted: “OTC still reviewing $MNGG, we expect results any day ahead of the planned merger that should see $MNGG resume where it left off.”
Fortune
Global stocks could be heading for a decades-long bear market, says billionaire hedge fund manager: ‘There isn’t a rainbow at the end of all this’
"There’s no reason to think we’ll have a soft landing or a shallow recession," Saba Capital founder Boaz Weinstein warned.
insideevs.com
Tesla Energy Generation And Storage Business: Q3 2022 Results
The Tesla Energy business significantly expanded during the third quarter of 2022, with record revenues and energy storage deployment. According to the company, Tesla Energy revenues increased 38.6% year-over-year to $1.117 billion (5.2% of the total revenues), while the cost of revenues stands at $1.013 billion. Tesla energy storage deployed...
electrek.co
NanoGraf’s Li-ion 18650 battery achieves a new energy-density milestone
Chicago-headquartered NanoGraf Technologies, which claims it has enabled the highest energy-density cylindrical 18650 Lithium-ion cell in the world, today announced that its battery has achieved a new industry energy-density milestone of 810 Wh/L (4.0Ah capacity). Ampere hours (Ah) is the amount of energy charge in a battery that enables 1...
PV Tech
National Grid Renewables signs 140MW PPA, breaks ground on Texas solar-plus-storage project using First Solar modules
National Grid Renewables, a division of UK utility National Grid, has signed a 140MW power purchase agreement (PPA) with chocolate makers The Hershey Company in the second such deal between the two companies. The PPA will see The Hershey Company receive power from National Grid Renewables’ Copperhead Solar & Storage...
PV Tech
Microvast Energy Division to launch new energy storage system (ESS) with 4.3MWh energy density per container
The Energy Division of Microvast Holdings has announced plans to launch its inaugural battery energy storage system, the ME-4300-UL ESS Container (the “ESS Container”). The system, designed for energy shifting applications such as renewables integration, peak demand and capacity support, will include the following features:. • Ready to...
Infinity Fuel Cell and Hydrogen, Inc. looks to develop markets in 2023 for its XStorra-II regenerative green hydrogen mobile microgrid
WINDSOR, Conn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 24, 2022-- Infinity Fuel Cell and Hydrogen, Inc. announces its pursuit of new markets for its XStorra-II ® green hydrogen regenerative fuel cell mobile microgrid in 2023. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221024005207/en/ Diagram of the operation of the XStorra-II® regenerative green hydrogen mobile microgrid. (Graphic: Business Wire)
PV Tech
‘The IRA is a tremendous accelerant to solar growth’: Brookfield Renewable builds US PV portfolio
Renewables asset owner Brookfield Renewable is planning to take advantage of policy headwinds stemming from the US’s Inflation Reduction Act as it bolsters its presence in the commercial and community PV segment with the acquisition of Standard Solar. Brookfield announced last month it had closed its US$540 million acquisition...
myscience.org
Accelerating the drive towards zero-emission transport
UCL researchers will play a bigger role in accelerating the move away from fossil fuels and towards zero-emission transport through a new partnership with Japanese manufacturer HORIBA. HORIBA will fund its new Chair in Advanced Propulsion Technologies and two PhD students to sit within the UCL Advanced Propulsion Lab (APL),...
theenergymix.com
Renewable Electricity May Soon Cost U.S. Buyers Next to Nothing
Solar and wind power purchase agreements (PPAs) in the United States could be signed for less than one cent per kilowatt-hour (kWh) thanks to Inflation Reduction Act funding, concludes an analysis by investment banking giant Crédit Suisse. “There may be solar power projects whose levelized cost of electricity (LCOE)...
teslarati.com
Rivian is holding a job fair on Saturday at its Normal, IL factory
Rivian is holding a job fair on Saturday at its factory in Normal, Illinois. The career fair will be held from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Those interested in a production role at Rivian are invited to walk in. Applicants are to expect a 30-45 minute interview with a hiring specialist. Rivian’s lead talent acquisition specialist, Amy Fitzgerald, told CIProud that applicants don’t need to bring anything with them.
iowaagribusinessradionetwork.com
Tractors trending below last year’s sales, combine sales climb
In the last quarter, tractor sales are behind 2021 levels while combine sales have grown. Curt Blades, Association of Equipment Manufacturers Senior Vice President of Agriculture Services and Forestry says that the details in the sales data tell more of the story. Blades says that in the last two months,...
PV Tech
Trina Solar launches 595W Vertex n-type module with 20-30GW of production capacity expected by end of 2023
Trina Solar has launched a new n-type solar module to its Vertex series for commercial and industrial (C&I) and utility-scale projects. The new 595W Vertex n-type module will enter mass production by the end of the year, with the company expecting to reach a 10GW production capacity by Q1 2023. This is then expected to increase to between 20-30GW by the end of next year.
PV Tech
Silicon Ranch, First Solar add another 700MW to 4GW thin-film module supply agreement
Independent power producer (IPP) Silicon Ranch has secured an additional 700MW thin-film module supply with module manufacturer First Solar. Both companies have expanded their agreement after penning a major supply deal in April with 4GW of solar PV modules to be delivered from 2023 to 2025. The expanded partnership thus...
