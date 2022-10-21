Read full article on original website
Stimulus Payments Are Coming to These States in October
When the last of three Economic Impact Payments (EIP) was issued by the IRS to qualified Americans, many individual states stepped in and used surplus budget funds to provide additional relief to residents still struggling amid high inflation. See Our List: 100 Most Influential Money Experts. Food Stamps: What is...
Former Microsoft CEO and billionaire Steve Ballmer reveals he will invest $400 million in private-fund ventures to support Black entrepreneurs
Steve Ballmer, billionaire owner of the L.A. Clippers NBA team and former CEO of Microsoft, has been a major philanthropist for years. Now he’s investing $400 million to support Black-owned businesses. Ballmer, along with wife Connie Ballmer, will partner with established private equity firms and investment banks to help...
TechCrunch
TechCrunch+ roundup: PLG and enterprise sales, SaaS pricing strategy, OPT options
My colleagues are flying home to cities as far flung as Taipei, Paris and London; I just took a streetcar home, which should keep my expense report simple. Moscone Center did not look like we’re experiencing a downturn in tech: The Expo Hall and demo booths were buzzing, and attendees were networking with enthusiasm in the hallways (are business cards making a comeback?).
Woonsocket Call
Anti-Money Laundering Solutions Report Reveals Annual Cost of Compliance Increasing for Banks and FinTechs
Reykjavik, Iceland -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/21/2022 -- The most recent report into Anti-Money Laundering Solutions has revealed that the annual cost of compliance is continuing to increase. In fact, the research by LexisNexis shows a more than 13% rise in the expense of compliance for financial institutions across the United States and Canada. The research is done by polling professionals to identify what is changing in the world of financial crime. The rise in spending is a trend that is noticeable across banks and FinTechs who are spending more today on Anti-Money Laundering Solutions than before the pandemic. The total cost for banks and FinTechs in this part of the world is approximately $56.7 billion.
Reports: Kroger, Albertsons in merger talks; more on what it means
Experts say Kroger would increase buying power by acquiring one of its largest rivals, Albertsons. But whether or not it would lead to lower prices is uncertain.
Lomiko Announces Further Results From the Infill and Extension Exploration Drill Program at Its La Loutre Graphite Property in Québec, Including 10.06% Cg over 40.5m in the EV Zone
MONTREAL--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 24, 2022-- Lomiko Metals Inc. (TSX.V: LMR) (“Lomiko Metals” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce the fifth round of analytical results from the infill and extension exploration drill program at its wholly-owned La Loutre Graphite property, located approximately 180 kilometres northwest of Montréal in the Laurentian region of Québec. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221024005363/en/ Figure 1: EV Zone Drill Hole Locations (Graphic: Business Wire)
thepennyhoarder.com
Work Remotely as a Client Support Rep for CVS and Earn Up to $27 Per Hour
CVS is hiring a client support representative to work remotely full time. The anticipated salary ranges from $17 to $27.16 per hour depending on location and experience. You will be handling a high volume of calls and emails; evaluating and identifying opportunities to drive process improvements; and working with business partners to provide solutions for clients and members.
New FR500 is an All-In-One, Fully Automated, High-Speed Food Bar Packaging Solution
TAUNTON, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 24, 2022-- Harpak-ULMA, the industry leader in smart, connected packaging solutions, announced the North American availability of ULMA’s FR500 — a complete end-to-end automated solution designed to package food bars into a three-sided sealed package at up to 1000 PPM. The FR500 integrates row distribution, flow wrapping, case packing and palletizing. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221021005265/en/ The ULMA FR500 offers a pre-integrated, compact, fully automated end-to-end flow wrap solution that packages bar products at up to 1000 parts per minute. (Photo: Business Wire)
ffnews.com
Moneyhub kicks off funding round with initial £40 million from Legal & General, Lloyds Banking Group and Shawbrook Bank
Moneyhub, a market leading Open Finance, Open Data, and payments platform, today announces that it has secured an initial £35m in funding from high profile backers Legal & General and Lloyds Banking Group, with an additional £5m debt facility provided by Shawbrook. Legal & General’s investment is partially subject to regulatory approval.
cdrecycler.com
Sanexen honored for fines management technology
Sanexen Environmental Services Inc., Brossard, Quebec, a subsidiary of Logistec Corp., has been awarded the 2022 Circular Initiatives Award in the medium to large corporation category by the organization Québec Circulaire. Sanexen’s team of experts transforms renovation and construction and demolition (C&D) fines into value-added products. “The transition...
If you’re not focusing on customer experience in digital transformation, you’re losing value
MIT research scientists created a digital transformation playbook to capture digital value.
getnews.info
DigitlHaus Agency is transforming eCommerce businesses using the BigCommerce Platform
ECommerce merchants choose DigitlHaus Agency to re-platform their outdated technology and redesign their store. The result, a future-proof eCommerce solution built to scale. For any eCommerce business, a high-performing online store is critical to increasing sales and building a large customer base. Many fail to realize that their eCommerce is obsolete until it’s affecting their day-to-day management and overall sales. DigitlHaus Agency rescues B2B and D2C brands from outdated technology and poor design with the power of BigCommerce .
retailbrew.com
Carhartt partners with robotics firm to automate fulfillment services
Carhartt wants to boost innovation and technology for its consumer-facing operations. But the company is also reimagining how it functions on the back end. The workwear brand recently automated a facility just outside Columbus, Ohio, with the help of Locus Robotics, a Massachusetts-based firm. Third-party logistics company DHL is a client of Locus and does end-to-end fulfillment for Carhartt across its retail, wholesale, and e-commerce businesses.
Carver Bancorp Appoints Black Woman Banking and Regulatory Expert to Its Board
In a move that beef up its regulatory compliance acumen, Carver Bancorp, Inc. has appointed Robin L. Nunn as an independent member on its board of directors. Simultaneously, the holding company of Carver Federal Savings Bank reported the move allows it to add a Black woman director when the percentage of women of color on public company boards continues to be disproportionately low. Black Women on Boards noted that Black women only make up four percent of the board seats at S&P 500 companies.
myscience.org
October budget 2022 - UQ experts
It is amid fears of a global recession that Federal Treasurer Jim Chalmers will deliver his second budget on 25 October. The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has forecast four in 10 economies will likely suffer a recession over the coming 12 months. It also downgraded its expectations for Australia’s economy,...
CoinTelegraph
Japan’s International Payments System will test plastic cards for CBDC
Japan Credit Bureau (JCB), a Japanese analog to international payments systems like Visa or Mastercard, announced the start of its central bank digital currency (CBDC) infrastructure testing. The project will assumably prepare the payments platform for a national CBDC, which is currently being tested by the Bank of Japan (BoJ).
electrek.co
Arrival (ARVL) pivots business strategy again, moving Van production to US-based microfactory
EV start-up Arrival has announced its second business strategy pivot in the past three months. After recently demonstrating the successful use of its microfactory model in the UK to build its all-electric van, Arrival has decided to refocus its business approach and all resources for the US market with hopes of maximizing federal tax credits.
Why Professions Are Adding Analytics to Their Skillsets
Having data analytics skills is in great demand right now. A data analyst can expect a salary, at entry level, that is significantly higher than the average wage. Data analysts that are more senior can expect to rise to the very highest echelons of the company. While it’s a relatively new field, it won’t be long before CEO candidates often (if not usually) have a data analytics background.
healthpodcastnetwork.com
Diagnosing & Managing ADHD in females with Understood.org – Ep 183
Diagnosing & Managing ADHD in females with Understood.org – Ep 183. Stack the Deck for FemTech Annual Census – https://www.bit.ly/3eCE0LE. As the Co-President and Chief Product Officer Jenny leads the product management, design and user research functions for Understood. After a decade of building innovative consumer products, she brings a user-centric and entrepreneurial perspective to her role as Chief Product Officer. With her specialty in launching and scaling consumer brands, Jenny also advises startups on how to build next-gen product experiences by applying a deeply empathetic approach to understanding and influencing user behavior. Prior to joining Understood, she led the launch of a new live-streamed, wearable-enabled fitness video product for fitness technology startup, ClassPass. Jenny holds an MBA and MA in Entrepreneurial Management from The University of Pennsylvania, the Wharton School and Lauder Institute.
mytotalretail.com
Circle K, Leading Cannabis Brand Announce Partnership
Circle K, a Canada-based convenience store and gas station operator, announced it was partnering with Green Thumb, a leading national cannabis consumer packaged goods company, to sell its products at a handful of Circle K locations next year. About 10 "RISE Express"-branded dispensaries will open adjacent to Circle K stores in various Florida locations, Green Thumb said in a press release Wednesday. It didn't identify the store locations, but said the dispensaries will offer "a selection of branded cannabis products, including RYTHM premium flower, Dogwalkers pre-rolls, incredibles gummies and &Shine vapes."
