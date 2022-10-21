ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

Comments / 0

Related
KYTV

Christian County updates its comprehensive plan

MEET THE CANDIDATES: Missouri’s 7th Congressional District candidates discuss gun control. Missouri’s 7th Congressional District candidates discuss gun control. Buffalo National River Park rangers warn of increased traffic for elk, fall foliage viewing. Silver Dollar City investing $30 million in employee, guest, parking, infrastructure projects. MEET THE CANDIDATES:...
CHRISTIAN COUNTY, MO
KYTV

Big changes on the way for the Ozarks

Wildfire in Cooper County, Mo. forces town evacuation, statewide mutual aid response. Fire departments from all over Missouri have been called to assist as a wildfire burns out of control in Wooldridge, Missouri. The city is roughly 20 miles west of Columbia. FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Warm & windy Sunday before...
COOPER COUNTY, MO
KYTV

MEET THE CANDIDATES: Missouri’s 7th Congressional District

Missouri State remembers alumni Jean Kuczka, teacher killed in St. Louis school shooting. KY3's Lauren Schwentker reports. Residents of Springfield, Mo. neighborhood meet with developers over the future of Sunshine and National project. KY3's Michael Hoffman reports. Springfield elementary school uses unique teaching model to improve academics. Wildfire damages several...
MISSOURI STATE
KYTV

MEET THE CANDIDATES: Missouri House District 135

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Democrat Betsy Fogle faces a challenge from Republican AJ Exner in the race for Missouri House District 135. The district includes a large portion of Springfield. We asked both candidates a series of questions.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KYTV

Law enforcement leaders in Missouri oppose Amendment 3

MISSOURI (KFVS) - Missouri could join the growing number of states legalizing recreational pot on November 8, but law enforcement leaders in the Show Me State call Amendment 3 dangerous for Missouri. Both Missouri Sheriff’s United and the Missouri Association of Prosecuting Attorneys have come out in opposition. They want...
MISSOURI STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy