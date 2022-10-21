Read full article on original website
BKLYN4life
4d ago
This is straight up wickedness in Snakechester 🫣🤯👺👺👺
Strawberri
4d ago
So Sad!!! People ain't ish!! Bet ya those same BUTTCAKES saw who did it too💩
Rochester man injured in shooting, police pondering crime location
The man claims it happened on the 200 block of Flint Street, but officials believe this is not an accurate location and happened elsewhere.
Rochester parolee charged for armed car-jacking
The driver got out of the car and attempted to flee the scene, engaging officers in a foot chase.
Dissatisfied toilet paper purchase leads to shooting threat, arrest in Geneva
Law enforcement say the suspect's behavior caused employees to shelter in place, and flee.
Niagara Falls man found guilty of robbing 7-Eleven with gun
His co-defendant in the robbery pleaded guilty prior to jury selection.
WHEC TV-10
Man arrested for early October shooting on Jefferson Ave
Brian Jones faces assault and weapons charges. Rochester police said he shot a 50-year-old, who survived after officers responded and he was taken to Strong Hospital for treatment. U.S. Marshals took Jones into custody on Friday at a home on Tremont Street and said they found a handgun loaded with...
waynetimes.com
Lyons man charged with Obstruction after grabbing, kicking, spitting at officers
The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office reported the arrest on Saturday (10/15) at 10:50 a.m. of Michael J. Wade, age 40, from Lyons, following an investigation into an incident that occurred on September 15th at the Newark Wayne Community Hospital, in the Village of Newark. Wade was charged with Obstruction...
iheart.com
Rochester Police Probe Suspicious Death
Rochester police are investigating what they call a suspicious death. A body was found around 5 this morning in a vacant lot on Lyell Avenue, near Sherman Street. The Medical Examiner is working to determine the person's identity and cause of death. The RPD's Major Crimes Unit is handling the...
13 WHAM
Police investigating suspicious death on Lyell Avenue
Rochester, N.Y. — Police are investigating an unattended death on the city's west side that's been deemed suspicious. Officers found the body in a vacant lot on Lyell Avenue near Sherman Street around 5 a.m. Monday. Investigators are working the Monroe County Medical Examiner's Officer to determine the body's...
iheart.com
Rochester Man Shot on City's West Side
A Rochester man is recovering, after a shooting on the city's west side. Police say the man in his 20s was hit once in the upper body on Reynolds St. shortly after noon, and drove himself to the hospital. He's expected to survive. Anyone with information is asked to call...
RPD investigating large fight on Marlow St, shots fired
RPD said that no other injuries were reported and nobody is in custody.
WHEC TV-10
Greece man checks himself into RGH after being shot on Weld Street
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – On Sunday evening a 21-year-old male, Greece resident, was dropped off to RGH by a car, with at least one gunshot wound to his lower body. His injury is non-life threatening. It was confirmed that he was shot in the 100 block of Weld Street. Earlier...
WHEC TV-10
23-year-old is recovering after being dropped off at Highland Hospital with gunshot wound
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A 23-year-old man is recovering after a private car dropped him off at Highland Hospital to treat a lower-body gunshot wound on Monday. He is expected to survive. Police arrived at around 10:30 p.m. Then, an ambulance transported the victim from Highland to Strong Hospital. Rochester...
WHEC TV-10
Man taken to RGH for treatment after being shot on Verona Street
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Police said a 26-year-old man, was dropped off at Rochester General Hospital with a gunshot wound, was shot on Verona Street. He is expected to survive. Rochester police learned at around 8:45 p.m. that a private car dropped off the gunshot victim. Officers said that the victim was reluctant to say where the shooting happened.
WHEC TV-10
Jury finds former Hilton Principal Ashton guilty on 46 of 50 counts against him
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Guilty on 46 of 50 counts. That’s the verdict of the jury at the trial of former Hilton Principal Kirk Ashton. He was accused of inappropriately touching two dozen students. The verdict came down just before 5 p.m. on Monday. The jurors believed in the...
Body discovered in Rochester, RPD investigates
Investigators said they're working with the Monroe County Medical Examiner's Office to identify the body, the cause of death, and when the death occurred.
Bloomfield man faces DWI charge for multicar crash
A man from Bloomfield faces a DWI charge following a crash involving four vehicles.
Multi-vehicle crash on W. Ridge Road, 1 arrested for DWI
Editor’s Note: This story was updated with clarification that the first two drivers and the bicyclist were transported to Strong Memorial Hospital. ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Four motor vehicles and a bicyclist were involved in a multi-vehicle crash in the area of West Ridge Road with injuries Sunday evening, the Rochester Police Department announced. Investigators […]
13 WHAM
Home invasion victim dies, suspect indicted
Silver Springs, N.Y. — A man hospitalized after a home invasion in Wyoming County last month has died, and the suspect is now indicted on several charges. According to police, Eric Cushman, 51, entered a home in Silver Springs Sept. 10 through a window. He then allegedly entered a bedroom and attacked the victim, causing severe swelling and disfigurement in the head and neck area.
WHEC TV-10
Woman charged with manslaughter in deadly 390 crash
HENRIETTA, N.Y. A 22-year-old Fairport woman is now charged in a deadly drunk driving crash on 390. It happened overnight in the northbound lanes near the thruway exit in Henrietta. Jessica Cafarelli is charged with manslaughter, vehicular manslaughter and DWI. Deputies say her car flipped several times around 12:40 a.m. Friday.
Buffalo man sentenced to prison after drunk driving kills teenage passenger
Erie County District Attorney John J. Flynn announced Friday that a Buffalo man was sentenced to an indeterminate term of incarceration between 4 to 12 years in prison.
