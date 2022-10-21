ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, NY

Comments / 6

BKLYN4life
4d ago

This is straight up wickedness in Snakechester 🫣🤯👺👺👺

Reply
9
Strawberri
4d ago

So Sad!!! People ain't ish!! Bet ya those same BUTTCAKES saw who did it too💩

Reply(1)
5
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WHEC TV-10

Man arrested for early October shooting on Jefferson Ave

Brian Jones faces assault and weapons charges. Rochester police said he shot a 50-year-old, who survived after officers responded and he was taken to Strong Hospital for treatment. U.S. Marshals took Jones into custody on Friday at a home on Tremont Street and said they found a handgun loaded with...
ROCHESTER, NY
iheart.com

Rochester Police Probe Suspicious Death

Rochester police are investigating what they call a suspicious death. A body was found around 5 this morning in a vacant lot on Lyell Avenue, near Sherman Street. The Medical Examiner is working to determine the person's identity and cause of death. The RPD's Major Crimes Unit is handling the...
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

Police investigating suspicious death on Lyell Avenue

Rochester, N.Y. — Police are investigating an unattended death on the city's west side that's been deemed suspicious. Officers found the body in a vacant lot on Lyell Avenue near Sherman Street around 5 a.m. Monday. Investigators are working the Monroe County Medical Examiner's Officer to determine the body's...
ROCHESTER, NY
iheart.com

Rochester Man Shot on City's West Side

A Rochester man is recovering, after a shooting on the city's west side. Police say the man in his 20s was hit once in the upper body on Reynolds St. shortly after noon, and drove himself to the hospital. He's expected to survive. Anyone with information is asked to call...
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

Greece man checks himself into RGH after being shot on Weld Street

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – On Sunday evening a 21-year-old male, Greece resident, was dropped off to RGH by a car, with at least one gunshot wound to his lower body. His injury is non-life threatening. It was confirmed that he was shot in the 100 block of Weld Street. Earlier...
GREECE, NY
WHEC TV-10

Man taken to RGH for treatment after being shot on Verona Street

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Police said a 26-year-old man, was dropped off at Rochester General Hospital with a gunshot wound, was shot on Verona Street. He is expected to survive. Rochester police learned at around 8:45 p.m. that a private car dropped off the gunshot victim. Officers said that the victim was reluctant to say where the shooting happened.
ROCHESTER, NY
News 8 WROC

Multi-vehicle crash on W. Ridge Road, 1 arrested for DWI

Editor’s Note: This story was updated with clarification that the first two drivers and the bicyclist were transported to Strong Memorial Hospital. ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Four motor vehicles and a bicyclist were involved in a multi-vehicle crash in the area of West Ridge Road with injuries Sunday evening, the Rochester Police Department announced. Investigators […]
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

Home invasion victim dies, suspect indicted

Silver Springs, N.Y. — A man hospitalized after a home invasion in Wyoming County last month has died, and the suspect is now indicted on several charges. According to police, Eric Cushman, 51, entered a home in Silver Springs Sept. 10 through a window. He then allegedly entered a bedroom and attacked the victim, causing severe swelling and disfigurement in the head and neck area.
WYOMING COUNTY, NY
WHEC TV-10

Woman charged with manslaughter in deadly 390 crash

HENRIETTA, N.Y. A 22-year-old Fairport woman is now charged in a deadly drunk driving crash on 390. It happened overnight in the northbound lanes near the thruway exit in Henrietta. Jessica Cafarelli is charged with manslaughter, vehicular manslaughter and DWI. Deputies say her car flipped several times around 12:40 a.m. Friday.
HENRIETTA, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy