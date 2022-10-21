Read full article on original website
Analysts Love These 5 Cannabis Stocks
As earnings season approaches, cannabis financial analysts are getting ready to conduct intrinsic valuations and scale back their market forecasts. Fortunately for Benzinga readers, you can access the latest analyst ratings on the Analyst Stock Ratings page. Readers can sort by stock ticker, company name, analyst firm, rating change or other variables.
What 10 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Southern
Within the last quarter, Southern SO has observed the following analyst ratings:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. These 10 analysts have an average price target of $69.8 versus the current price of Southern at $64.19, implying upside. Below is a summary of how these 10 analysts rated Southern...
Where CSX Stands With Analysts
Over the past 3 months, 11 analysts have published their opinion on CSX CSX stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company's business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish.
US Stocks Poised For A Rip-Roaring Start To Week As Nasdaq, S&P 500 Futures Jump — Tesla, Netflix, BofA, Splunk In Focus
Trading in index futures suggests a markedly higher opening by Wall Street stocks on Monday, as traders look ahead to the unfolding third-quarter reporting season with optimism. The major U.S. averages closed the week ended Oct. 14 on a mixed note amid fears that the Fed will continue to raise...
FedEx Will Deliver Better News in 2023
One look at FedEx Corporation’s (NYSE: FDX) chart shows that it has been a rough year. With the shipping and logistics leader’s stock down more than 40% since January 1st, investors are left to wonder if things will get better. Yes and no. In the near term, FedEx...
Premier Financial Earnings Preview
Premier Financial PFC is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2022-10-25. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Premier Financial will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.79. Premier Financial bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've...
Earnings Outlook For Vicor
Vicor VICR is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2022-10-25. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Vicor will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.22. Vicor bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've not only beaten...
10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session
This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities. Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner. Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal...
Novartis Whale Trades For October 24
Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Novartis NVS. And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or just a...
Costco Wholesale Whale Trades Spotted
Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bullish stance on Costco Wholesale COST. And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or just...
10 Information Technology Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session
This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities. Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner. Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal...
A Preview Of SKF's Earnings
SKF SKFRY is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2022-10-25. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that SKF will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.35. SKF bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've not only beaten...
10 Health Care Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session
This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities. Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner. Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal...
Here's How Much $100 Invested In Chevron 20 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today
Chevron CVX has outperformed the market over the past 20 years by 1.03% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 8.52%. Currently, Chevron has a market capitalization of $339.69 billion. Buying $100 In CVX: If an investor had bought $100 of CVX stock 20 years ago, it...
Cryptocurrency Aptos Rises More Than 4% In 24 hours
Aptos's APT/USD price has increased 4.46% over the past 24 hours to $9.64, which is in the opposite direction of its trend over the past week, where it has experienced a 30.0% loss, moving from $13.73 to its current price. As it stands right now, the coin's all-time high is $13.73.
AT&T Stock Surges After Q3 Print: What To Watch With Verizon Earnings Coming Friday
AT&T, Inc T gapped up and surged over 10% higher at one point Thursday after printing a third-quarter earnings beat. For the third quarter, AT&T reported revenue of $29.64 billion, which beat the $29.56-billion consensus estimate. The company reported earnings per share of 68 cents, beating a consensus estimate of 61 cents. Wireless service revenues were up 5.6%, while broadband revenues were up 6.1% year-over-year.
Expert Ratings for Union Pacific
Analysts have provided the following ratings for Union Pacific UNP within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. According to 12 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, Union Pacific has an average price target of $220.58 with a high of $260.00 and a low of $187.00.
Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Bounce Higher — Analyst Says Crypto 'Party Can Start' This Week
Bitcoin and Ethereum were buoyant on Sunday evening as the global cryptocurrency market cap rose 2.2% to $943.75 billion at 9 p.m. EDT. Top 24-Hour Gainers (Data via CoinMarketCap) Cryptocurrency 24-Hour Change (+/-) Price. Klaytn (KLAY) +24.8% $0.2. Aave (AAVE) +9% $89.4. Polygon (MATIC) +8.3% $0.90. Why It...
Cryptocurrency Terra Luna Classic Decreases More Than 3% Within 24 hours
Terra Luna Classic's LUNC/USD price has decreased 3.37% over the past 24 hours to $0.00023, continuing its downward trend over the past week of -13.0%, moving from $0.00026 to its current price. The chart below compares the price movement and volatility for Terra Luna Classic over the past 24 hours...
NASDAQ
Abbott Laboratories (ABT) Is a Trending Stock: Facts to Know Before Betting on It
Abbott (ABT) has been one of the most searched-for stocks on Zacks.com lately. So, you might want to look at some of the facts that could shape the stock's performance in the near term. Shares of this maker of infant formula, medical devices and drugs have returned -5.6% over the...
