Related
Hillsborough deputies investigating death near Town ‘n’ Country
The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office is investigating a death near Town 'N' Country.
Former Lake Wales Commissioner Kris Fitzgerald Acquitted of All Charges
Former Lake Wales city commissioner Kris Fitzgerald, who was removed from office after being charged with two felonies, has been found not guilty in a jury trial. Fitzgerald was arrested on June 3, 2021, after being sworn into office in May on the two felony charges. She was released from the Polk County Jail after posting an $11,000 bond. Polk Sheriff Grady Judd boasted of the arrest at a press conference, claiming that he had taken a dangerous criminal off the street.
Polk County Sheriff’s Office’s Annual Haunted Jail Tour
Back by popular demand is the Polk County Sheriff’s Office’s annual Haunted Jail Tour, located at 455 North Broadway in Bartow (the Lawrence W. Crow, Jr. building). This year’s spooky theme is DOOMSDAY. And instead of just one tour, we will have TWO DIFFERENT PATHS to scare you through the jail. One of the paths is the NEVER BEFORE SEEN BOOKING AREA!
Lakeland Fire Department aims to engage females to become firefighters
A special set of girls got a unique hands-on experience from the Lakeland Fire Department. Nearly a dozen young women got a first-hand look at what it takes to be a firefighter. The students are from the Pace Center for Girls in Lakeland, a year-round school for at-risk girls. “The...
Aerial Mosquito Control Spraying in Polk County due to Public Health Emergency caused by Hurricane Ian￼
Due to a surge in the mosquito population from flooding caused by Hurricane Ian, Polk County Mosquito Control is working with the Florida Department of Agricultural and Consumer Services to help abate mosquitoes. Aerial spraying for mosquitoes in Polk County has been scheduled for Tuesday, October 19, 2022, weather permitting....
Annual swan checkup Lakeland’s beloved Swans are a bit on the chubby side plus Lake Morton is now overcrowded again
This spring’s abundance of small, fuzzy cygnets on Lake Morton has led to an overpopulation of swans in Lakeland and increasing health issues among them. Dr. Price Dickson, an associate veterinarian of My Pet’s Animal Hospital, performed ‘beak-to-tail’ wellness examinations on the city’s 73 swans on Wednesday morning as part of the annual Swan Roundup.
fox13news.com
News internships for those with disabilities
Big opportunities are coming for those with disabilities in Tampa. The city has a new internship program that will not just offer crucial work experience, but also independence.
Lakeland Storm Debris Collection Update
DRC our FEMA debris contractor estimates there are 150,000 to 200,000 cubic yards of Hurricane Ian debris to be collected in the Lakeland City Limits. As of October 18th, 31,700 cubic yards of debris have been collected and delivered to our Debris Management Site at Glendale the Waste Water Facility for processing and grinding.
wild941.com
Therapy Thursday: Should I Tell My Mom That I Slept With Her Bestie?
Wow! We had a ton of people calling in and writing us about some unbelievable issues. The very first guy called us to ask about his new marriage. He told us that he got caught cheating on his new wife and doesn’t know how to make it better. We were shocked that he just got married and then immediately got married? Another listener said he slept with his mother’s best friend and he wants to let his mother know what happened. The relationship might be ruined but he wants to keep having sex with the bestie!
Dr. Samuel Simmons next Lakeland City Commissioners
Simmons was voted in as the number one pick of four of the current commissioners. The commission’s top five candidates out of the eight individuals who applied for the position were Simmons, Tracy Faison, Guy LaLonde Jr., Veronica Rountree, and Ricky Shirah. Simmons once worked as an accountant for...
BECKHAM ANNOUNCED AS GENERAL MANAGER OF LAKELAND ELECTRIC
City Manager Shawn Sherrouse is pleased to announce Mike Beckham as General Manager of Lakeland Electric, effective Sunday, October 16, 2022. Beckham had been serving as Interim General Manager since April 2022 when previous Lakeland Electric General Manager Joel Ivy accepted a position with Lubbock Power & Light. Sherrouse said,...
The appointment of Samuel Simmons has several questions behind it
This editorial has nothing to do with any one candidate or candidates, it has to do with the way the Lakeland City Commissioners handled this process. At the end of the interviews on Oct 10, 2022, it was decided that all current commissioners would pick their top four picks – and rank them, #1 meaning their top choice.
Lake Mirror Classic Concours & Car Show 2022
Photos by: Tom Hagerty To see more of Tom’s photos click here.
Did you know?
Did you know that a Florida mayor was arrested after Hurricane Ian for beating another man with a rake during a park cleanup?. A police spokesperson said that the mayor of Indialantic, 59-year-old David Berkman used a rake to strike another man across the face. Both the mayor and the individual whom the mayor allegedly had stricken with the rake were assisting with a cleanup at Orlando Park after Hurricane Ian. The victim was said to be filming Mayor Berkman on his phone at a pavilion in the park after Berman made several comments about ‘kicking his a**.”
Lakeland Entrepreneur Series – Rebekah Firmin, Mockingbird Artist
The artwork reflects the world within and around the Mockingbird Artist, Rebekah Firmin. Her inspiration begins in 1885 when Lakeland was established. https://www.lakelandgov.net/departments/library/lakeland-history-room/brief-history-of-lakeland/. As she is creating her artwork, she is inspired by her Creator who has placed her in Lakeland to show the world what Lakeland has to offer.
Warrior Walk Lakeland
The Polk County Veteran’s Council and the U.S. Naval Sea Cadet Corps hold a yearly Warrior Walk around beautiful Lake Hollingsworth in Lakeland to remember our U.S. Soldiers, Sailors, Airmen, and Marines from Florida who have been killed in action while serving during Operation Iraqi Freedom or Operation Enduring Freedom.
Memorial set for Polk County Deputy Blane Lane
A memorial service will be held for a Polk County sheriff’s 21-year-old Blane Lane will be held 10 a.m. Tuesday at Victory Church, 1401 Griffin Road in Lakeland. There will be no public viewing or gravesite service. Law enforcement honors including a helicopter flyover, taps, bagpiper, and three-shot volley...
LAKELAND COMMUNITY SURVEY
The City of Lakeland is conducting our annual survey designed for Citizens to share their views on the services received from the City and the amenities available in the community. The online survey can be accessed by visiting www.COLCsurvey.com from October 15th through November 15th. The user-friendly survey asks respondents...
Letter to the Editor, No Hospital is needed on 540A and Harrell Nursery Road
First, thank you for your service as County Commissioners. As a resident of a neighborhood off of Harrell Nursery Road, and CEO/ED of an area long-term care provider (and former acute care health system consultant and executive) I am extremely concerned about the HCA proposal for a hospital at 540A and Harrell Nursery Road.
Hurricane Ian Kills 1 in Polk County and Power Nearly Restored
During a news conference on Friday, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis reported one confirmed death in Polk County due to Hurricane Ian. Officials didn’t reveal the cause of death, but did say it was directly related to Hurricane Ian’s swath through Polk County as a Category 1 hurricane with wind speeds of up to 78 mph.
