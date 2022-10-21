Wow! We had a ton of people calling in and writing us about some unbelievable issues. The very first guy called us to ask about his new marriage. He told us that he got caught cheating on his new wife and doesn’t know how to make it better. We were shocked that he just got married and then immediately got married? Another listener said he slept with his mother’s best friend and he wants to let his mother know what happened. The relationship might be ruined but he wants to keep having sex with the bestie!

TAMPA, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO