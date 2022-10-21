ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Polk County, FL

Former Lake Wales Commissioner Kris Fitzgerald Acquitted of All Charges

Former Lake Wales city commissioner Kris Fitzgerald, who was removed from office after being charged with two felonies, has been found not guilty in a jury trial. Fitzgerald was arrested on June 3, 2021, after being sworn into office in May on the two felony charges. She was released from the Polk County Jail after posting an $11,000 bond. Polk Sheriff Grady Judd boasted of the arrest at a press conference, claiming that he had taken a dangerous criminal off the street.
LAKE WALES, FL
Polk County Sheriff’s Office’s Annual Haunted Jail Tour

Back by popular demand is the Polk County Sheriff’s Office’s annual Haunted Jail Tour, located at 455 North Broadway in Bartow (the Lawrence W. Crow, Jr. building). This year’s spooky theme is DOOMSDAY. And instead of just one tour, we will have TWO DIFFERENT PATHS to scare you through the jail. One of the paths is the NEVER BEFORE SEEN BOOKING AREA!
POLK COUNTY, FL
Annual swan checkup Lakeland’s beloved Swans are a bit on the chubby side plus Lake Morton is now overcrowded again

This spring’s abundance of small, fuzzy cygnets on Lake Morton has led to an overpopulation of swans in Lakeland and increasing health issues among them. Dr. Price Dickson, an associate veterinarian of My Pet’s Animal Hospital, performed ‘beak-to-tail’ wellness examinations on the city’s 73 swans on Wednesday morning as part of the annual Swan Roundup.
LAKELAND, FL
Lakeland Storm Debris Collection Update

DRC our FEMA debris contractor estimates there are 150,000 to 200,000 cubic yards of Hurricane Ian debris to be collected in the Lakeland City Limits. As of October 18th, 31,700 cubic yards of debris have been collected and delivered to our Debris Management Site at Glendale the Waste Water Facility for processing and grinding.
LAKELAND, FL
wild941.com

Therapy Thursday: Should I Tell My Mom That I Slept With Her Bestie?

Wow! We had a ton of people calling in and writing us about some unbelievable issues. The very first guy called us to ask about his new marriage. He told us that he got caught cheating on his new wife and doesn’t know how to make it better. We were shocked that he just got married and then immediately got married? Another listener said he slept with his mother’s best friend and he wants to let his mother know what happened. The relationship might be ruined but he wants to keep having sex with the bestie!
TAMPA, FL
Dr. Samuel Simmons next Lakeland City Commissioners

Simmons was voted in as the number one pick of four of the current commissioners. The commission’s top five candidates out of the eight individuals who applied for the position were Simmons, Tracy Faison, Guy LaLonde Jr., Veronica Rountree, and Ricky Shirah. Simmons once worked as an accountant for...
LAKELAND, FL
BECKHAM ANNOUNCED AS GENERAL MANAGER OF LAKELAND ELECTRIC

City Manager Shawn Sherrouse is pleased to announce Mike Beckham as General Manager of Lakeland Electric, effective Sunday, October 16, 2022. Beckham had been serving as Interim General Manager since April 2022 when previous Lakeland Electric General Manager Joel Ivy accepted a position with Lubbock Power & Light. Sherrouse said,...
LAKELAND, FL
Did you know?

Did you know that a Florida mayor was arrested after Hurricane Ian for beating another man with a rake during a park cleanup?. A police spokesperson said that the mayor of Indialantic, 59-year-old David Berkman used a rake to strike another man across the face. Both the mayor and the individual whom the mayor allegedly had stricken with the rake were assisting with a cleanup at Orlando Park after Hurricane Ian. The victim was said to be filming Mayor Berkman on his phone at a pavilion in the park after Berman made several comments about ‘kicking his a**.”
INDIALANTIC, FL
Lakeland Entrepreneur Series – Rebekah Firmin, Mockingbird Artist

The artwork reflects the world within and around the Mockingbird Artist, Rebekah Firmin. Her inspiration begins in 1885 when Lakeland was established. https://www.lakelandgov.net/departments/library/lakeland-history-room/brief-history-of-lakeland/. As she is creating her artwork, she is inspired by her Creator who has placed her in Lakeland to show the world what Lakeland has to offer.
LAKELAND, FL
Warrior Walk Lakeland

The Polk County Veteran’s Council and the U.S. Naval Sea Cadet Corps hold a yearly Warrior Walk around beautiful Lake Hollingsworth in Lakeland to remember our U.S. Soldiers, Sailors, Airmen, and Marines from Florida who have been killed in action while serving during Operation Iraqi Freedom or Operation Enduring Freedom.
LAKELAND, FL
Memorial set for Polk County Deputy Blane Lane

A memorial service will be held for a Polk County sheriff’s 21-year-old Blane Lane will be held 10 a.m. Tuesday at Victory Church, 1401 Griffin Road in Lakeland. There will be no public viewing or gravesite service. Law enforcement honors including a helicopter flyover, taps, bagpiper, and three-shot volley...
POLK COUNTY, FL
LAKELAND COMMUNITY SURVEY

The City of Lakeland is conducting our annual survey designed for Citizens to share their views on the services received from the City and the amenities available in the community. The online survey can be accessed by visiting www.COLCsurvey.com from October 15th through November 15th. The user-friendly survey asks respondents...
LAKELAND, FL
