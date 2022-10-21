ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wheeling, WV

weelunk.com

Wheeling Haunts Episode Four: Eerie East Wheeling

Are you ready for another episode of Wheeling Haunts? This week, Cassie and Alex stick around in East Wheeling to visit another home whose owner has a hair-raising story to tell. We also learn that this home was once the primary residence of Major Alonzo Loring: “one of Wheeling’s most prominent citizens.”
WHEELING, WV
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Mid-Ohio Valley trick-or-treat times set

PARKERSBURG — Trick or treating in the Mid-Ohio Valley this year is mainly split between Saturday and Monday although there are a few communities choosing to turn loose their little ghosts and goblins on other days. Marietta officials don’t have to decide when to slate their trick or treat...
MARIETTA, OH
WTRF

The Great Stone Viaduct Plaza and Walking Trail Dedication in Belmont County

BELLAIRE, Ohio (WTRF) – This $2 million project funded by the Ohio Department of Transportation has been over a decade in the making. The Great Stone Viaduct Society has been working to increase awareness of the significance of the railroad and securing long-term preservation of the structure, and today they unveiled a new era for this monument.
BELMONT COUNTY, OH
WTRF

Happy 100th Birthday, Jeri Carpenter!

SHADYSIDE, Ohio (WTRF) – A Shadyside woman is celebrating a very special birthday. Jeri Carpenter turned 100 years old on Friday, and four generations of family members came together to celebrate with her. Jeri is originally from California and moved to Ohio with her husband and has not left...
SHADYSIDE, OH
WTRF

Stone Church Cemetery restoration work session in Ohio County

ELM GROVE, W.Va. (WTRF) – Friends of Wheeling held a cemetery work session at Stone Church Cemetery where volunteers reset, cleaned, and repaired monuments. West Virginia has a large number of old and historic cemeteries that often don’t have many people looking after them. Machinery provided by Engineered...
OHIO COUNTY, WV
WTRF- 7News

Ohio man arrested after ‘beating up all the pumpkins’

A Belmont County man was arrested after police say he ‘beat up all the pumpkins’ Bellaire police say they arrested Bobby Hocker for vandalism after he beat up and smashed the display pumpkins at Hornswogglers Buy Sell Trade. Police also say that Hocker is a suspect in other vandalism acts in Belmont County including dumping […]
BELMONT COUNTY, OH
WTRF- 7News

Belmont County NAACP moves to fire St. Clairsville principal

ST. CLAIRSVILLE, Ohio (WTRF) – The Belmont County NAACP is recommending that St. Clairsville High School fire its principal. Belmont County NAACP President Jerry Moore Jr. told 7News through a press release that they met with St. Clairsville’s Superintendent and legal counsel about an incident that happened in September. Ohio principal allegedly used “Hard R” […]
BELMONT COUNTY, OH
whbc.com

Minerva High Mourns After Tragic Death of Junior Student

MINERVA, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Tragedy at the Cross Country district meet in Cambridge over the weekend, where Minerva junior Owen Grubb died in an accident. Cambridge police say the Minerva CC team was in a wooded area participating in a tradition where they throw a log in a creek.
MINERVA, OH
WDTV

Man found dead in Fairmont, police asking for information

FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - The Fairmont Police Department is asking for information regarding a man who was found dead in a home on Sunday. Officers responded to a home on Short Ave. in Fairmont on Sunday to a report of a suspicious death. When officers arrived on scene, they found...
FAIRMONT, WV
WFMJ.com

Fire destroys home in Columbiana County

Fire departments from two counties spent early Sunday battling flames that lit up the sky over a home in a rural, southwestern community in Columbiana County. The fire was reported at around 6 a.m. at a vacant house on the 10000 block of Watson Road, just north of U.S. Route 30.
COLUMBIANA COUNTY, OH

