Jack o’ Lantern Jamboree brings the treats on a warm fall night
WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — If a short-sleeve Halloween is more your style rather than bundling up under a blanket, the Jack O’ Lantern Jamboree in Warwood was the place to snag some candy tonight. Not only was there a trick or treat trail, there was pumpkin bowling with candy corn pins, a photo station at […]
weelunk.com
Wheeling Haunts Episode Four: Eerie East Wheeling
Are you ready for another episode of Wheeling Haunts? This week, Cassie and Alex stick around in East Wheeling to visit another home whose owner has a hair-raising story to tell. We also learn that this home was once the primary residence of Major Alonzo Loring: “one of Wheeling’s most prominent citizens.”
Tickets for Robinson Grand Christmas show go on sale
The Robinson Grand Performing Arts Center has starting selling tickets for its upcoming Christmas show.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Mid-Ohio Valley trick-or-treat times set
PARKERSBURG — Trick or treating in the Mid-Ohio Valley this year is mainly split between Saturday and Monday although there are a few communities choosing to turn loose their little ghosts and goblins on other days. Marietta officials don’t have to decide when to slate their trick or treat...
WTRF
The Great Stone Viaduct Plaza and Walking Trail Dedication in Belmont County
BELLAIRE, Ohio (WTRF) – This $2 million project funded by the Ohio Department of Transportation has been over a decade in the making. The Great Stone Viaduct Society has been working to increase awareness of the significance of the railroad and securing long-term preservation of the structure, and today they unveiled a new era for this monument.
Marshall County church building will become the only teen center in the county
MARSHALL COUNTY, W. Va. (WTRF) The former Solid Rock Baptist Church building at 1310 2nd Street, Moundsville, is about to become The Future of Moundsville Youth Center. Pastor C.J.Plogger of the Ash Avenue Church of God says his church bought the building last year to create a secure place where 6th through 12th graders can […]
WTAP
The Station carry-out hosts chili cook-off to benefit Humane Society in Marietta
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - For the sixth year the Station carry out in Belpre has hosted a chili cook-off that will benefit the Humane Society of Marietta. 100% of the proceeds made today from the cook-off will be donated to the Humane Society in Marietta. 18 different chilis were submitted...
WTRF
Happy 100th Birthday, Jeri Carpenter!
SHADYSIDE, Ohio (WTRF) – A Shadyside woman is celebrating a very special birthday. Jeri Carpenter turned 100 years old on Friday, and four generations of family members came together to celebrate with her. Jeri is originally from California and moved to Ohio with her husband and has not left...
Falling tree kills Minerva student after cross-country meet
A Minerva High School junior was hit and killed by a falling tree after a track meet on Saturday.
WTRF
Stone Church Cemetery restoration work session in Ohio County
ELM GROVE, W.Va. (WTRF) – Friends of Wheeling held a cemetery work session at Stone Church Cemetery where volunteers reset, cleaned, and repaired monuments. West Virginia has a large number of old and historic cemeteries that often don’t have many people looking after them. Machinery provided by Engineered...
Man in West Virginia left child alone to go drink
A man has been charged after he allegedly left a 6-year-old child alone at a Harrison County residence so he could go to Morgantown and drink.
Your Radio Place
Cambridge Area Chamber of Commerce Recognizes Three Area Women at Annual Witch’s BREW Banquet
CAMBRIDGE, Ohio — BREW stand for Boldy Recognizing Exceptional Women and the Cambridge Area Chamber of Commerce has been recognizing the work of exceptional women of Guernsey County yearly since 2017. On October 28, 2022, at the annual Witch’s BREW Banquet, 3 women will be awarded for their work...
Be ready for these 2 upcoming sobriety checkpoints in north central West Virginia
The West Virginia State Police announced that there will be a sobriety checkpoint in Barbour County next week.
Ohio man arrested after ‘beating up all the pumpkins’
A Belmont County man was arrested after police say he ‘beat up all the pumpkins’ Bellaire police say they arrested Bobby Hocker for vandalism after he beat up and smashed the display pumpkins at Hornswogglers Buy Sell Trade. Police also say that Hocker is a suspect in other vandalism acts in Belmont County including dumping […]
Student dies following accident at OHSAA Eastern District cross country meet
A student died Saturday at an OHSAA Eastern District cross country track meet, according to Cambridge City Schools spokesperson Dan Coffman.
Now in Wheeling, the Lee Day Report Centers are to keep people out of jail and functioning in the community
WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) If you’ve ever passed The Lee Day Report Center on 16th Street in Wheeling and wondered what it’s all about, you’re not alone. Located in the former Social Security Building, people still stop in to ask about their benefits. They are politely told the Social Security office has moved to Warwood. The […]
Belmont County NAACP moves to fire St. Clairsville principal
ST. CLAIRSVILLE, Ohio (WTRF) – The Belmont County NAACP is recommending that St. Clairsville High School fire its principal. Belmont County NAACP President Jerry Moore Jr. told 7News through a press release that they met with St. Clairsville’s Superintendent and legal counsel about an incident that happened in September. Ohio principal allegedly used “Hard R” […]
whbc.com
Minerva High Mourns After Tragic Death of Junior Student
MINERVA, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Tragedy at the Cross Country district meet in Cambridge over the weekend, where Minerva junior Owen Grubb died in an accident. Cambridge police say the Minerva CC team was in a wooded area participating in a tradition where they throw a log in a creek.
WDTV
Man found dead in Fairmont, police asking for information
FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - The Fairmont Police Department is asking for information regarding a man who was found dead in a home on Sunday. Officers responded to a home on Short Ave. in Fairmont on Sunday to a report of a suspicious death. When officers arrived on scene, they found...
WFMJ.com
Fire destroys home in Columbiana County
Fire departments from two counties spent early Sunday battling flames that lit up the sky over a home in a rural, southwestern community in Columbiana County. The fire was reported at around 6 a.m. at a vacant house on the 10000 block of Watson Road, just north of U.S. Route 30.
