These Minnesota Residents Have Vanished With Very Little Information On Their DisappearancesThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedMinneapolis, MN
Minnesota witness photographs high altitude donut-shaped UFORoger MarshMinnesota State
ARC of Voter Justice Tour Increases Black Voter Registration.Matthew C. WoodruffJacksonville, FL
Anthony Cassius and the Quest for an On-Sale Liquor License (1947 - 1949)Matt ReicherMinneapolis, MN
Minnesota UFO witnesses a hundred miles apart report similar objectsRoger MarshPrior Lake, MN
Minnesota Daily
Climate Action Day, what UMN is doing, how to help
As International Day of Climate Action approaches on Monday, the University of Minnesota is showcasing its commitment to climate action through several organizations such as the Institute on the Environment (IonE), the University of Minnesota Climate Adaptation Partnership (MCAP) and the UMN Twin Cities Sustainability Committee. Seventy-six percent of Minnesotans...
After outcry, U of M will reconsider allowing students to walk for graduation
MINNEAPOLIS — Just days after some University of Minnesota colleges announced plans to consolidate spring graduation ceremonies - and eliminate individual students walking across the stage to receive their diplomas - student backlash has led college leaders to reconsider. Walking can seem like a rite of passage for any...
740thefan.com
Jensen criticizes Walz over Harris visit
MINNEAPOLIS – Republican challenger Scott Jensen blasted Governor Tim Walz for Saturday’s Twin Cities fundraiser with Vice President Kamala Harris. Jensen said, during the George Floyd riots, the vice president endorsed a Minnesota group that later bailed a repeat felon out of jail, who then killed a passenger on a light rail platform in downtown Saint Paul.
wizmnews.com
Minnesota gubernatorial candidates go on attack in debate
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Minnesota Democratic Gov. Tim Walz and Republican challenger Scott Jensen debated this week for the second time. The two clashed over abortion, violent crime, a scandal involving $250 million stolen from a pandemic food-aid program and opioids. It was their only televised debate of the campaign,...
boreal.org
'There's so much at stake': Vice-President Harris visits Twin Cities ahead of midterms
Vice President Kamala Harris speaks during a reproductive rights policy event on Saturday at Metropolitan State University in St. Paul. Photo: Steven Maturen for MPR News. With just more than two weeks to go until the midterm election, Vice President Kamala Harris stopped in the Twin Cities on Saturday for a roundtable on reproductive rights and a fundraiser for DFL Gov. Tim Walz.
redlakenationnews.com
High-needs boy stuck in ER amid growing child welfare pressure in Minnesota
A distressing situation is unfolding inside the emergency department of Ridgeview Medical Center in Waconia, where a 10-year-old boy with severe autism and aggression has been confined for seven months. Foster and group homes can't handle him, so county guardians keep sending him back to the ER, the one place...
mynortheaster.com
“Please, just resign”
The Columbia Heights City Council censured one of its own Monday, Oct. 10, but because they don’t have the power to remove her from office, Kt Jacobs retains her council seat. It was the latest chapter in a story that began July 24, when council candidate Justice Spriggs received...
Hennepin County Attorney: My office won't prosecute those seeking abortions from out of state
Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman announced a new policy Friday aimed at protecting people coming to Minnesota from out-of-state to seek an abortion. The new policy, which Freeman rolled out alongside Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison, Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan and Sen. Tina Smith, establishes that the Hennepin County Attorney’s Office won’t use its resources to prosecute crimes relating to “providing, seeking, or obtaining an abortion.”
ccxmedia.org
Early Voting Picks Up, Breaks One-Day Record in Plymouth
The midterm elections are in full swing and officials say early voting has picked up at certain polling places in the northwest metro. According to the Minnesota Secretary of State’s Office, early voter turnout is ahead of the last midterm election in 2018. As of Thursday, 172,520 ballots have been accepted.
The Marsh wellness center in Minnetonka to close two years after being gifted to YMCA
The Marsh at 15000 Minnetonka Blvd. in Minnetonka, Minn. Courtesy of YMCA of the North. An influential integrative wellness center in Minnetonka will close this year, nearly four decades since its founding by the late industry pioneer Ruth Stricker. Stricker's family gifted The Marsh to the YMCA of the North...
Over 80 cases, one death in Hastings Veterans Home COVID-19 outbreak
The Hastings Veterans Home. Courtesy of Google Streetview. A COVID-19 outbreak at the Hastings Veterans Home this month has led to one death and over 80 positive cases among residents and staff members. The Minnesota Department of Veterans Affairs said in a statement the outbreak is the facility's first since...
fox9.com
Minneapolis asks for public’s help to ‘re-envison’ George Floyd Square
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - The intersection where George Floyd died, 38th and Chicago, or George Floyd Perry Square, has been a place of peace, protest and violence. Now, more than two and half years after Floyd’s murder, the City of Minneapolis is asking for the community’s input as it looks to the future of a space that many consider sacred.
Always searching for a story: Curiosity drives Eden Prairie resident Mike Max
It’s midday in downtown Minneapolis, and Mike Max’s curiosity is on full display. Listen to him conversing with people on the sidewalks, people he sees every day — the curiosity is there. Watch him taking in the answers as he talks with members of an organization hired by the city of Minneapolis to help curb [...]
This Minnesota Bakery Serves The Best Bread In The Entire State
Here's where you can find it.
MN Neighborhood Terrorized By Serial Groper On A Skateboard
Not sure exactly why there seem to be so many creeps, perverts and whatever else you can call them but they seem to pop up in the news all the time. According to fox9.com, some families in a Minneapolis neighborhood are extremely concerned about what's been happening the last few months in their normally tranquil Minneapolis neighborhood.
2 More People Charged in $250 Million Minnesota Fraud Scheme
St. Paul, MN (KROC-AM News) - Two more Minnesotans have been indicted on federal charges connected to the Feeding Our Future fraud scheme. US Attorney for Minnesota Andrew Luger says 38-year-old Mekfira Hussein and her husband, 42-year-old Abduljabar Hussein, are accused of fraudulently obtaining nearly $9 million from the Federal Child Nutrition Program in 2020 and 2022. The Shakopee couple is facing wire fraud, conspiracy to commit federal programs bribery, and money laundering charges.
twincitieslive.com
A Haunted House in Monticello
After experiencing spooky and ghostly things inside her house, Sarah Washatka joins TCL to get a live reading from our Happy Medium Jodi Livon. A can’t miss segment that will leave you amazed. Check out Jodi Livon live at her show “An Evening with Jodi Livon, Communicating with Your Angels, Guides and Those on the Other Side” on November 3rd at the Minnetonka Community Center.
Target locks toiletries in cases at downtown store to prevent organized crime
MINNEAPOLIS -- If you're shopping for toiletries at the Minneapolis downtown Target, you might need to find an attendant to help you.Chad Scharnberg is a weekly shopper at the downtown Target at 9th and Nicolett. He says he's been pleased with the added security outside, but wasn't prepared for the extra layer of protection inside - common toiletries stacked in locked cabinets."I don't like it, but I understand why they're doing it," Scharnberg said."We take a multi-layered approach to combatting theft, which includes in-store technology, training for store leaders and security team members, and partnerships with law enforcement agencies as...
Minnesota Daily
Cesarone, Romine help Gophers soccer clinch playoff berth
Minnesota traveled to Piscataway, New Jersey, to face eighth-ranked Rutgers. Minnesota, unranked, had just landed a playoff spot in the Big Ten standings, so this game was important to help maintain their newfound position. Rutgers wasted almost no time showing why they were ranked top 10 in the nation; Riley...
KARE 11 Investigates: A jail death, a missing nurse, a broken contract
ANOKA COUNTY, Minn. — At 1 a.m. on April 28, 2022, Anoka County Detention Deputy Jacob Chamberland was making inmate wellbeing checks. As he walked by the cell where Riley Domeier was housed, he noticed the 20-year-old appeared to have something in his mouth. The guard couldn’t tell if...
