Read full article on original website
Related
MedicalXpress
Researchers identify diabetes drug metformin as potential atrial fibrillation treatment in collaborative research
Cleveland Clinic researchers have identified a common diabetes medication, metformin, as a possible treatment for atrial fibrillation. The study, published in Cell Reports Medicine, built on ongoing collaborative Cleveland Clinic research to support further investigation into metformin as a drug repurposing candidate. Researchers used advanced computation and genetic sequencing to determine that metformin's targets overlap significantly with genes dysregulated in atrial fibrillation.
People with HIV can be protected against hepatitis B with a three-dose vaccine regimen
A study that was presented at the IDWeek conference recently is groundbreaking for HIV research. A news release published by the U.S. National Institute of Health (NIH) states that "a three-dose course of the hepatitis B vaccine "HEPLISAV-B" fully protected adults living with HIV who had never been vaccinated against or infected with the hepatitis B virus (HBV), according to study findings presented at the IDWeek conference held in Washington D.C.
News-Medical.net
Harmless group of bacteria linked with increased risk of death in patients with end-stage renal disease
A big group of bacteria found in our soil, our water and our showerheads are harmless for most of us, but a new study indicates they are associated with an increased risk of dying in individuals whose kidneys have failed. In what appears to be the first study of its...
NIH Director's Blog
Recurrence of Severe Maternal Morbidity in Second Pregnancy
Severe maternal morbidity (SMM) has increased in the United States by 45% in the last decade. While the recurrence of several adverse pregnancy outcomes from one pregnancy to the next has been established, the recurrence risk of SMM is unknown. An NINR-funded population-based study used linked vital statistics and hospital discharge records from California from 1997-2012 to determine whether women who have SMM in a first pregnancy are at increased risk of SMM in their second pregnancy. Findings indicate an approximate sixfold increased risk compared to women who did not have SMM in their first pregnancy. Given the study’s findings, health care providers may want to consider extra reproductive life planning discussions and very attentive inter-conception and prenatal care for women who experienced SMM at the time of their first birth.
Long-Term Results Confirm Benefits of Early HIV Treatment
Delaying antiretroviral therapy leads to an excess risk of AIDS and serious non-AIDS health problems that can persist for years, even after treatment is started, according to long-term follow-up results from the START trial, presented today at the IDWeek 2022 conference in Washington, DC. Earlier in the HIV epidemic, the...
News-Medical.net
Booster vaccinations in the elderly lead to impaired neutralization of SARS-CoV-2 and atypical B cells
In a recent study published on the medRxiv* preprint server, researchers examine neutralizing antibody responses against the severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) in individuals aged 70 or above who had received two primary doses of the AZD1222 (ChAdOx1 nCov-19) vaccine, followed by one booster dose of either the BNT162b2 or mRNA-1273 messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA) vaccine.
COVID rebound after Pfizer treatment likely due to robust immune response, study finds
Oct 6 (Reuters) - A rebound of COVID-19 symptoms in some patients after taking Pfizer's antiviral Paxlovid may be related to a robust immune response rather than a weak one, U.S. government researchers reported on Thursday.
Medical News Today
What to know about cervical spinal stenosis
Cervical spinal stenosis refers to a narrowing of the spinal canal. If the canal narrows significantly, it can become too small for the spinal cord and nerve roots. This can cause pressure and result in damage to the spinal cord, which may lead to pain, weakness, and sensory changes. Cervical...
MedicalXpress
Head and neck cancer researchers demonstrate the capability of a deep learning algorithm in the post-surgery setting
Artificial intelligence can augment current methods to predict the risk that head and neck cancer will spread outside the borders of neck lymph nodes, according to researchers with the ECOG-ACRIN Cancer Research Group (ECOG-ACRIN). A customized deep learning algorithm using standard computed tomography (CT) scan images and associated data contributed by patients who participated in the E3311 phase 2 trial shows promise, especially for patients with a new diagnosis of human papillomavirus (HPV)-related head and neck cancer. The E3311 validated dataset carries the potential to contribute to the more accurate staging of disease and prediction of risk.
Medical News Today
Exercise and chemotherapy: Is it safe for cancer patients?
Researchers in the Netherlands conducted a 5-year study on cancer patients receiving chemotherapy to assess whether the timing of an exercise program makes a difference in cardiorespiratory health. The researchers placed the participants in one of two groups: patients who exercised during their chemotherapy program and patients who exercised after...
Merck's Antiviral Therapy Shows Efficacy In Prevention of Cytomegalovirus In Kidney Transplant Patients
Merck & Co Inc MRK highlighted findings from a Phase 3 trial of Prevymis (letermovir) compared to valganciclovir for cytomegalovirus (CMV) prophylaxis in high-risk kidney transplant recipients. At 52 weeks following the kidney transplant, Prevymis was effective and non-inferior to valganciclovir for preventing CMV disease (10.4% vs. 11.8%). In a...
Healthline
Types of Neuromuscular Disorders: Their Symptoms and Treatments
Neuromuscular disorders affect the nerves that control certain muscles in your body. These muscles are called your voluntary muscles — they’re the muscles you can choose to move such as the ones in your arms, legs, or face. Disorders that affect voluntary muscles can be genetically inherited (passed...
News-Medical.net
People with schizophrenia are 2.5 times more likely to develop dementia
People with psychotic disorders such as schizophrenia are 2.5 times more likely than those without a psychotic disorder to eventually develop dementia, according to a review of evidence led by UCL researchers. The new systematic review and meta-analysis, published in Psychological Medicine, found that psychotic disorders may have a stronger...
Novartis Experimental Drug Shows Meaningful Superiority Over Previous Treatment In Rare Blood Disorder
Novartis AG's NVS investigational oral monotherapy iptacopan was superior to anti-C5 therapies (eculizumab or ravulizumab) in adults with paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH). The Phase 3 APPLY-PNH trial analyzed the patients experiencing residual anemia despite prior treatment with anti-C5s1. PNH is a rare blood disorder characterized by the destruction of red...
Revelation Biosciences Stock Soars After Encouraging Preclinical Data From Kidney Disease Candidate
Revelation Biosciences Inc REVB announced positive results in a preclinical model of acute kidney injury (AKI), a chronic kidney disease (CKD). Treatment with REVTx-300 significantly reduced renal cortical fibrosis in a dose-dependent manner in the medium and high-dose groups (21.7% reduction and 29.3%, respectively). The reduction was comparable to a...
MedicalXpress
Study points toward new ways to prevent liver cancer
Almost all liver cancers develop after decades of chronic liver disease, but a new discovery by Columbia researchers may lead to treatments that could break the link. The new research shows that during chronic liver disease a shift in the balance of quiescent and activated stellate liver cells not only promotes fibrosis but also sets the stage for the most common type of primary liver cancer, called hepatocellular carcinoma.
Fatty Liver Disease Linked to Greater Risk for Dementia
Non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD) and the risk for dementia appear to be associated, especially in people who also have cardiovascular problems, according to findings published recently in Neurology. Arising from the accumulation of fat in the liver, NAFLD and its more severe form, non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), are responsible for...
MedicalXpress
Salvia miltiorrhiza extract is a potential preventive agent for gastric cancer induced by bile reflux
Research led by the School of Chinese Medicine at Hong Kong Baptist University (HKBU) has identified cryptotanshinone, a compound extracted from the Chinese herbal medicine Salvia miltiorrhiza, with the potential for the treatment and prevention of gastric cancer associated with bile reflux. The researchers unveiled the mechanism of how bile...
drugtopics.com
Effect of Corticosteroid Therapy on COVID-19, Influenza Coinfection Evaluated
Viral coinfections may become more common as COVID-19 restrictions continue to relax. As countries across the globe ease restrictions put in place to limit the spread of COVID-19, the coinfection with the SARS-CoV-2 and influenza viruses may become more common, according to research results1 presented at IDWeek 2022, held October 19 through 23 in Washington, D.C.
ajmc.com
Potential Risk Factors Identified for RRT Among Patients With PH
According to the study authors, acute decompensated pulmonary hypertension (PH) is often accompanied by systemic congestion and right ventricular flow output, and because PH can be accompanied by acute kidney injury, renal replacement therapy (RRT) may be necessary. New study findings show that creatinine level upon intensive care unit (ICU)...
Comments / 0