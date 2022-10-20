Read full article on original website
Las Vegas Dangerous NeighborhoodsTerry MansfieldLas Vegas, NV
Do you have what it takes to play professional football? October 29th is your chance to find outEugene AdamsHenderson, NV
UNLV Football: A game in South Bend suddenly looks a whole lot more winnableEugene AdamsParadise, NV
Luxury Footwear Brand FREEBIRD Opens Store in Las VegasDouglas PilarskiLas Vegas, NV
UNLV's season continues to fall off the rails after a 2nd straight blowout lossEugene AdamsParadise, NV
WEB EXTRA: Clark County Commissioner Jim Gibson (D)
LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– Politics Now host John Langeler talks with Clark County Commissioner Jim Gibson about his re-election campaign, covid, how the City of Henderson handled its budget when he was mayor, and water woes.
November election could shift majority on the Clark County school board
On the seven-member Clark County School Board, all it takes is four votes to get items passed. The November election, however, could change the board’s paradigm, since three seats are up for grabs. The post November election could shift majority on the Clark County school board appeared first on The Nevada Independent.
Nye County will continue to count ballots by hand, but with changes
The Nevada Supreme Court ruled on Friday that votes in Nye County will be counted by hand for this upcoming election.
3 Republicans sue Nevada GOP’s executive director for defamation after endorsing Democrat
Three Republicans who crossed party lines and endorsed Democratic Nevada Attorney General Aaron Ford in his reelection bid are suing the Nevada GOP’s executive director for defamation.
Fox5 KVVU
Son of Nevada State Senator Pat Spearman accused in North Las Vegas shooting
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The son of Nevada Senator Pat Spearman is accused in a shooting Thursday night in North Las Vegas. According to police, Naonche Tamar Osborne, 21, was accused in a shooting that occurred at about 6:43 p.m. Thursday at a residence near the 4100 block of Erinbird.
news3lv.com
North Las Vegas mayoral candidate addresses son's arrest in shooting
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A Nevada state senator and North Las Vegas mayoral candidate is speaking out about the arrest of her son in a shooting that left one person injured Thursday night. Pat Spearman addressed the media in a press conference Friday afternoon out of the North Las...
8newsnow.com
Shooting reported at state senator’s home in North Las Vegas, son arrested
A Nevada state senator and mayoral candidate’s son was arrested on charges including attempted murder following a shooting at her North Las Vegas home on Thursday night, the 8 News Now Investigators confirmed. Shooting reported at state senator’s home in North …. A Nevada state senator and mayoral...
Fox5 KVVU
Las Vegas City Council votes to audit money for Animal Foundation amid protests
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas City Council voted unanimously Wednesday to hire a third-party firm to audit public money that it provides to the Animal Foundation shelter. The vote came after weeks of complaints from animal advocates who accused the shelter of overcrowding, staffing issues, and inhumane...
Suspect wanted for homicides in Las Vegas, Arizona found dead
The suspect accused of homicides in both Las Vegas and Golden Valley has been located deceased following a high-speed chase, according to the Mohave County Sheriff's Office.
8newsnow.com
Metro detective arrested for kidnapping, domestic violence
Metro detective arrested for kidnapping, domestic …. Metro detective arrested for kidnapping, domestic violence. A North Las Vegas family is speaking out about the nightmare they survived when their house was destroyed by fire. RTC takes new steps to protect passengers onboard. The Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada wants...
Challenger hopes to unseat Wolfson
Policy, politics and progressive commentary Republican candidate for District Attorney Tim Treffinger may not be as well known as his opponent, Steve Wolfson, who has served two terms as D.A. and eight years as a Las Vegas councilman. But Treffinger says he expects the race to “be more of a referendum on the current D.A.” than a test of his […] The post Challenger hopes to unseat Wolfson appeared first on Nevada Current.
mediafeed.org
Nevada first-time homebuyer programs
The Silver State is living up to its glitzy name, but for now the prized commodity may be real estate. Home sales prices rose 26% year-over-year to a median of $457,000 in April 2022, according to the real estate firm Redfin. Las Vegas has been on a roll, seeing a 31% spike in a year for a median sales price of $435,000.
First Clark County Monkeypox-related death reported
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A Clark County man with monkeypox has died, according to the Southern Nevada Health District. This is the first monkeypox-related death reported in the County. The health district said the patient, who was over the age of 50, had underlying medical conditions and his death was attributed to other causes. “This […]
8newsnow.com
Mary Jane's Forecast: Sunday, Oct. 23 at 5:17 p.m.
Mary Jane’s Forecast: Sunday, Oct. 23 at 5:17 p.m. Mary Jane's Forecast: Sunday, Oct. 23 at 5:17 p.m. Driver ejected from vehicle after crash in central …. Driver ejected from vehicle after crash in central Las Vegas valley. Overnight lane closures in airport connector tunnel …. Harry Reid International...
8newsnow.com
RTC takes new steps to protect passengers onboard
The Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada wants riders to be safe while on board and acknowledged that more needs to be done to ensure proper security while riding. RTC takes new steps to protect passengers onboard. The Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada wants riders to be safe while...
ABC 15 News
Two suspects found dead, two others arrested in connection to Las Vegas and Kingman murders
A Kingman couple wanted out of Las Vegas on suspicion of murder were found dead by Mohave County detectives Friday. Officials say Hunter McGuire, 26, and Samantha Branek, 32, were hiding in Las Vegas after a double murder in Kingman on June 28. Mohave County Sheriff's Department say they were...
viatravelers.com
12 Fun & Best Things to Do in Henderson, Nevada
Henderson is in Clark County, Nevada, about 16 miles southeast of downtown Las Vegas, with a scorching desert climate. Henderson, Nevada, has been ranked among America’s best places to live, and there are plenty of fun things to do. Surrounded by top tourist attractions and places to visit, Henderson...
8newsnow.com
UNLV hosts free student loan debt relief workshops
LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– UNLV and Clark County have partnered with one another to offer free informational sessions to those who have questions about the Biden-Harris administration’s student loan debt forgiveness program. UNLV financial experts will explain eligibility standards for the debt forgiveness program and the Public Service Loan...
Fox5 KVVU
Women worldwide cut their hair to protest death of Mahsa Amini, Las Vegas local shares her decision
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Women from Iran and across the world have cut their hair in protest of the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini, and one Las Vegas local shares why she made the bold move in solidarity. Chloe Mansoor has 165,000 followers on Instagram, and thousands saw the...
Las Vegas police detective arrested after altercation with girlfriend
A Las Vegas Metropolitan Police detective was booked into jail Thursday morning on felony charges related to an altercation with his girlfriend, the department announced on Friday.
