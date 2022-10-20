ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

8newsnow.com

Metro detective arrested for kidnapping, domestic violence

Metro detective arrested for kidnapping, domestic …. Metro detective arrested for kidnapping, domestic violence. A North Las Vegas family is speaking out about the nightmare they survived when their house was destroyed by fire. RTC takes new steps to protect passengers onboard. The Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada wants...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Nevada Current

Challenger hopes to unseat Wolfson

Policy, politics and progressive commentary Republican candidate for District Attorney Tim Treffinger may not be as well known as his opponent, Steve Wolfson, who has served two terms as D.A. and eight years as a Las Vegas councilman. But Treffinger says he expects the race to “be more of a referendum on the current D.A.” than a test of his […] The post Challenger hopes to unseat Wolfson appeared first on Nevada Current.
LAS VEGAS, NV
mediafeed.org

Nevada first-time homebuyer programs

The Silver State is living up to its glitzy name, but for now the prized commodity may be real estate. Home sales prices rose 26% year-over-year to a median of $457,000 in April 2022, according to the real estate firm Redfin. Las Vegas has been on a roll, seeing a 31% spike in a year for a median sales price of $435,000.
NEVADA STATE
8 News Now

First Clark County Monkeypox-related death reported

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A Clark County man with monkeypox has died, according to the Southern Nevada Health District. This is the first monkeypox-related death reported in the County. The health district said the patient, who was over the age of 50, had underlying medical conditions and his death was attributed to other causes. “This […]
LAS VEGAS, NV
8newsnow.com

Mary Jane's Forecast: Sunday, Oct. 23 at 5:17 p.m.

Mary Jane’s Forecast: Sunday, Oct. 23 at 5:17 p.m. Mary Jane's Forecast: Sunday, Oct. 23 at 5:17 p.m. Driver ejected from vehicle after crash in central …. Driver ejected from vehicle after crash in central Las Vegas valley. Overnight lane closures in airport connector tunnel …. Harry Reid International...
LAS VEGAS, NV
8newsnow.com

RTC takes new steps to protect passengers onboard

The Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada wants riders to be safe while on board and acknowledged that more needs to be done to ensure proper security while riding. RTC takes new steps to protect passengers onboard. The Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada wants riders to be safe while...
LAS VEGAS, NV
viatravelers.com

12 Fun & Best Things to Do in Henderson, Nevada

Henderson is in Clark County, Nevada, about 16 miles southeast of downtown Las Vegas, with a scorching desert climate. Henderson, Nevada, has been ranked among America’s best places to live, and there are plenty of fun things to do. Surrounded by top tourist attractions and places to visit, Henderson...
HENDERSON, NV
8newsnow.com

UNLV hosts free student loan debt relief workshops

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– UNLV and Clark County have partnered with one another to offer free informational sessions to those who have questions about the Biden-Harris administration’s student loan debt forgiveness program. UNLV financial experts will explain eligibility standards for the debt forgiveness program and the Public Service Loan...
LAS VEGAS, NV

