NEW BEDFORD — Vineyard Wind again seeks to intervene in a patent case to protect its interest in the first commercial-scale offshore wind project in the United States. In the latest development, Vineyard Wind I, LLC, has appealed the order of the District Court of Massachusetts denying it the right to intervene in the patent case between Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy S/A and the General Electric Company.

MASSACHUSETTS STATE ・ 2 HOURS AGO