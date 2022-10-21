Read full article on original website
Bridge replacement projects receive millions in federal funding
Caltrans replacing Toro Creek, Old Creek bridges on Highway 1. – Caltrans announced this week that projects to replace Toro Creek and Old Creek Bridges on Highway 1 in Cayucos have received $2.5 million in federal infrastructure funding and more than $26 million in funding from Senate Bill (SB) 1, the Road Repair and Accountability Act of 2017.
Hwy 1 closed in San Luis Obispo due to low hanging power lines
Caltrans District 5 officials say a portion of Highway 1 is closed in San Luis Obispo Sunday morning.
New Times
The development proposed near Monterey Street is a danger to students
I wish to bring to your attention the Sept. 17 Architectural Review Commission hearing, when a proposed affordable housing development was discussed. The project as proposed is five stories and 106 units of housing located at the corner of Monterey Street and California Boulevard. This is a tight intersection and the northern access to San Luis Obispo High School. It is also the gateway to our town and utilized by many commuters from the north traveling on U.S. 101.
calcoastnews.com
Gas prices in SLO County drop nearly 4%, find the lowest prices
The average price for a gallon of gas fell nearly 4% in San Luis Obispo County during the past week as prices declined throughout the nation. At $6.03 a gallon, the average price of gas is 23 cents less in SLO County than last Sunday, according to figures from AAA.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
What are the eight most expensive homes that sold in Santa Maria the week of Oct. 9?
A house in Santa Maria that sold for $910,000 tops the list of the most expensive real estate sales in Santa Maria in the last week. In total, 8 real estate sales were recorded in the area during the past week, with an average price of $601,375, $338 per square foot.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Santa Maria: what were the changes in real estate prices the week of Oct. 9?
The median price per square foot for a home in Santa Maria decreased in the past week to $331. That’s $390 less than the Santa Barbara County median. Prior to this, the median price per square foot of a home sold in Santa Maria was $362. In the last...
calcoasttimes.com
Why would a SLO County official donate $25,000 to oppose Bruce Gibson?
The gloves are off in San Luis Obispo County’s District 2 supervisor race. Negative Bruce Gibson ads are flooding the airways and filling up mailboxes, with the county’s top prosecutor putting in $25,000 in an attempt to boot Gibson from office. Incumbent Supervisor Gibson is battling Dr. Bruce...
Paso Robles Police arrest reports for Oct. 10-16
On Oct. 10, Mark Thomas Skovronski, of Newark, Calif, was arrested near the intersection of 24th St. and Riverside Ave. for driving under the influence of alcohol with a blood alcohol percentage of .08 or higher. On Oct. 10, Alejandra Juarez, of Paso Robles, was arrested on Highway 101 North...
Crash blocks lane of Hwy 101 at Cuesta Summit in SLO
A portion of Highway 101 in San Luis Obispo was blocked Thursday morning due to a crash. No word on the extent of any injuries.
SLO Food Bank offering community help to apply for CalFresh benefits
A number of pop-up events in November will offer community members help in applying for CalFresh benefits, the SLO Food Bank says.
Central Coast Community members gathered in support of the Smart Family
The second annual Vendor Village Marketplace Fundraiser for the Smart Family took place at the Kennedy Club Fitness in Arroyo Grande.
Firefighters contain fire at San Luis Obispo condo complex
Firefighters have contained a fire that broke out at a condo complex in San Luis Obispo. Crews responded to the fire at 7:15 p.m. at 570 Peach St.
KSBW.com
10 people burned by antifreeze leak on Hearst Castle bus, fire officials say
SAN SIMEON, Calif. — Cal Fire San Luis Obispo Unit responded to an antifreeze leak on a bus at Hearst Castle Saturday afternoon. State Parks officials say the bus was transporting visitors for a tour at the castle. Fire officials say the call came in at around 2:38 p.m....
Driver ejected from truck in single-car accident in the 5000 block of Santa Rosa Road Saturday morning
Santa Barbara County Fire Department alongside Lompoc Fire Department were on the scene of a single-car accident west of Buellton that ejected the driver leaving them with major injuries Saturday morning. The post Driver ejected from truck in single-car accident in the 5000 block of Santa Rosa Road Saturday morning appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Couple escapes early-morning fire that swept through their iconic domed house in Cambria
“At least we’re alive. We are alive, and so are our dogs. The hell with the rest of it,” one of the residents said.
SLO police search for suspects who robbed, assaulted man at downtown Farmers Market
One of the suspects held a knife to the victim’s throat, the SLO Police Department said.
Lompoc invites the community to “Make A Difference Day”
The City of Lompoc and Lompoc Parks and Recreation invites the community to join together and “Make a Difference” through service projects on Saturday, October 22.
Santa Barbara Independent
Best Coast Beverages Debuts in Los Alamos
A new canned sparkling wine project, Best Coast Beverages, recently debuted at Babi’s Beer Emporium in Los Alamos. The brainchild of Caroline Juen, creator of the popular Love & Loathing LA blog, BCB’s first Fizzy White and Fizzy Red 2021 vintages were crafted by winemaker Sonja Magdevski using grapes sourced from the Santa Ynez Valley’s Mora and Kaerskov vineyards.
Leadership change proposed for Santa Maria's animal shelter
Santa Barbara County Animal Services currently runs the Santa Maria Animal Center, but the city is looking at other options as projected costs continue to rise.
State Parks goal for reducing Oceano Dunes dust was ‘not even possible.’ So APCD changed it
California State Parks was originally ordered to reduce dust emissions coming from Oceano Dunes State Vehicular Recreation Area by 50%.
