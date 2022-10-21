Read full article on original website
Related
Alabama’s racist constitution needs a makeover: Vote ‘Yes’ to ratify Constitution of 2022
Confederate monuments are easier to remove than Alabama’s racist laws. Our mammoth state Constitution of 1901 is not just littered with racism, it was written to ensure it: “White Supremacy by Law.” On November 8, Alabama voters will have the opportunity to vote for the ratification of the proposed Alabama Constitution of 2022, a rare piece of legislation that has unanimous bipartisan support among state lawmakers.
Guns, ‘forever’ chemicals and voting: Down in Alabama
A lawsuit in federal court targeting an Alabama state park firearm regulation. What a PFAS-chemical water-sampling program found. Today is the last day to register in Alabama in order to vote in our Nov. 8 general election. The “Down in Alabama” podcast is short and free. Listen to it by...
Opelika-Auburn News
Alabama mayors to host press conference in Auburn urging passage of Aniah’s Law
The mayors of Alabama’s 10 largest cities are hosting a press conference Monday in Auburn to support Aniah’s Law, a state constitutional amendment on the Nov. 8 ballot. The amendment if passed would allow judges the discretion to deny bail to individuals charged with crimes who they feel are likely to commit violent crimes while out on bail.
Ivey: Alabama will never add COVID-19 shots to childhood vaccination schedule
A new recommendation from the CDC says COVID-19 vaccines should be added to childhood immunization schedules — Governor Ivey, however, says that won't happen in Alabama.
Government Technology
Alabama Amendment Proposal Would Change Broadband Funding Rules
(TNS) — A 2022 legislative priority for Alabama is the expansion of broadband access. According to the Association of County Commissions of Alabama, Alabama's counties request the state legislature's support of legislation to "allow for the creation of local programs that facilitate the expansion of high-speed Internet broadband services in the underserved unincorporated areas of counties."
Slavery on the ballot for voters in 5 US states, including Alabama
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — More than 150 years after slaves were freed in the U.S., voters in five states will soon decide whether to close loopholes that led to the proliferation of a different form of slavery — forced labor by people convicted of certain crimes. None of the proposals would force immediate changes inside […]
Alabama doctor overprescribed painkillers, used self-invented technique, board says
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) – First, it was a pharmacist, who told state regulators patients were traveling from Tenessee to a Tuscaloosa doctor for Oxycontin prescriptions. Then, it was officials with the Medicaid program. They said a Tuscaloosa doctor was engaging in excessive billing. Then, a few years later, another pharmacist spoke up. The same doctor […]
wbrc.com
More states, including Alabama dealing with “swatting” calls to schools about active shooters
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - More schools are dealing with fake calls about active shooters according to a national school resource officer organization based in the metro. “Swatting” is a fake emergency call to 911 to get a large law enforcement response. So far, almost 30 states including Alabama...
WAFF
Gov. Ivey awards grants to help low income families
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WAFF) - Governor Kay Ivey awarded grants to help low income families with home energy costs during winter months. The grants, totaling $2.58 million, will allow community service agencies to provide funding to help families heat their homes. “As we enter the coldest months of the year, many...
wvtm13.com
Man suspected in girlfriend's disappearance back in Alabama
ASHVILLE, Ala. — The man suspected in the disappearance of a Florida woman has been extradited to Alabama from Florida. Marcus Spanevelo is now in the St. Clair County Jail, where he's charged with abuse of a corpse. Learn more in the video above. The body of his ex-girlfriend,...
Alabama shifts $15 million school turnaround plan in-house
Want more state education news? Sign up for The Alabama Education Lab’s free, weekly newsletter, Ed Chat. A $15 million investment to turn around 15 chronically struggling Alabama schools is underway, but without the Montgomery-based management team initially hired to oversee it. The Alabama Department of Education contracted with...
‘Parents make decisions’: Alabama won’t mandate COVID vaccine for kids after CDC vote, Ivey says
A day after a CDC advisory panel voted to recommend adding the COVID-19 vaccine to a list of immunizations available under a program for uninsured and underinsured children, Gov. Kay Ivey shot down the possibility of the state requiring the vaccine. “Here in Alabama, the parents make decisions when it...
Incarcerated Alabama woman found with fentanyl in ‘concealed’ location
Deputies claim the fentanyl was not found during Hensley's arrest "due to the location in which the substance was concealed" on her person.
wtvy.com
Ala. Board of Medical Examiners call for suspension of Dr. Janaki Earla’s medical license
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Alabama Board of Medical Examiners filed a petition with the Alabama Medical Licensure Commission Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022 to immediately suspend the medical license of Dr. Janaki Earla, who was arrested by Blount County police last week on a charge of first-degree human trafficking of a minor.
Cassie Carli’s ex-boyfriend Marcus Spanevelo being extradited to Alabama
UPDATE – The St. Clair County Sheriff’s Office told WKRG News 5 Spanevelo was booked into their jail in Ashville, Ala., at 6:16 p.m. The office said he was booked without bond until he goes before a judge. SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — According to the Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office, Marcus Spanevelo is […]
This Is The Most Historic Fast Food Joint In Alabama
Love Food compiled a list of the best barbecue restaurants in every U.S. state. Here's the top choice for Alabama.
wvtm13.com
Flu cases on the rise in Alabama
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Flu cases are on the rise in Alabama. The state is seeing the worst start to the flu season in years. The statewide flu tracker shows significant activity in almost every region of the state. The 2022 flu season is currently at 4%, and those levels...
Man caught in Dominican Republic after fleeing Alabama in 2006
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A man who was sentenced to 30 months in prison and ran to the Dominican Republic in 2006 was found and brought back to Mobile by the U.S. Marshals Service. Nigal E. Carpio-Calderon, now 62, was sentenced to serve 30 months in federal prison on Jan. 24, 2006, according to court […]
4 Great Steakhouses in Alabama
If you live in Alabama and you love to go out with your friends and family members, I have put together a list of four amazing steakhouses in Alabama that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients, but also for providing amazing atmosphere, so make sure to visit them if you haven't already.
Lawsuit accuses Alabama transportation director of being ‘on a mission to destroy’ Baldwin County toll bridge operator
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WKRG) — The Baldwin County Bridge Company filed a lawsuit against Director of the Alabama Department of Transportation John Cooper on Thursday alleging that Cooper has abused his power to harm the company, which operates the Beach Express Bridge over the Intracoastal Waterway in Orange Beach. ALDOT in a statement called the lawsuit […]
Comments / 0