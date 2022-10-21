ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
France 24

The culture of incest: Ending the system of victim-blaming

The French government proposes new laws on dealing with incest as figures reveal that some 160,000 French children are victims of incest every year. Annette Young talks to Franco-American author and journalist, Iris Brey, whose latest book tackles the issue. As the protests in Iran continue, Iranian women living-in-exile are closely watching events unfold with horror as the government enforces a harsh crackdown. Plus Brussels' famed comic strip walk and its murals are accused of sexism, forcing city officials to take unique steps.
Benzinga

Elon Musk Says If Putin Dies Or Gets Ousted, His Successor Will 'Unlikely' Be 'Amenable To Peace' With Ukraine

Tesla Inc. TSLA CEO Elon Musk says expecting Vladimir Putin’s successor to be a “nice guy” will be a “misapprehension.”. What Happened: Musk, while replying to a Tweet on Friday, on what would happen if Putin died or was removed from power before the end of the war, said the Russian president's replacement would not be “amenable to peace” either.
AOL Corp

'Bless his heart': Jeb Bush says Trump’s handling of documents a 'far cry' from his father's

Former GOP presidential candidate and Florida Gov. Jeb Bush appeared Thursday on Your World With Neil Cavuto and responded to former President Donald Trump’s accusation that Bush’s late father, former President George H.W. Bush, mishandled government documents after leaving office. Trump accused the 41st president of taking millions of documents to a former bowling alley and former Chinese restaurant.
FLORIDA STATE
Wild Orchid Media

Former Bill Clinton Advisor Believes the FBI Searched Mar-A- Lago to Protect Themselves | Opinion

And he isn’t alone in the belief that the August 8th raid of Mar-a-Lago by a phalanx of FBI agents was a measure of self-defense, not a prelude to prosecution. “I think that one of the big reasons — if not the major reason — that the FBI seized those documents is that they incriminate not Trump, but the FBI in the Russia collusion scandal, in the scandal of spying on Trump’s campaign, and in the scandal of fabricating evidence to the FISA court to lead to wiretaps on key Trump officials.”
Daily Mail

From risking death to rape and kidnap: How Aussie women put it all on the frontline to be war correspondents, including Daily Mail Australia's CANDACE SUTTON - who recalls the horror of covering the Rwandan genocide

They've risked kidnap, rape, disease, injury and death all with the burning ambition of becoming international war correspondents, which until relatively recently was rare for women. It might have been a woman, the London Telegraph's Claire Hollingworth, who broke the start of World War II back in 1939 with the...
The Independent

Ex-Fox reporter Lara Logan unleashes bizarre conspiracies including UN plan to flood US with immigrants and elites drinking blood

Former CBS and Fox journalist Lara Logan unleashed a number of bizarre conspiracy theories during an appearance on Newsmax, including claiming that the UN had a plan to send immigrants to the US, as well as “elites” drinking blood, and the planet being controlled by Satan. Ms Logan was forced to leave Fox after comparing Dr Anthony Fauci, the retiring chief medical adviser to the president and the director of the National Institutes for Allergies and Infectious Diseases since 1984, to Nazi doctor Josef Mengele. During an on-air discussion regarding border policy on The Balance with Eric Bolling, Ms...
Upworthy

Voice recordings of people who were enslaved offer incredible first-person accounts of U.S. history

This article originally appeared on 03.09.20 When we think about the era of American slavery, many of us tend to think of it as the far distant past. While slavery doesn't exist as a formal institution today, there are people living who knew formerly enslaved black Americans first-hand. In the wide arc of history, the legal enslavement of people on U.S. soil is a recent occurrence —so recent, in fact, that we have voice recordings of interviews with people who lived it. Many of us have read written accounts of enslavement, from Frederick Douglass's autobiography to some of the 2,300 first-person accounts housed in the Library of Congress. But how many of us have heard the actual voices of people who were enslaved telling their own stories?
NBC News

'Till' lays bare a palpable fear of Black mothers in white America

The story of Emmett Till, the 14-year-old Black boy kidnapped and brutally murdered in Mississippi by two white men before they dumped his body in the Tallahatchie River in 1955, is not new. That level of racist vileness has been experienced by victims who came before and after the bright-eyed Chicago boy’s time, echoing recently in the 2020 murder of Ahmaud Arbery.
MISSISSIPPI STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy