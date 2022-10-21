ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Associated Press

Dexcom, Adam Schefter Announce Dexcom U, the First NIL Program for College Athletes With Diabetes

SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 24, 2022-- DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ: DXCM), the global leader in real-time continuous glucose monitoring for people with diabetes, announced today the launch of Dexcom U, the first-ever NIL (name, image, likeness) program designed to celebrate college athletes with diabetes and inspire people with diabetes who have athletic dreams of their own. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221024005289/en/ Dexcom U is designed to celebrate college athletes with diabetes and inspire people with diabetes who have athletic dreams of their own. (Graphic: Business Wire)
techaiapp.com

Vivo Tech Day 2022 Roundup: 5G, V1+ Chip, Gimbal Stabilisation, Zeiss Partnership, Design, More Showcased

Vivo held its first ever Tech Day in New Delhi this week where it showcased some of its achievements in 5G, design, and hardware. The Chinese smartphone maker detailed its contributions to 5G standards in 3GPP and demonstrated technologies that help improve battery life and bring multi-SIM 5G to smartphones. It also showcased the V1+ chip that it developed to improve night photos and videos, its colour changing rear panel, partnership with Zeiss optics, and more. Vivo also demonstrated 5G cloud gaming in partnership with Reliance Jio.
tipranks.com

Meta Platforms’ Metaverse Ambitions Improve Following Microsoft Partnership

Meta Platforms stock has been beaten down of late. With a partnership with Microsoft in the books, Meta’s metaverse may be closer to prime time than investors think. Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: META) has continued to feel the pressure lately. The recent reveal of the new Meta Quest Pro didn’t do much for the share price. With sights set on the enterprise (the future of the workplace) and gaming, many investors may think the firm is getting a bit ahead of itself. Regardless, Meta’s ambitions, I believe, could translate into improved fundamentals a lot sooner than many metaverse skeptics think. The most remarkable part of the Meta Connect 2022 presentation was not the Quest Pro headset itself. Instead, the partnership with Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) seemed incredibly intriguing. Meta Quest devices will have access to select MSFT apps.

