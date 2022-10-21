Meta Platforms stock has been beaten down of late. With a partnership with Microsoft in the books, Meta’s metaverse may be closer to prime time than investors think. Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: META) has continued to feel the pressure lately. The recent reveal of the new Meta Quest Pro didn’t do much for the share price. With sights set on the enterprise (the future of the workplace) and gaming, many investors may think the firm is getting a bit ahead of itself. Regardless, Meta’s ambitions, I believe, could translate into improved fundamentals a lot sooner than many metaverse skeptics think. The most remarkable part of the Meta Connect 2022 presentation was not the Quest Pro headset itself. Instead, the partnership with Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) seemed incredibly intriguing. Meta Quest devices will have access to select MSFT apps.

