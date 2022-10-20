Read full article on original website
Voters will take a closer look at Ballot Question 2: $12 Minimum Wage in upcoming Nevada election
Simplifying Nevada's minimum wage is the goal of question two on the ballot in the midterm election. Voters will take a closer look at Ballot Question …. Simplifying Nevada's minimum wage is the goal of question two on the ballot in the midterm election. When We Were Young bands make...
Early voting opens Oct. 22 in Nevada for the 2022 general election
Early voting opens Oct. 22 in Nevada for the 2022 …. Early voting opens Oct. 22 in Nevada for the 2022 general election. Driver ejected from vehicle after crash in central …. Driver ejected from vehicle after crash in central Las Vegas valley. Overnight lane closures in airport connector tunnel...
New group aims to help Asian American Pacific Islander population in Nevada
LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– When thinking about diversity in Las Vegas, one of many spots that come to mind is Spring Mountain, filled with Asian culture and cuisine. However, during the pandemic, many businesses suffered and were forced to close. Now, a newly formed group called the Asian American Pacific...
UNLV hosts free student loan debt relief workshops
LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– UNLV and Clark County have partnered with one another to offer free informational sessions to those who have questions about the Biden-Harris administration’s student loan debt forgiveness program. UNLV financial experts will explain eligibility standards for the debt forgiveness program and the Public Service Loan...
Shooting reported at state senator’s home in North Las Vegas, son arrested
A Nevada state senator and mayoral candidate’s son was arrested on charges including attempted murder following a shooting at her North Las Vegas home on Thursday night, the 8 News Now Investigators confirmed. Shooting reported at state senator’s home in North …. A Nevada state senator and mayoral...
Mary Jane's Forecast: Sunday, Oct. 23 at 5:17 p.m.
Mary Jane’s Forecast: Sunday, Oct. 23 at 5:17 p.m. Mary Jane's Forecast: Sunday, Oct. 23 at 5:17 p.m. Driver ejected from vehicle after crash in central …. Driver ejected from vehicle after crash in central Las Vegas valley. Overnight lane closures in airport connector tunnel …. Harry Reid International...
Tedd's Forecast
When We Were Young bands make the most out of unfortunate …. When We Were Young bands make the most out of unfortunate situation. Man wanted for multiple murders found dead in desert. Man wanted for multiple murders found dead in desert. Heavy winds on Las Vegas roads. Motorcyclist killed...
"Fast & Furious" comes to life with FuelFest at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway
Fast & Furious comes to life with FuelFest at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway. “Fast & Furious” comes to life with FuelFest at the …. Fast & Furious comes to life with FuelFest at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway. Man wanted for multiple murders found dead in desert. Man...
RTC takes new steps to protect passengers onboard
The Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada wants riders to be safe while on board and acknowledged that more needs to be done to ensure proper security while riding. RTC takes new steps to protect passengers onboard. The Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada wants riders to be safe while...
When We Were Young cancels Saturday shows
Overnight lane closures in airport connector tunnel …. Harry Reid International Airport announced Sunday that there will be overnight lane reductions in the airport connector tunnel. Politics Now: Oct. 23, 2022. When We Were Young bands make the most out of unfortunate …. When We Were Young bands make the...
Mary Jane's Weather Forecast: Oct. 23, 2022
Mary Jane's Weather Forecast: Oct. 23, 2022 6:45 p.m. Driver ejected from vehicle after crash in central …. Driver ejected from vehicle after crash in central Las Vegas valley. Overnight lane closures in airport connector tunnel …. Harry Reid International Airport announced Sunday that there will be overnight lane reductions...
Overnight lane closures in airport connector tunnel start Sunday
Harry Reid International Airport announced Sunday that there will be overnight lane reductions in the airport connector tunnel. Overnight lane closures in airport connector tunnel …. Harry Reid International Airport announced Sunday that there will be overnight lane reductions in the airport connector tunnel. Driver ejected from vehicle after crash...
Motorcyclist killed in crash in North Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– A motorcyclist is dead after being struck by a car in North Las Vegas. The incident happened just after 5 p.m. on Saturday, on West Craig Road and Bravita Drive, according to North Las Vegas police. A preliminary investigation revealed that a motorcyclist was traveling westbound...
When We Were Young Festival cancels activities for Saturday because of wind warning
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The forecast of high winds, with gusts up to nearly 50 mph, for the Las Vegas valley has forced the cancellation of Saturday shows and activities for the When We Were Young Festival. Festival organizers announced the move on their website, Facebook and other social...
Jim Bolla, longtime UNLV women’s basketball coach, dies
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Jim Bolla, who coached the UNLV women’s basketball team for 14 seasons and holds the program record for victories, died Friday, the school said on its website. Bolla, 70, led the women’s team from 1982 to 1996, compiling a 300-120 record, including seven trips...
