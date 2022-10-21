ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Comments / 0

Related
GOBankingRates

Stimulus Payments Are Coming to These States in October

When the last of three Economic Impact Payments (EIP) was issued by the IRS to qualified Americans, many individual states stepped in and used surplus budget funds to provide additional relief to residents still struggling amid high inflation. See Our List: 100 Most Influential Money Experts. Food Stamps: What is...
CALIFORNIA STATE
entrepreneurshiplife.com

How Profitable Is A Cannabis Business In The Next Decade?

Cannabis is one of the fastest growing industries in the US, following marijuana legalization in many states. It has opened more opportunities for entrepreneurs who want to offer unique products to a specific group of consumers. Additionally, the growth of cannabis product patrons continuously exceeds expectations. Due to the high...
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Associated Press

Granite Wins Eight Excellence Awards from NSSGA

WATSONVILLE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 20, 2022-- Granite (NYSE:GVA) announced it has been awarded eight Awards of Excellence from the National Stone, Sand & Gravel Association (NSSGA) in 2022. NSSGA is the leading association for aggregate producers, equipment manufacturers, and service providers who support the industry. Its members produce more than 90% of the crushed stone and 70% of the sand and gravel used in the United States each year. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221019005887/en/ Granite’s Handley Ranch Quarry in Gonzales, CA. (Photo: Business Wire)
CALIFORNIA STATE
Sourcing Journal

Shein Brings in Power-Broker Big Guns

Shein is stepping up its reach in Washington’s corridors of power. The Chinese e-tail titan, which is growing its distribution network in the United States, recently hired Hobart Hallaway & Quayle Ventures and Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld to lobby on its behalf, according to a pair of disclosures spotted by Politico last week. Both firms, the documents said, will be working with the teen favorite on unspecified “legislative and regulatory issues impacting the apparel industry and e-retailers, including trade and tax-related matters,” as well as “general education” regarding its “presence, operating footprint and economic impact” in the country. Shein, which commands...
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Associated Press

Second Annual CoreGiving Day Unites 2,100 Volunteers to Fight Childhood Hunger

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 20, 2022-- CoreGiving, a nonprofit organization dedicated to fighting childhood hunger across the U.S., hosted its second annual CoreGiving Day on October 13. This year’s event saw more than 2,100 employees from Blackstone and 14 of its real estate portfolio companies volunteer at food banks around the country, donating more than 17,000 hours to provide over 650,000 meals across 40 cities and more than 50 nonprofit organizations. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221020006076/en/ (Photo: Business Wire)
The Associated Press

COP27′s Coke sponsorship leaves bad taste with green groups

LONDON (AP) — This year’s United Nations climate summit is brought to you by Coke. Soft drink giant Coca-Cola Co.’s sponsorship of the flagship U.N. climate conference, known as COP27, sparked an online backlash and highlighted broader concerns about corporate lobbying and influence. The COP27 negotiations aimed...
cdrecycler.com

Sanexen honored for fines management technology

Sanexen Environmental Services Inc., Brossard, Quebec, a subsidiary of Logistec Corp., has been awarded the 2022 Circular Initiatives Award in the medium to large corporation category by the organization Québec Circulaire. Sanexen’s team of experts transforms renovation and construction and demolition (C&D) fines into value-added products. “The transition...
getnews.info

Therapeutic Drug Monitoring Market worth $2.7 billion by 2026 – Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

“The major players in the Therapeutic Drug Monitoring market are Abbott (US), Thermo Fisher Scientific (US), F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. (Switzerland), Siemens Healthineers AG (Germany), Danaher Corporation (US)”. In 2021, Thermo Fisher Scientific (US) partnered with Mindray on Clinical Chemistry Analyzers for use with Drugs of Abuse Immunoassays. According to...

Comments / 0

Community Policy