Shein is stepping up its reach in Washington’s corridors of power. The Chinese e-tail titan, which is growing its distribution network in the United States, recently hired Hobart Hallaway & Quayle Ventures and Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld to lobby on its behalf, according to a pair of disclosures spotted by Politico last week. Both firms, the documents said, will be working with the teen favorite on unspecified “legislative and regulatory issues impacting the apparel industry and e-retailers, including trade and tax-related matters,” as well as “general education” regarding its “presence, operating footprint and economic impact” in the country. Shein, which commands...

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 21 HOURS AGO