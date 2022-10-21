ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Houston Chronicle

Kubalik has goal, 2 assists as Red Wings beat ducks 5-1

DETROIT (AP) — Dominik Kubalik had a goal and two assists as the Detroit Red Wings beat the Anaheim Ducks 5-1 on Sunday. Dylan Larkin, David Perron, Joe Veleno and Elmer Soderblom also scored to help Detroit improve to 3-0-2. Ville Husso had 32 saves to improve to 4-0-0 in his career against Anaheim.
DETROIT, MI
Yardbarker

Canadiens' Juraj Slafkovsky to have tests on UBI

Montreal Canadiens rookie forward Juraj Slafkovsky is having tests Monday on the upper-body injury he sustained last week. The team announced he won't practice Monday. Slafkovsky, 18, is day-to-day and missed Saturday's game against Dallas with the injury. The top overall pick of the 2022 NHL Draft, Slafkovsky scored his...
FOX Sports

Ducks take losing streak into game against the Red Wings

Anaheim Ducks (1-3-1, sixth in the Pacific Division) vs. Detroit Red Wings (2-0-1, fourth in the Atlantic Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Anaheim Ducks head into the matchup against the Detroit Red Wings as losers of four straight games. Detroit had a 32-40-10 record overall and an 18-16-7 record at home...
DETROIT, MI
Yardbarker

NBA Fan Suggests The Perfect Trade For The Lakers And Miami Heat: Russell Westbrook For Kyle Lowry

As far as blockbuster trades go, a fan took to social media in a deal involving the Los Angeles Lakers and the Miami Heat. And it involves two high-profile players. The Heat and the Lakers will swap Kyle Lowry and Russell Westbrook, and theoretically, it may go down as one of the massive trades of the season or next, given how their respective careers are heading.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Citrus County Chronicle

Kraken Blackhawks Hockey

Blackhawks rally late for 3rd straight win, 5-4 over Kraken. Jason Dickinson and Tyler Johnson scored 13 seconds apart late in the third period, and the Chicago Blackhawks beat the Seattle Kraken 5-4 for their third straight win. Max Domi and Jujhar Khaira also scored for Chicago, which trailed 2-0 midway through the first period and 4-3 going into the third. The Blackhawks also erased a two-goal deficit in their previous two wins. Jared McCann had a goal and an assist for the Kraken for the second straight game. Vince Dunn, Andre Burakovsky and Matty Beniers also scored.
CHICAGO, IL
FOX Sports

Blackhawks rally late for 3rd straight win, 5-4 over Kraken

CHICAGO, IL
The Avery Journal-Times

NFL: New York Jets at Denver Broncos

Oct 23, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson (2) hands the ball off to running back Breece Hall (20) in the first quarter against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports
DENVER, CO
Detroit Sports Nation

Tyrell Crosby fires shot at Lions’ HC Dan Campbell

What did Tyrell Crosby say about Dan Campbell?What did Crosby say about the Lions back in July?. Back in July, former Detroit Lions offensive lineman Tyrell Crosby ripped the organization for not treating their players, and specifically not handling his injury situation properly. On Sunday, Crosby was at it again, this time calling out head coach Dan Campbell following the Lions’ loss to the Dallas Cowboys. Crosby took to Twitter to fire a shot at Campbell, who still has not won a road game as head coach of the Lions.
DETROIT, MI
The Hockey Writers

Blackhawks Bytes: Kurashev, Dickinson, Khaira & the Johnson’s

Welcome to the October edition of Blackhawks Bytes, a series featuring quotes and comments from players, coaches, management, journalists and fans alike concerning everything Chicago Blackhawks. The purpose of this ongoing column is to capture a slice of the existing outlook, attitudes and culture surrounding the team. Please join me as we have some fun with the everyday, albeit fascinating aspect of human nature; the power of words.
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

NHL Rumors: New York Rangers and the Vancouver Canucks

Is there a scenario where the Rangers don’t really need someone like Patrick Kane?. Larry Brooks of the NY Post: 10 months ago brought up the idea of the New York Rangers trading for Chicago Blackhawks forward Patrick Kane to get two playoff runs with him. Kane has been...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
FOX Sports

Blackhawks G Petr Mrazek hampered by groin strain

CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago Blackhawks goaltender Petr Mrazek missed practice on Saturday because of a groin strain. The 30-year-old Mrazek was hurt during the second period of Friday night's 4-3 overtime victory against the Detroit Red Wings. He finished with 15 saves on 18 shots. The Blackhawks host the...
CHICAGO, IL
Pro Hockey Rumors

Goalie Petr Mrazek injured; Blackhawks recall Arvid Soderblom

Staying healthy has been a challenge for Petr Mrazek throughout his 11-year NHL career. The injury bug crept up again last night as head coach Luke Richardson told reporters including NBC Sports Chicago’s Charlie Roumeliotis that the veteran went to him after the second period and indicated he felt he had a small injury that warranted his removal from the game. Alex Stalock came on in relief and the Blackhawks picked up the overtime victory.
CHICAGO, IL
FOX Sports

Chicago takes on Seattle after overtime victory

Seattle Kraken (1-2-2, third in the Pacific Division) vs. Chicago Blackhawks (1-2-0, fifth in the Central Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago Blackhawks host the Seattle Kraken after the Blackhawks beat the Detroit Red Wings 4-3 in overtime. Chicago had a 28-42-12 record overall and a 14-21-6 record at home last...
CHICAGO, IL
NHL

Red Wings showing different vibe, excitement after offseason optimism

End of rebuild doesn't feel that far away in early going. The Detroit Red Wings' offseason optimism has carried into a promising start to their season. They're 2-0-2 and not satisfied heading into their home date with the Anaheim Ducks at Little Caesars Arena on Sunday (5 p.m. ET; ESPN, SN NOW).
DETROIT, MI
CBS News

White Sox cancel SoxFest fan convention for 2023 "due to several factors"

CHICAGO (CBS) -- For the third year in a row, the White Sox have canceled their annual offseason fan festival, SoxFest. "Due to several factors, SoxFest 2023 will not be held this January. We know our fans are disappointed the event will not take place. Please check back throughout the 2023 baseball season to keep updated regarding future plans," the team announced Friday afternoon.
CHICAGO, IL

