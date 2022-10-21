Blackhawks rally late for 3rd straight win, 5-4 over Kraken. Jason Dickinson and Tyler Johnson scored 13 seconds apart late in the third period, and the Chicago Blackhawks beat the Seattle Kraken 5-4 for their third straight win. Max Domi and Jujhar Khaira also scored for Chicago, which trailed 2-0 midway through the first period and 4-3 going into the third. The Blackhawks also erased a two-goal deficit in their previous two wins. Jared McCann had a goal and an assist for the Kraken for the second straight game. Vince Dunn, Andre Burakovsky and Matty Beniers also scored.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 21 HOURS AGO