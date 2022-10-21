Read full article on original website
Kubalik has goal, 2 assists as Red Wings beat ducks 5-1
DETROIT (AP) — Dominik Kubalik had a goal and two assists as the Detroit Red Wings beat the Anaheim Ducks 5-1 on Sunday. Dylan Larkin, David Perron, Joe Veleno and Elmer Soderblom also scored to help Detroit improve to 3-0-2. Ville Husso had 32 saves to improve to 4-0-0 in his career against Anaheim.
Detroit Red Wings bring down Anaheim Ducks, 5-1, with sharp special teams play
The Detroit Red Wings satisfied their coach's curiosity by doing what they should do: Thrash a weaker team. The Wings used their special teams to come out on top Sunday at Little Caesars Arena, clipping the Anaheim Ducks, 5-1. "I think we got a lesson last game how to learn...
Ducks take losing streak into game against the Red Wings
Anaheim Ducks (1-3-1, sixth in the Pacific Division) vs. Detroit Red Wings (2-0-1, fourth in the Atlantic Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Anaheim Ducks head into the matchup against the Detroit Red Wings as losers of four straight games. Detroit had a 32-40-10 record overall and an 18-16-7 record at home...
Kraken Blackhawks Hockey
Blackhawks rally late for 3rd straight win, 5-4 over Kraken. Jason Dickinson and Tyler Johnson scored 13 seconds apart late in the third period, and the Chicago Blackhawks beat the Seattle Kraken 5-4 for their third straight win. Max Domi and Jujhar Khaira also scored for Chicago, which trailed 2-0 midway through the first period and 4-3 going into the third. The Blackhawks also erased a two-goal deficit in their previous two wins. Jared McCann had a goal and an assist for the Kraken for the second straight game. Vince Dunn, Andre Burakovsky and Matty Beniers also scored.
Blackhawks rally late for 3rd straight win, 5-4 over Kraken
CHICAGO (AP) — Jason Dickinson and Tyler Johnson scored 13 seconds apart late in the third period, and the Chicago Blackhawks beat the Seattle Kraken 5-4 on Sunday for their third straight win. Max Domi and Jujhar Khaira also scored for Chicago (3-2-0), which trailed 2-0 midway through the...
Derek Lalonde says Detroit Red Wings ‘Got what they deserved’ against Blackhawks
It looked like Derek Lalonde and his Detroit Red Wings were going to move to 3-0-1 on the season on Friday night against the Chicago Blackhawks until it didn’t. The Red Wings jumped out to a 2-0 lead and eventually led 3-1 heading into the third period, but the Blackhawks were not about to go quietly into the night during their home opener.
NFL: New York Jets at Denver Broncos
Oct 23, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson (2) hands the ball off to running back Breece Hall (20) in the first quarter against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports
Celtics And Bulls Injury Reports
The Boston Celtics and Chicago Bulls have announced their injury reports for Monday's game.
Tyrell Crosby fires shot at Lions’ HC Dan Campbell
What did Tyrell Crosby say about Dan Campbell?What did Crosby say about the Lions back in July?. Back in July, former Detroit Lions offensive lineman Tyrell Crosby ripped the organization for not treating their players, and specifically not handling his injury situation properly. On Sunday, Crosby was at it again, this time calling out head coach Dan Campbell following the Lions’ loss to the Dallas Cowboys. Crosby took to Twitter to fire a shot at Campbell, who still has not won a road game as head coach of the Lions.
Blackhawks Bytes: Kurashev, Dickinson, Khaira & the Johnson’s
Welcome to the October edition of Blackhawks Bytes, a series featuring quotes and comments from players, coaches, management, journalists and fans alike concerning everything Chicago Blackhawks. The purpose of this ongoing column is to capture a slice of the existing outlook, attitudes and culture surrounding the team. Please join me as we have some fun with the everyday, albeit fascinating aspect of human nature; the power of words.
NHL Rumors: New York Rangers and the Vancouver Canucks
Is there a scenario where the Rangers don’t really need someone like Patrick Kane?. Larry Brooks of the NY Post: 10 months ago brought up the idea of the New York Rangers trading for Chicago Blackhawks forward Patrick Kane to get two playoff runs with him. Kane has been...
Blackhawks G Petr Mrazek hampered by groin strain
CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago Blackhawks goaltender Petr Mrazek missed practice on Saturday because of a groin strain. The 30-year-old Mrazek was hurt during the second period of Friday night's 4-3 overtime victory against the Detroit Red Wings. He finished with 15 saves on 18 shots. The Blackhawks host the...
Goalie Petr Mrazek injured; Blackhawks recall Arvid Soderblom
Staying healthy has been a challenge for Petr Mrazek throughout his 11-year NHL career. The injury bug crept up again last night as head coach Luke Richardson told reporters including NBC Sports Chicago’s Charlie Roumeliotis that the veteran went to him after the second period and indicated he felt he had a small injury that warranted his removal from the game. Alex Stalock came on in relief and the Blackhawks picked up the overtime victory.
Chicago takes on Seattle after overtime victory
Seattle Kraken (1-2-2, third in the Pacific Division) vs. Chicago Blackhawks (1-2-0, fifth in the Central Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago Blackhawks host the Seattle Kraken after the Blackhawks beat the Detroit Red Wings 4-3 in overtime. Chicago had a 28-42-12 record overall and a 14-21-6 record at home last...
Red Wings showing different vibe, excitement after offseason optimism
End of rebuild doesn't feel that far away in early going. The Detroit Red Wings' offseason optimism has carried into a promising start to their season. They're 2-0-2 and not satisfied heading into their home date with the Anaheim Ducks at Little Caesars Arena on Sunday (5 p.m. ET; ESPN, SN NOW).
