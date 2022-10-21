Wildfires that have plagued western Washington aren’t out, but after a round of rain this weekend the end of this fire season is coming into view. George Geissler, the WA DNR’s state forester, told FOX 13 that they’d need a few inches of rain to snuff out some of the larger fires. While they didn’t get that amount of rainfall this weekend, more rain is in the forecast. And while the fires aren’t out, most fires – including the Bolt Creek fire – are expected to be fully contained in the coming weeks.

WASHINGTON STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO