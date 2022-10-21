ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Crosscut

Polluting WA gold mine broke environmental laws 3,539 times

A federal judge has ruled that Crown Resources, the owner and operator of the now-closed Buckhorn Mountain gold mine in north-central Washington, has committed 3,539 environmental violations. The company will likely be responsible for millions of dollars in fines, but continues to argue a broader case in court. The Washington...
OKANOGAN COUNTY, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Spokane fish biologist appointed to Washington Salmon Recovery Board

OLYMPIA — Governor Jay Inslee has appointed salmon advocate and Spokane fish biologist Joe Maroney to the Washington Salmon Recovery Funding Board. The board awards grants for restoration projects across the state. “Joe Maroney will be a great addition to the Salmon Recovery Funding Board,” Inslee said. “Having worked for the Kalispel Tribe of Indians and lived in eastern Washington...
SPOKANE, WA
elkhornmediagroup.com

Tyson to pay WA $10.5 million

SEATTLE – Washington Attorney General Bob Ferguson announced Monday that Tyson Foods will pay $10.5 million because of his office’s lawsuit over price fixing on chicken products. The lawsuit continues against 16 co-conspirators. Two other defendants in the suit have already settled. Ferguson’s office asserts Tyson Foods and...
WASHINGTON STATE
shorelineareanews.com

Gov. Inslee: World’s largest melter of radioactive waste now heating up at Hanford

The world’s largest melter of radioactive waste is now heating up near Richland after more than 20 years of construction. The melter will be used to glassify radioactive waste from Hanford tanks, preparing the waste for permanent disposal. The melter will first create practice glass before processing real Hanford tank waste by the end of 2023.
RICHLAND, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

Opinion: Feds are making it rain in Eastern Washington

When it rains it pours, the old saying goes. And as cooler, wetter weather delivers full-on fall to Eastern Washington this weekend, federal aid programs are sprinkling seed money on a couple of projects that promise long-term benefits for our region. On Tuesday, Yakima County commissioners — who in August...
YAKIMA COUNTY, WA
opb.org

Questions for candidates: Marie Gluesenkamp Perez

Editor’s Note: Washington’s 3rd Congressional District was held for the past decade-plus by Republican Rep. Jaime Herrera Beutler. That was until she voted to impeach former President Donald Trump. Republican Joe Kent and Democrat Marie Gluesenkamp were each able to pull votes from the congresswoman’s political flanks and unseat her in the primary. Now, they face off in the midterms. OPB reached out to both candidates to get their views on issues that are top of mind for voters this November. Here are the responses from Gluesenkamp Perez.
WASHINGTON STATE
q13fox.com

Weekend rain brings needed relief to exhausted firefighters

Wildfires that have plagued western Washington aren’t out, but after a round of rain this weekend the end of this fire season is coming into view. George Geissler, the WA DNR’s state forester, told FOX 13 that they’d need a few inches of rain to snuff out some of the larger fires. While they didn’t get that amount of rainfall this weekend, more rain is in the forecast. And while the fires aren’t out, most fires – including the Bolt Creek fire – are expected to be fully contained in the coming weeks.
WASHINGTON STATE
Yakima Herald Republic

Heartache, anger in Central Washington over drinking-water wells tainted by ‘forever chemicals’

SELAH — In 2016, Brandi and Brad Hyatt purchased a three-bedroom home with sweeping views of the Cascades, Mount Rainier and Mount Adams. Their house sits more than 4 miles east of this Central Washington community, beyond the reach of Selah’s public water system. So, the couple and their two children relied on a well punched into a basalt lava rock aquifer to quench their thirst, cook, clean and bathe.
SELAH, WA
KUOW

The PACT Act and you: what veterans need to know

For years, military veterans and their advocates have been sounding the alarm about the deadly effects of burn pit exposure. That's how the U.S. military got rid of trash in places like Afghanistan, Iraq, and Kuwait: throw it in a hole and burn it. The dust and fumes made lots...
SEATTLE, WA
MyNorthwest

Flash floods threaten US 2 after wildfires leave burn scars

The long-awaited fall rains have finally arrived and put a damper on the remaining wildfires, but the rains will create another hazard in the wake of the fires: flash floods. The National Weather Service (NWS) in Seattle issued a flash flood watch for the central and northern Washington Cascades late Monday morning.
KOMO News

Candidates for Washington's next Secretary of State debate in Spokane

SPOKANE, Wash. — Two candidates vying to become Washington's next Secretary of State took the stage to debate in Spokane on Sunday afternoon. Democratic incumbent Steve Hobbs debated his non-partisan challenger, Julie Anderson, at Gonzaga University's Myrtle Woldson Performing Arts Center. The debate will be presented by The Spokesman-Review and the League of Women Voters in affiliation with the Washington State Debate Coalition.
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Dems try for first elected secretary of state in 6 decades

The race for Washington's secretary of state is between an appointed Democratic incumbent and a longtime nonpartisan county auditor. Republicans were shut out of the state’s top two primary in August, which sent current Democratic Secretary of State Steve Hobbs and nonpartisan Pierce County Auditor Julie Anderson to the general election. Hobbs was appointed by Democratic Gov. Jay Inslee last November to replace Republican Secretary of State Kim Wyman once she took a key election security job in the Biden administration. Hobbs has not yet faced voters, so November’s election will determine who serves the last two years of Wyman’s term.
WASHINGTON STATE
msuexponent.com

