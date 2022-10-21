Read full article on original website
Katy school board approves boundary modifications for several elementary schoolsCovering KatyKaty, TX
Uncle arrested and charged after fatally shooting 12-year-old nephewhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Ted Cruz booed at baseball and heckled on TVAsh Jurberg
Be Someone Is Back - Hopefully For GoodBetsy DensonHouston, TX
Moves The Yankees Need to Make Following ALCS SweepAnthony DiMoroHouston, TX
Magic Johnson offers blunt advice to Russell Westbrook
Magic Johnson is a Los Angeles Lakers legend, but he did go through periods of his career where he was not quite as popular among Lakers fans. Those periods informed the advice he offered Russell Westbrook in a recent podcast appearance. Johnson appeared on Shannon Sharpe’s “Club Shay Shay” podcast...
Anthony Davis Calls Out Russell Westbrook's Shot Selection In Loss To Blazers: "Make Shots That's It"
The Lakers suffered yet another loss as they fell to a 106-104 defeat at the hands of the Trail Blazers. With their latest loss against Portland, the Lakers now have a 0-3 record in the league to start with. While this game was not a blowout, it was a cruel...
Stephen A. Smith Blasts LeBron James For Accusing The Media Of Setting Him Up To Slander Russell Westbrook: "You Did That My Brother."
Russell Westbrook has had a poor shooting start to the season, and he has been heavily criticized by both fans and media members alike. While it is clear that he has struggled, part of that isn't necessarily his fault, as he is a poor fit within the team's system. LeBron...
Giannis Antetokounmpo Sends Strong Five-Word Message After Dropping 44 Points And 12 Rebounds In Win Over The Rockets
Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks did not advance very far in last season's NBA playoff bracket, but they remain one of the favorites to win the title again this year. With Giannis Antetokounmpo, Khris Middleton, and others, the Bucks have a strong roster that can keep up with any...
LeBron James' Disappointed Reaction To Russell Westbrook's Stupid Decision To Shoot A Jump Shot With 18 Seconds On The Shot Clock Up By 1 Point
Coming into Sunday's afternoon match against the Portland Trail Blazers, the Los Angeles Lakers were optimistic about grabbing their first win of the season. At home, with their guys healthy, the Purple and Gold started the game well enough and even built a lead in the second half before it all fell apart.
Report: Jimbo Fisher suspends several Texas A&M freshmen
This might be the topper in what has been a disappointing season for the Aggies. Texas A&M lost at home to Appalachian State in their second game of the season. They are currently on a three-game losing streak — all on the road to conference opponents. The Aggies entered...
Klay Thompson Defends Kevin Durant Against 'Bus Rider' Comments: "It Bothers Me When People Don't Talk About Kevin's Greatness"
Klay Thompson has come in Kevin Durant's defense after the Brooklyn Nets superstar was heavily criticized after the Golden State Warriors secured the 2022 NBA championship. It's been three years since Durant left the Warriors to join the Nets, and he's yet to play in a Conference Finals with his new team.
Stephen Curry On What Young Warriors Players Should Learn After Nearly Blowing A 26-Point Lead Against The Kings: "We Make It Look Easy At Times, And That’s Built Over A Decade Of Work And Reps. It’s Really Hard To Win In This League."
The Golden State Warriors are one of the best franchises in the NBA and a lot of its credit goes to the organization for always believing in their young guys and giving them time to develop into legitimate stars. They did so with the original trio of Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, and Draymond Green.
Kendrick Perkins Sends A Big Warning To Russell Westbrook: "If He Don't Be Careful, He Will Find Himself Out Of The League Come Next Year."
Russell Westbrook has been on the receiving end of criticism for a while now, and every day, this situation gets worse for the former NBA MVP. His tenure on the Los Angeles Lakers has been anything but good, as he's constantly criticized for his performances, bad decisions, and the fact that he can't shoot the ball to save his life.
NBA Fans React To LeBron James Giving A Shout Out To Anfernee Simmons: "You Should Come To Portland And Play With Dame And Anfernee"
You would be hard-pressed to find someone who predicted that the Portland Trail Blazers of all teams would start off the 2022-23 NBA season with a 4-0 record. The Blazers have been one of the biggest surprise stories of the new campaign and they are now the only team in the Western Conference that hasn’t lost a game this season.
2 Miami Heat Players Suspended
On Saturday evening, the Miami Heat beat the Toronto Raptors by a score of 112-109 to win their first game of the season. The Heat improved to 1-2 on the season, while the Raptors fell to 1-2. A huge scuffle broke out during the third quarter between Caleb Martin and...
Magic Johnson Says Luke Walton Was The Reason He Left The Los Angeles Lakers
Magic Johnson is one of the league's most iconic players, and many remember him as the face of the Showtime Lakers dynasty. There's no doubt that he is one of the most recognizable figures associated with the NBA. A majority of fans know Magic Johnson as an elite point guard...
Video: James Harden Didn't Dribble Or Move From His Spot And Still Got Himself Wide Open For A 3-Pointer
James Harden and the Philadelphia 76ers had an underwhelming start to the 2022-23 NBA season. The 76ers went winless in the first three games of the season, but the drought finally ended with the team winning their most recent matchup against the Indiana Pacers. Harden recorded 29 points, 9 rebounds,...
De'Aaron Fox Says He Canceled His Workout With Suns So They Didn't Draft Him: "Me And Devin Booker Would've Been A Nice Backcourt."
The 2017 NBA Draft was full of talent. With players like Jayson Tatum, Donovan Mitchell, Bam Adebayo and more, that draft class presented players with big talents that could become solid stars in the league in the following years. While some players like Markelle Fultz and Lonzo Ball failed to...
Adam Silver Reacts To LeBron James Saying He Wants To Be The Owner Of An Expansion Team In Las Vegas: "I Think It's Very Healthy For The League..."
LeBron James is one of the greatest players to ever play the game of basketball. There's no doubt that he's one of the most prominent figures in the league today, and his popularity is not only due to his play on the court but also due to his ventures off the court.
Ben Simmons blasted after yet another terrible outing for Nets
Brooklyn Nets guard Ben Simmons has continually found himself in the news over the past two years or so for being involved in drama, both on and off the court. For Brooklyn, the hope was that he might be able to turn things around in his first season with the Nets after being acquired from the Philadelphia 76ers in the James Harden blockbuster back in February.
Lakers Insider Thinks Russell Westbrook Situation On Lakers Is Becoming More Awkward Every Day: "Westbrook Has Gone From Being The Elephant In The Room To Being The Oxygen In The Room."
Russell Westbrook's fit has been one of the biggest questions for the Los Angeles Lakers this season. There's no doubt that the point guard struggled a lot last season, and the point guard's woes continued into this season. Recently, Lakers insider Jovan Buha of The Athletic claimed that the Russell...
Klay Thompson: 'I don't blame' Kevin Durant for leaving Warriors
Klay Thompson is a foundational piece of the Golden State Warriors’ championship dynasty. Whereas certain players have come and gone, he has remained a mainstay. One of the guys who did come and go was Kevin Durant. The former league MVP won two championships with the Warriors before ultimately opting to take his talents to the Brooklyn Nets.
Magic Johnson Says Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Thought He Would Hold The All-Time Scoring Record Forever
It is often said that records are just meant to be broken, but there are a few for whom that doesn’t really apply. Bill Russell’s 11 NBA titles, Tom Brady’s 7 Super Bowl rings, Rafael Nadal’s 14 French Open titles are a few that are almost impossible to surpass and Brady along with Nadal can possibly add to their tally as well!
Golden State Warriors’ Klay Thompson ‘frustrated’ with minutes restriction
Golden State Warriors star Klay Thompson returned last season from a two-year hiatus due to injury. Thompson’s return came after he missed time with a torn ACL and Achilles’ injury. At least initially, the four-time NBA champion found himself on a minutes restriction as the Warriors looked to...
