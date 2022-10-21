ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Cleveland.com

Bengals offense had one regret about 35-17 win over the Falcons

CINCINNATI, Ohio — Cincinnati’s offense almost crossed an item off its bucket list on Sunday. Bengals receivers Tyler Boyd and Ja’Marr Chase crossed the 100-yard mark before halftime and Tee Higgins had a chance on the team’s final drive to join them. He was less than 10 yards away coming out of a timeout with less than four minutes to go and let his quarterback know as much in the huddle.
CINCINNATI, OH
AdWeek

Erica Collura Leaving WKRC in Cincinnati After 9 Years

The Lost Remote newsletter brings you the the best in streaming news, from staffing changes to premiere dates to trailers—to the latest platform moves. Sign up today. WKRC meteorologist Erica Collura is leaving the Cincinnati CBS affiliate on Oct. 27 after nine years at the station. “It is with...
CINCINNATI, OH
earnthenecklace.com

Colin Mayfield Leaving WLWT: Where Is the Cincinnati Anchor Going?

The people of Cincinnati loved watching Colin Mayfield on WLWT News 5 every morning. His warmth and charisma as a morning anchor helped set a great tone for his viewers’ days. But now Colin Mayfield is leaving WLWT for another exciting opportunity. Naturally, the news upset many people. They especially want to know where he is going next and if his new job will take him away from the city. Fortunately for them, the anchor answered most of the queries about his departure from WLWT.
CINCINNATI, OH
Larry Brown Sports

Browns have shouting match in locker room after latest loss

Things appear to be coming apart for the Cleveland Browns after losing their fourth consecutive game on Sunday. According to multiple reporters, screaming could be heard in the Cleveland locker room after Sunday’s 23-20 loss to the Baltimore Ravens. It was unclear who was involved in the conflict or what the nature of it was, but it apparently did not sound cordial.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Watch Myles Garrett, Nick Chubb, Amari Cooper and other Browns break down their showdown with the Ravens

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- In the video above, watch Myles Garrett, Nick Chubb, Amari Cooper and other Browns break down their big showdown with the Ravens in Baltimore on Sunday. If the Browns (2-4) win, they’ll move ahead of the Ravens (3-3) by virtue of their 2-0 record in the AFC North. And if the Bengals lose to the Falcons, they’ll all be tied at 3-4, and the Browns will still be in first because of that 2-0.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Bengals starting left tackle La’el Collins questionable to return vs. the Falcons

CINCINNATI, Ohio — Bengals starting left tackle La’el Collins is questionable to return vs. the Falcons with an ankle injury. Collins went to the injury tent after the Bengals went up 14-0 on a 1-yard touchdown run from Joe Mixon. He was replaced by Hakeem Adeniji after a quick three and out from the Falcons and when he returned to the sideline he didn’t have his helmet.
CINCINNATI, OH
Cleveland.com

‘They’re not a good team’: What they said after the Browns’ loss in Baltimore on social media

CLEVELAND, Ohio — The Browns’ losing streak is now up to four games as they lost in heartbreaking fashion once again in Baltimore, 23-20, on Sunday. Cade York’s potential game-tying 60-yard field goal was deflected by Malik Harrison with just more than two minutes to go. Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt each had touchdown runs, and Jacoby Brissett was 22 of 27 passing for 258 yards.
CLEVELAND, OH

