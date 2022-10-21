Read full article on original website
Bengals offense had one regret about 35-17 win over the Falcons
CINCINNATI, Ohio — Cincinnati’s offense almost crossed an item off its bucket list on Sunday. Bengals receivers Tyler Boyd and Ja’Marr Chase crossed the 100-yard mark before halftime and Tee Higgins had a chance on the team’s final drive to join them. He was less than 10 yards away coming out of a timeout with less than four minutes to go and let his quarterback know as much in the huddle.
Why Browns receiver Amari Cooper believes he got called for offensive pass interference
BALTIMORE, Md. -- It appeared, at least momentarily, the Browns had taken the lead on a 34-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Jacoby Brissett to wide receiver Amari Cooper with 2:18 left in Sunday’s game. The Ravens were on the verge of blowing another double-digit lead. The Browns were had a chance of escaping M&T Bank Stadium with a season-saving win.
Erica Collura Leaving WKRC in Cincinnati After 9 Years
The Lost Remote newsletter brings you the the best in streaming news, from staffing changes to premiere dates to trailers—to the latest platform moves. Sign up today. WKRC meteorologist Erica Collura is leaving the Cincinnati CBS affiliate on Oct. 27 after nine years at the station. “It is with...
Why won’t the Browns use back up QB Joshua Dobbs? Hey, Mary Kay
BALTIMORE, Md. -- n this edition of Hey, Mary Kay! I answer Browns questions about Joshua Dobbs, Denzel Ward and more. Hey, Mary Kay: Why do you think Kevin Stefanski is dead set on not playing Joshua Dobbs? — Ken, Newbury Park, Ca.
JIMMY'S TAKE: Jim Donovan declares 'you are what your record says' as Cleveland Browns fall to 2-5 on season
BALTIMORE — You know, through the years (a lot of years), we have lost here at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, and those losses have come in all shapes and sizes. This one takes on an identity, too, as the Browns are out-pointed by the Ravens 23-20. Now listen,...
Bengals vs. Falcons impressions: Cincy says bye bye birdies in rout
CINCINNATI, Ohio — It was safe to start writing the obit for the Falcons on Sunday once AJ Terrell went down on the Bengals’ second drive of the game. Cincinnati cruised to a 35-17 win after going up 21-0 in the first half. The Falcons secondary hasn’t been...
Watch Joe Mixon punch in the Bengals’ second TD to take a 14-0 lead over the Falcons
CINCINNATI, Ohio -- It’s always a good sign when you can punch in a TD from the goal line, and the Bengals are looking like a well-oiled machine early against the Falcons. Joe Mixon has had an up-and-down start to the year in terms of production, but he’s been involved early and often today against Atlanta, as evidenced by his early TD run.
Colin Mayfield Leaving WLWT: Where Is the Cincinnati Anchor Going?
The people of Cincinnati loved watching Colin Mayfield on WLWT News 5 every morning. His warmth and charisma as a morning anchor helped set a great tone for his viewers’ days. But now Colin Mayfield is leaving WLWT for another exciting opportunity. Naturally, the news upset many people. They especially want to know where he is going next and if his new job will take him away from the city. Fortunately for them, the anchor answered most of the queries about his departure from WLWT.
Browns have shouting match in locker room after latest loss
Things appear to be coming apart for the Cleveland Browns after losing their fourth consecutive game on Sunday. According to multiple reporters, screaming could be heard in the Cleveland locker room after Sunday’s 23-20 loss to the Baltimore Ravens. It was unclear who was involved in the conflict or what the nature of it was, but it apparently did not sound cordial.
Zac Taylor enjoys ‘I told you so’ moment after Bengals win over Falcons
CINCINNATI, Ohio — What is wrong with Cincinnati’s offense?. Are the Bengals days of hitting explosive plays over?. Is the team’s new-look offensive line going to be a bust?. Cincinnati coach Zac Taylor faced variations of those questions ever he was in front of a microphone during...
Video: Refs Appear To Make Huge Mistake In Browns vs. Ravens
The Cleveland Browns fell to the Baltimore Ravens, 23-20, on Sunday afternoon. Were the Browns screwed by a bad call by the referees late in the game?. Browns fans are convinced that they were. The referees called a false start on the Browns offensive line on a field goal attempt...
Watch Myles Garrett, Nick Chubb, Amari Cooper and other Browns break down their showdown with the Ravens
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- In the video above, watch Myles Garrett, Nick Chubb, Amari Cooper and other Browns break down their big showdown with the Ravens in Baltimore on Sunday. If the Browns (2-4) win, they’ll move ahead of the Ravens (3-3) by virtue of their 2-0 record in the AFC North. And if the Bengals lose to the Falcons, they’ll all be tied at 3-4, and the Browns will still be in first because of that 2-0.
Cincinnati Bengals vs. Atlanta Falcons: Live updates from Sunday’s 1 p.m. kickoff
CINCINNATI, Ohio -- The Bengals will play their second NFC South opponent in two weeks Sunday when the Atlanta Falcons come to town. With both teams sitting at 3-3 one side is sure to eclipse the .500 mark on the year. Joe Burrow is betting better each week, with last...
NFL Week 7 live score updates: Dolphins hold off Steelers; Chiefs take down 49ers
Quarterbacks headlined the early slate of Week 7 NFL action. Slide 1 of 78: Week 7: Cheerleaders perform during the first half of the game between the Tennessee Titans and the Indianapolis Colts. 1/78 SLIDES © Mark Humphrey, AP. Giants quarterback Daniel Jones accounted for 309 total yards in...
Reactions: Devon and Leah Still are Rulers of the Jungle before Bengals-Falcons game
Former Cincinnati Bengals defensive tackle Devon Still and his daughter Leah were Rulers of the Jungle before Sunday's Week 7 win against the Atlanta Falcons at Paycor Stadium. Many Bengals fans wore Devon's No. 75 to the game to pay tribute. A second-round draft pick of the Bengals in 2012,...
Cincinnati Bengals vs. Atlanta Falcons: Watch NFL football live for free (10/23/22)
CINCINNATI, Ohio -- The Cincinnati Bengals and Atlanta Falcons will meet Sunday, Oct. 23 at Paycor Stadium. Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. Eastern. WATCH LIVE FOR FREE: Fubo.tv (FREE trial); DirecTV Stream (FREE trial); Hulu + Live TV (FREE trial) and Sling TV (promotional offers) The Bengals beat the...
Bengals starting left tackle La’el Collins questionable to return vs. the Falcons
CINCINNATI, Ohio — Bengals starting left tackle La’el Collins is questionable to return vs. the Falcons with an ankle injury. Collins went to the injury tent after the Bengals went up 14-0 on a 1-yard touchdown run from Joe Mixon. He was replaced by Hakeem Adeniji after a quick three and out from the Falcons and when he returned to the sideline he didn’t have his helmet.
Social media reacts: Fans frustrated; Cleveland Browns in turmoil
CLEVELAND — Here we go again Browns fans. At the risk of sounding like a broken record, the Cleveland Browns have found yet another way to lose a close game with the ball in their possession, late in a game with an opportunity to tie or take the lead.
‘They’re not a good team’: What they said after the Browns’ loss in Baltimore on social media
CLEVELAND, Ohio — The Browns’ losing streak is now up to four games as they lost in heartbreaking fashion once again in Baltimore, 23-20, on Sunday. Cade York’s potential game-tying 60-yard field goal was deflected by Malik Harrison with just more than two minutes to go. Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt each had touchdown runs, and Jacoby Brissett was 22 of 27 passing for 258 yards.
DE Emmanuel Ogbah leads Dolphins list of inactives vs. Steelers
The Miami Dolphins are set to play in their seventh game under head coach Mike McDaniel, as they’ll host the Pittsburgh Steelers for a Sunday night matchup that also doubles as a 50th-anniversary celebration for the 1972 team. For the contest, the Dolphins have listed six players as inactive,...
