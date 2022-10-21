Read full article on original website
floridianpress.com
Ballot Drop Box Security Questioned in Broward County, Florida
An NBC 6 television news segment on the first day of early voting in Broward County appears to show an unidentified woman, possibly a campaign volunteer or staffer, depositing multiple ballots in one of the remote ballot drop boxes that the Broward Supervisor of Elections, Joe Scott, is responsible for protecting.
floridapolitics.com
Forget the polls, left-leaning grassroots organization looking to turn out unlikely voters
LGBTQ advocacy group looks to turn around Broward County's historically low voter turnout. A Miami-based LGBTQ advocacy group is looking to harness Broward County’s demographic and Democratic might this election, focusing its ground game on a county that has typically lagged in voter turnout. Safeguarding American Values for Everyone...
floridapolitics.com
Poll: Miami-Dade voters overwhelmingly oppose full abortion ban, deporting Dreamers
No group broadly backed a full ban on abortion without exceptions, and there is strong support for a pathway to citizenship for Dreamers. When it comes to women’s reproductive rights and whether to deport so-called Dreamers, Miami-Dade County voters hold nuanced opinions regardless of political affiliation, new polling data shows.
CBS News
Get Hired! Companies looking to fill 6,500 positions at mega-job fair in Sunrise
FORT LAUDERDALE - Companies will be looking to fill 6,500 positions at an upcoming mega-job fair in Sunrise. The companies are hiring for positions in Miami-Dade, Broward, and Palm Beach counties. The event is taking place Thursday, October 27th, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., at the FLA Live Arena,...
Click10.com
Local Black leaders upset after Miami commission removes every member of Virginia Key Beach Park Trust
VIRGINIA KEY, Fla. – There are questions about the future of historic Virginia Key after the mayor of Miami refused to veto the city’s takeover of the board of trustees. That decision has angered many local Black leaders. N. Patrick Range II is the now-former chairman of the...
communitynewspapers.com
MESSAGE FROM COMMISSIONER WINSTON BARNES
In July, our office hosted the second Annual Backpack event at Ansin Park at the start of the 2022 school year. Our goal is to provide and support the residents of this community while adding some fun for the children. We distributed book bags filled with supplies and held a Carnival Theme Event with games, cotton candy, popcorn, jugglers, acrobats, an area for grooming, barber tent and manicure station courtesy of Classic Stylez Barbershop and Xrossover Mobile Nails, and our Amazing Light Show.
floridapolitics.com
‘It’s over’: New Miami-Dade poll foreshadows commanding Ron DeSantis win
Miami-Dade, a historically Democratic-leaning county, has shifted rightward in the past few election cycles. That trend appears likely to continue through Election Day, according to new polling data that shows Gov. Ron DeSantis enjoying much more support there than his progressive challenger. South Florida consulting firm Public Communications Group surveyed...
NBC Miami
Early Voting Begins Monday in Miami-Dade, Broward, Monroe Counties
The November 8th general election is quickly approaching, but starting Monday, October 24, eligible voters are able to participate in early voting. Only voters who were registered by October 11 are eligible to vote early. As you prepare to head to the polls, here are helpful reminders whether you are...
sflcn.com
Broward County Early Voting for November 2022 General Election Begins October 24
BROWARD COUNTY – Early Voting for the November 8th General Election begins this Monday, October 24th through Sunday, November 6, 2022. Voters who were registered to vote by October 11, 2022 are eligible to vote early. Early Voting Reminders. Twenty-four (24) Early Voting Locations are conveniently located across Broward...
niceville.com
Florida women going to prison for role in alleged falsified medical study
FLORIDA — Two Florida medical study coordinators have been ordered to prison in connection with their part in an alleged scheme to falsify medical trial data, the U.S. Department of Justice has announced. According to the Department of Justice (DOJ), a federal judge sentenced the two Florida women in...
Citrus County Chronicle
Candidate needs to move back to Broward County
Inverness Council candidate John Labriola wants to keep “Inverness a Christian, conservative area.” He then goes off on some very unchristian statements about Democrats. Since this county is Republican, do we now blame Republicans for our crime, homeless, drug problems and unemployment?
caribbeannationalweekly.com
Jamaican arrested after illegally voting in Florida elections
Alford Nelson, a 57-year-old Jamaican was arrested on Wednesday after reportedly voting as an unqualified elector in Broward County, Florida earlier this year by using a counterfeit birth certificate. Nelson voted twice in Broward County using the name Alfred Samuels. He was released from jail without having to post bail...
southfloridaagentmagazine.com
Sales launch at first residences at Fort Lauderdale’s Pier Sixty-Six
Sales are under way at The Residences at Pier Sixty-Six in Fort Lauderdale, Tavistock Development Company said Tuesday. The development includes a first-phase offering of 62 luxury condominiums from two to four bedrooms, starting at $3 million. ONE Sotheby’s International Realty will handle sales and marketing of the units. Construction...
Click10.com
Broward man claims $ 1 million prize in Florida Lottery scratch-off game
COOPER CITY, Fla. – A South Florida man has claimed a $1 million Florida Lottery scratch-off ticket prize. David Thomas, 55, of Cooper City, claimed a $1 million prize from the 500X THE CASH Scratch-Off game. He chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $820,000.
This Florida couple used empty mansions of top Venezuelan officials to defraud banks
Nearly R183.6 million was stolen from banks by a couple who posed as Venezuelan government officials and used their empty mansions in Florida. Castañeda who and his partner moved to Miami about a decade ago.Supplied/Facebook.
click orlando
‘Alex the Officer’ uses verified Instagram account to expose catfishing schemes
ORLANDO, Fla. – A Miami cruise line manager has been fighting fake impostors for more than a year. You’ve seen his story several times on clickorlando.com. But now he says he finally has a social media platform to expose the fake accounts. [TRENDING: Ron DeSantis, Charlie Crist face...
communitynewspapers.com
Construction begins on Pine Park Villas in Pinecrest
SCAROFA Properties, a third-generation family business, has begun construction on Pine Park Villas – a luxury townhome enclave in the Village of Pinecrest featuring a limited collection of 18 residences. The private community is the unique vision of Stephane Rosarion, principal of Miami-based SCAROFA Properties, which is developing the project.
floridapolitics.com
Canvasser for Marco Rubio brutally attacked in Hialeah
'He suffered internal bleeding, a broken jaw & will need facial reconstructive surgery.'. U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio shared photos Monday of a canvasser who was attacked while supporting his and Gov. Ron DeSantis’ re-election campaigns. Rubio said the attack took place Sunday evening in Hialeah and that the unidentified...
Click10.com
More than 1 million Floridians have already cast their ballots for the Midterm Elections
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Early voting for the Midterm Elections begins on Monday in South Florida, but more than 1 million people in the Sunshine State have already voted. According to the Florida Department of Elections, 437,612 registered Democrats have already voted by mail. A total of 399,116 registered Republicans...
