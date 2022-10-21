In July, our office hosted the second Annual Backpack event at Ansin Park at the start of the 2022 school year. Our goal is to provide and support the residents of this community while adding some fun for the children. We distributed book bags filled with supplies and held a Carnival Theme Event with games, cotton candy, popcorn, jugglers, acrobats, an area for grooming, barber tent and manicure station courtesy of Classic Stylez Barbershop and Xrossover Mobile Nails, and our Amazing Light Show.

