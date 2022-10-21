ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

Sabres starting to get short on defense due to injuries

By Paul Hamilton
WGR550
WGR550
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49p5ni_0ii8HW6z00

Buffalo, N.Y. (WGR 550) – With injuries to Ilya Lyubushkin and Henri Jokiharju on defense, the Buffalo Sabres have recalled Lawrence Pilut from the Rochester Americans.

In three games with the Amerks so far this season, Pilut has recorded two assists.

Lyubushkin was hurt blocking a shot on Tuesday in Edmonton, while Jokiharju missed most of Thursday’s game in Calgary after taking a puck to the face.

The Sabres aren’t practicing Friday in Vancouver. They take on the Canucks on Saturday night.

Vancouver started the season on the road with five straight losses. Saturday is their home opener.

Photo credit Losi and Gangi

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WGR550

Gamenight: Sabres trail Kraken 4-1

The Buffalo Sabres are looking to cap off a perfect four-game road trip with a win tonight against the Kraken. It’s the blue and gold’s second-ever visit to Seattle; last year Buffalo lost 5-2 in Climate Pledge Arena.
BUFFALO, NY
WGR550

Sabres celebrate 4-1-0 start to 2022-23 season

The Buffalo Sabres are still perfect on their road trip thanks to a 5-1 victory on Saturday night in Vancouver over the Canucks. In all four of their wins this season, they have found a different way to do it. Paul Hamilton has his postgame reaction:
BUFFALO, NY
WGR550

WGR550

Buffalo, NY
907
Followers
4K+
Post
115K+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest sports news from Buffalo, including the Bills, Sabres and more.

 https://www.audacy.com/wgr550

Comments / 0

Community Policy