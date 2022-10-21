OXFORD — Losses are never the desired outcome on a given Saturday in the college football world. But there are some silver linings to be found. No. 15 Ole Miss (7-1, 3-1 Southeastern Conference) took its first blemish of the 2022 season last weekend in Baton Rouge, as the Rebels lost to LSU 45-20. It was a game that saw Ole Miss take a 17-3 lead and then proceed to get outscored 42-3 the remainder of the game.

OXFORD, MS ・ 10 HOURS AGO