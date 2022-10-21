Read full article on original website
Lessons learned: High-end talent ‘will expose certain areas,’ Lane Kiffin says
OXFORD — Losses are never the desired outcome on a given Saturday in the college football world. But there are some silver linings to be found. No. 15 Ole Miss (7-1, 3-1 Southeastern Conference) took its first blemish of the 2022 season last weekend in Baton Rouge, as the Rebels lost to LSU 45-20. It was a game that saw Ole Miss take a 17-3 lead and then proceed to get outscored 42-3 the remainder of the game.
Ole Miss can’t hold onto early lead at LSU in first loss of 2022
BATON ROUGE — The players No. 7 Ole Miss counts on most are determined not to let one game define their season. But given the contrast in how the afternoon at Tiger Stadium to how it ended, this one stings. Having not won at LSU since 2008, the Rebels...
Lane Kiffin admits concern with Ole Miss’ recent defensive performances
OXFORD — After a stellar start to the season, the defense for No. 7 Ole Miss (7-1, 3-1 SEC) has given up 400 or more yards, the Rebels have surrendered 400 or more yards in four of their last five games, including a season-high 500 in a 45-20 loss at LSU. The Tigers were 6 of 6 in the red zone, picked up 35 first downs and did not commit a turnover.
Monday Musings: Shaun Williams was the second-half difference for Columbus
Columbus and Saltillo played a relatively even first half of football on Friday night, one that saw the Tigers get off to a hot start and the Falcons start to heat up in the second quarter. In what was a relatively uneventful half of football, Columbus needed a push in...
Memphis airport adds exhibit from civil rights photographer
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Benjamin L. Hooks Institute for Social Change at the University of Memphis and Memphis International Airport will co-host an exhibit depicting the civil rights movement in Fayette County through the photographs of freelance photographer Art Shay. The photographs will be displayed in the airport’s terminal...
Tennessee man receives 4 years in prison for Capitol breach
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Tennessee business owner who scaled a wall outside the U.S. Capitol was sentenced Friday to four years in prison after he was convicted of five charges connected to the raid on Jan. 6, 2021, federal prosecutors said. Matthew Bledsoe, 38, of Olive Branch, Mississippi, was...
Possumhaw: Tree frog whisperer
“In the woods the tree frogs were going smelling rain in the air.”. — William Faulkner, New Albany native, Nobel Prize for literature in 1949 (1897-1962) “Far outside the city the tree frogs were calling her, and the deep rhythmic pulse of their voices set the blood flow to her heart.”
