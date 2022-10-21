ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Isla Chiu

3 Places To Get Seafood in the Cincinnati Area

If you're in the Cincinnati area, you should visit these local restaurants. If you're looking for a great seafood restaurant with a laid-back vibe, you can't go wrong with this place in Anderson Township. They're known for their delicious New England style clam chowder; pan sautéed crab cakes, which come with chipotle tartar sauce; and some of the best fried calamari in the area (comes with house-made marinara or sweet chili sauce). You also can't go wrong with their fried coconut shrimp, blackened mahi fish tacos, and the broiled stuffed grouper, which consists of two tender grouper pieces stuffed with lump crab meat, wild rice, and cornbread stuffing.
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

How to dispose of your yard waste in Cincinnati

CINCINNATI — The leaves are falling and many of us have been out in our yards raking during our free time. Did you know that Cincinnati offers no-cost yard waste pickup for residents inside city limits? Yard waste pickup for the city of Cincinnati happens every two weeks and coincides with your recycling pickup day.
CINCINNATI, OH
cohaitungchi.com

15 Romantic Things to Do in Cincinnati: Fun Cincinnati Date Ideas

This post may contain affiliate links. Read our disclosure page for full details. You are reading: Things to do for couples in cincinnati | 15 Romantic Things to Do in Cincinnati: Fun Cincinnati Date Ideas. This article on romantic things to do in Cincinnati is a guest post by Stephanie...
CINCINNATI, OH
cincinnatirefined.com

Neighborhood Spotlight: Mount Lookout

Thanks to The Gibler Team and Cameron Hardin for giving us a peek into what makes the Mount Lookout area so unique. The quaint, leafy Mount Lookout area takes its name from the landmark 1800s Cincinnati Observatory, which offers tours and stargazing nights. Ault Park features elaborate gardens, picnic shelters, and nature trails, while nearby Alms Park is known for dramatic views over the Little Miami and Ohio rivers. A few casual restaurants cater to local crowds, and the art deco theater The Redmoor hosts live musical performances and special events.
CINCINNATI, OH
wvxu.org

Why your absentee ballot costs more to mail this year

Voting by mail appears to be popular again this election cycle. Hamilton County is reporting more than 65,000 requests for absentee ballots, according to the deputy director of elections. Alex Linser says that's about on par with 2018, the last mid-term election, which was a record-breaker. Linser says it will cost more to send these ballots in, though.
HAMILTON COUNTY, OH
Fox 19

Alabama Fish Bar reopens after truck crashes into building

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A little more than three weeks after a truck crashed into the Alabama Fish Bar, the popular Over-the-Rhine restaurant is once again serving customers. The OTR staple is using a temporary walk-up window along Race Street since repairs on the storefront are not complete. On Oct. 4,...
CINCINNATI, OH
Cincinnati CityBeat

26 Famous People Buried in Cincinnati Cemeteries

Over the years, dozens of local and national celebrities have hailed from Cincinnati – and many of them are now buried within city limits. Here are some of the most famous folks who call the Queen City their eternal home, and where to find their graves. Dr. Henry Heimlich.
CINCINNATI, OH
daytonlocal.com

Holiday in Lights moves to new location

The Alleen Company and Warren County Park District announce Holiday in Lights show and 5K move to Armco Park in Warren County. The Alleen Company and Warren County Park District are thrilled to announce the Holiday in Lights show and 5K will continue and its new home is Armco Park in Warren County! The Holiday in Lights show, a local tradition now in its 33rd year, is an outdoor drive-through light display that runs from Friday, November 18th through Friday, December 30th. The Holiday in Lights 5K will be held November 19th.
WARREN COUNTY, OH

