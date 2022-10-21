Read full article on original website
Top 9 haunted places in Cincinnati you should check out... if you dare
Are ghosts real? That's one question that has divided Americans for generations. You can check out these places around Cincinnati and come up with your own opinion.
Cincinnati City Manager to Employees: If You Say the N-Word, You're Fired
"The recent use of the N-word by multiple city employees deeply concerns me," city manager Sheryl Long said.
3 Places To Get Seafood in the Cincinnati Area
If you're in the Cincinnati area, you should visit these local restaurants. If you're looking for a great seafood restaurant with a laid-back vibe, you can't go wrong with this place in Anderson Township. They're known for their delicious New England style clam chowder; pan sautéed crab cakes, which come with chipotle tartar sauce; and some of the best fried calamari in the area (comes with house-made marinara or sweet chili sauce). You also can't go wrong with their fried coconut shrimp, blackened mahi fish tacos, and the broiled stuffed grouper, which consists of two tender grouper pieces stuffed with lump crab meat, wild rice, and cornbread stuffing.
Wrong way driver crashes, killing 1 person on I-75
A woman has died following a crash with a driver going the wrong way on I-75 in Covington Sunday morning
Watch: Cincinnati Zoo’s baby hippo Fritz nibbles on big sister Fiona
Cincinnati's adorable baby hippo, Fritz, is showing off in front of the camera once again. This time, bringing his famous sister, Fiona, back into the spotlight.
WLWT 5
How to dispose of your yard waste in Cincinnati
CINCINNATI — The leaves are falling and many of us have been out in our yards raking during our free time. Did you know that Cincinnati offers no-cost yard waste pickup for residents inside city limits? Yard waste pickup for the city of Cincinnati happens every two weeks and coincides with your recycling pickup day.
cohaitungchi.com
15 Romantic Things to Do in Cincinnati: Fun Cincinnati Date Ideas
This post may contain affiliate links. Read our disclosure page for full details. You are reading: Things to do for couples in cincinnati | 15 Romantic Things to Do in Cincinnati: Fun Cincinnati Date Ideas. This article on romantic things to do in Cincinnati is a guest post by Stephanie...
WLWT 5
Cincinnati Public Schools teacher placed on leave after physical altercation with student
CINCINNATI — A Western Hills University High School teacher has been placed on administrative leave until further notice following a physical altercation with a student. Cincinnati Public Schools said they are aware of the incident and are investigating whether disciplinary action against the employee or student will be necessary.
cincinnatirefined.com
Neighborhood Spotlight: Mount Lookout
Thanks to The Gibler Team and Cameron Hardin for giving us a peek into what makes the Mount Lookout area so unique. The quaint, leafy Mount Lookout area takes its name from the landmark 1800s Cincinnati Observatory, which offers tours and stargazing nights. Ault Park features elaborate gardens, picnic shelters, and nature trails, while nearby Alms Park is known for dramatic views over the Little Miami and Ohio rivers. A few casual restaurants cater to local crowds, and the art deco theater The Redmoor hosts live musical performances and special events.
wvxu.org
Why your absentee ballot costs more to mail this year
Voting by mail appears to be popular again this election cycle. Hamilton County is reporting more than 65,000 requests for absentee ballots, according to the deputy director of elections. Alex Linser says that's about on par with 2018, the last mid-term election, which was a record-breaker. Linser says it will cost more to send these ballots in, though.
Pipe Dreams: See the Mighty Organs Inside This Price Hill Home
A stately 1875 Victorian home has a surprising rear wing: a 2,250-square-foot music room crowded with pianos and Wurlitzer pipe organs. The post Pipe Dreams: See the Mighty Organs Inside This Price Hill Home appeared first on Cincinnati Magazine.
Fox 19
Alabama Fish Bar reopens after truck crashes into building
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A little more than three weeks after a truck crashed into the Alabama Fish Bar, the popular Over-the-Rhine restaurant is once again serving customers. The OTR staple is using a temporary walk-up window along Race Street since repairs on the storefront are not complete. On Oct. 4,...
Cincinnati CityBeat
26 Famous People Buried in Cincinnati Cemeteries
Over the years, dozens of local and national celebrities have hailed from Cincinnati – and many of them are now buried within city limits. Here are some of the most famous folks who call the Queen City their eternal home, and where to find their graves. Dr. Henry Heimlich.
Fox 19
CPS teacher on administrative leave after ‘physical altercation’ with student
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A Cincinnati Public Schools teacher is on administrative leave following a “physical altercation” with a student, according to a statement from the district. The incident in question happened at Western Hills University High School, CPS told FOX19 NOW Friday. The school district did not elaborate...
WLWT 5
Reports of a crash into a building, injuries on Reading Road in Roselawn
CINCINNATI — Reports of a crash into a building, injuries on Reading Road in Roselawn. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include...
Art Lander’s Outdoors: NKY’s Corinth Lake offers easy access, good facilities, and improving fisheries
Editor’s note: This is the seventh article in a series on small lakes in central Kentucky. Corinth Lake is in southern Grant County, about two miles west of Corinth. From Interstate-75 at Exit 144 drive east on Ky. 330 to Corinth, go north on U.S. 25, take a left on Ragtown Road, and follow the signs.
Police: Man shot in his car along Harrison Avenue in Westwood
Police responded to the 2300 block of Harrison Avenue just before noon Sunday for reports of a man shot.
1 person displaced after fire at Carthage home
1 person was displaced after a fire at a Carthage home Saturday evening. Fire officials said no one was injured in the fire and damages were estimated to be at or over $100k.
daytonlocal.com
Holiday in Lights moves to new location
The Alleen Company and Warren County Park District announce Holiday in Lights show and 5K move to Armco Park in Warren County. The Alleen Company and Warren County Park District are thrilled to announce the Holiday in Lights show and 5K will continue and its new home is Armco Park in Warren County! The Holiday in Lights show, a local tradition now in its 33rd year, is an outdoor drive-through light display that runs from Friday, November 18th through Friday, December 30th. The Holiday in Lights 5K will be held November 19th.
