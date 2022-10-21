Billie Lourd Shares Heartbreaking Post About Grief on Late Mom Carrie Fisher's 66th Birthday

It’s been almost six years since Carrie Fisher passed away, but her daughter, Billie Lourd , is finding that grief doesn’t have a blueprint . On Oct. 21, on what would have been Fisher’s 66th birthday, the 30-year-old actress posted a sweet tribute to her mom.

She shared a throwback snapshot of herself as a toddler next to her mom, who is crouched down embracing Lourd. It was a candid moment in time that she still cherishes. Lourd tried to come up with the words to express how she was feeling on another milestone day without Fisher with her, but it was difficult. “My Momby would have been 66 today,” she told her Instagram followers. “I woke up this morning feeling like I should write some long wise grief advice caption like I know what the f**k I’m talking about. But then I realized even after 6 years I still have no formula or map on what to do on days like these.”

Lourd noted that it’s almost impossible to be “an expert in grief” because “it is forever changing – the ultimate shape shifter.” The American Horror Story star reminded her fans that “ whatever you feel is okay ” in times of mourning and she even took a moment to make a lighthearted joke. “Sending my love to all the griefers (yet another billie lourd petition to make this a real word) out there,” she finished up. “You are not alone.”

Fisher died of sudden cardiac arrest in 2016, and just a day later her legendary mother, Debbie Reynolds, had a stroke and passed away. It was a crushing blow for Lourd, the only child of Fisher and talent agent Bryan Lourd, who has shared her experience navigating the challenges of grief over the last six years. She’s now expecting her second child with her husband Austen Rydell.

Before you go, click here to see which celebrity kids lost their parents too soon.