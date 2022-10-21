Read full article on original website
Related
ESPN
Tony Stewart to make NHRA debut in second-tier series in Vegas
NASCAR Hall of Famer Tony Stewart will make his drag racing debut this weekend at the NHRA Nevada Nationals at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. Stewart will compete for McPhillips Racing in a Top Alcohol dragster -- the equivalent of NASCAR's second-tier Xfinity Series. "I'm excited and nervous at the same...
ESPN
Phoenix 134, Golden State 105
GOLDEN STATE (105) D.Green 7-10 0-0 14, Wiggins 7-17 0-0 16, Looney 3-3 0-0 6, Curry 7-17 3-5 21, Thompson 1-8 0-0 2, Kuminga 1-4 2-2 4, J.Green 0-2 0-0 0, Jerome 0-1 0-0 0, Wiseman 5-8 2-2 12, Moody 4-9 3-4 13, Poole 6-12 3-4 17. Totals 41-91 13-17 105.
ESPN
Why one bettor could win $125K on World Series after oddsmaker's slipup
A fortuitous bettor in Colorado is in position to win big on the World Series, a potential score magnified by a bookmaker's miscalculation. On April 13, one week into the Major League Baseball season, a bettor in Colorado placed a $50 futures wager with BetMGM on the Houston Astros to beat the Philadelphia Phillies in the World Series at 2,500-1 odds. Nearly seven months later, the Astros and Phillies are in the World Series, and the bettor is position to win $125,000, if Houston prevails. The bettor also could lock in a profit by placing a hedge bet on the underdog Phillies. A $10,000 wager on Philadelphia at current series price of +160, for example, would secure a $15,950 profit if the Phillies pull the upset or a $115,000 payday if the Astros win off their original $50 wager.
ESPN
Boston 3, Dallas 1
First Period--1, Boston, Pastrnak 5 (Lindholm, Krejci), 12:49 (pp). Penalties--Lindell, DAL (Interference), 1:13; Hall, BOS (Tripping), 2:30; Gurianov, DAL (High Sticking), 8:49; Clifton, BOS (Fighting), 11:45; Dallas bench, served by Johnston (Roughing), 11:45; Miller, DAL (Fighting), 11:45. Second Period--2, Dallas, Johnston 3 (Dellandrea, Benn), 1:48. 3, Boston, Hall 4 (Grzelcyk,...
ESPN
Houston Astros superfan Mattress Mack can't lose, no matter who wins the World Series
INSTEAD OF A bank vault or a Brink's truck, the betting slips from what could be the largest payout in sports gambling history are being guarded by nothing more than an old, tattered Houston Astros backpack. On a recent Tuesday afternoon in Houston, with the MLB playoffs about to begin, the faded blue nylon bag -- its contents worth potentially millions -- sits on the floor of the massive Gallery Furniture showroom, just within arm's reach of its owner: the Houston furniture magnate and Astros superfan Jim McIngvale, better known around these parts and in the world of high-stakes sports gambling as Mattress Mack.
Comments / 0