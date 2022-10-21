ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WSYR NewsChannel 9

Stone’s Steakhouse closing, October 27

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Stone’s Steakhouse on Erie Blvd will be closing its doors on Thursday, October 27, according to its website. The restaurant is closing due to family health issues, along with rising costs, staffing issues, etc. owner April Stone says. April Stone says she opened the steakhouse to share her family’s Green Acres […]
SYRACUSE, NY
Big Frog 104

CNY Restaurant Closes One Year After Getting $500,000 COVID Relief

A year after receiving almost half a million dollars in COVID relief, a restaurant in Central New York is closing its doors. Stone’s Steakhouse opened in 2015 in the ShoppingTown mall. It closed and reopened on Erie Boulevard in 2017. On Thursday, October 27 Stone's Steakhouse will close for good. April Stone made the sad announcement on the restaurant's website.
SYRACUSE, NY
KISS 104.1

It Costs How Much to Live in Binghamton?

Is it expensive to live in Binghamton? Well, since just about everything has gone up in price since the pandemic, it would probably be safe to say it's expensive to live almost anywhere these days. In addition to food and gas price increases, over the past year, I've experienced increases...
BINGHAMTON, NY
KISS 104.1

Vestal’s Rob Matthews Nominated for TIME Dealer of the Year

On Tuesday, TIME announced that Rob Matthews, President of Matthews Cadillac in Vestal, had been nominated for the 2023 TIME Dealer of the Year award. Matthews along with 47 other nominees will be honored at the National Automobile Dealers Association show in January of 2023. According to the press release, the award recognizes the nation's most successful auto dealers who also demonstrate a long-standing commitment to community service.
VESTAL, NY
WKTV

A Winning Take 5 Ticket sold at Fastrac in Mohawk

MOHAWK, N.Y. – A winning Take 5 Ticket was sold at the Fastrac on Main Street in Mohawk on Sunday. If you purchased a Take 5 ticket for Sunday’s midday drawing at that Fastrac, be sure to check the numbers. There is one ticket out there that matches...
MOHAWK, NY
Syracuse.com

DeWitt restaurant closes; plus, McMahon, Micron tout chip fab jobs (Good Morning CNY for Oct. 25)

Subscribe to get the Good Morning, CNY newsletter delivered to your email inbox weekday mornings. High: 73; Low: 60. Enjoy the warmth while it lasts. See the 5-day forecast. SyraQs: How Farm-to-Fork founder measures success: For most of a decade, Mark Pawliw has been on a mission: to connect local farmers with local restaurants and consumers. He’s the owner of Farm to Fork 101, a business that joins farmers, restaurants and consumers together without middlemen. Pawliw sat down with us to talk about his plans for a market on Tipperary Hill, how he’s trying to change our view of food and how he measures success through the palate of a 9-year-old. (Dennis Nett photo)
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

Entertainment retail store returns to Destiny USA in Syracuse

FYE (For Your Entertainment) recently opened in a 4,500-square-foot retail space on the mall’s first floor. Dubbed as “a premier pop culture destination for the whole family,” FYE sells brand name collectibles, apparel, candy, plush, home décor and other items. Marvel, Star Wars, Pokemon, Squishmallows, Funko and Naruto are among the popular brand names shoppers will find at FYE.
SYRACUSE, NY
iheart.com

Teen Dies, One Injured In Motorcycle Crash In Town Of Salina

Town of Salina, N.Y. - A teenager is dead and another injured following a serious motorcycle crash in Onondaga County. State Police say the driver of the motorcycle, 16-year-old Angelo Mannino of Syracuse ran a red light at LeMoyne and Factory Avenues, slamming into a car. He and his 14-year-old passenger, Bradon Wescott of Syracuse were ejected. Mannino died, his passenger is in the hospital.
ONONDAGA COUNTY, NY
KISS 104.1

KISS 104.1

Binghamton, NY
