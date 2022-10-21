ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
DC News Now

Four armed carjackings reported overnight in DMV

(DC News Now) — A string of armed carjackings was reported across Washington D.C. and Maryland all within the span of just a few hours. There were 4 armed carjackings overnight all reported by our contributor Larry Calhoun at DC Realtime News. The first armed carjacking was reported around 1 a.m. in the District in […]
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
mocoshow.com

The St. James Aiming for a “Late Fall 2022” Opening in Bethesda

Back in June we let you know that The St. James, a sports, performance training, wellness and entertainment brand, announced that it will open its second Performance Club in Downtown, Bethesda in the winter of 2022. A recent social media update from the club now has a “Late Fall 2022” opening date listed. It will be opening at 6828 Wisconsin Ave., the location that was previously home to Washington Sports Clubs until it closed in the summer of 2020. The St. James Bethesda Performance Club will extend the brand’s “Train Like an Athlete” experience first introduced at the Springfield Flagship Complex in fall 2018 and earlier this year at Reston Town Center.
BETHESDA, MD
WTOP

2 arrested in attack aboard DC Metrobus

Two people have been arrested for an attack on Metrobus in D.C., in which the victim said passengers and the bus driver did not come to her aid. Metro General Manager and CEO Randy Clarke said two adults have been arrested in the “reprehensible and unacceptable act” on the bus earlier this week.
WASHINGTON, DC
popville.com

“$400k car abandoned in Shaw?”

Thanks to Jay for sending: “What a way to walk up? This seemingly abandoned luxury car in Shaw has seen better days. And they got a ticket too!”. Metro Police Looking for suspect “who hit & robbed a women” on escalator entering Columbia Heights Metro 7pm Saturday.
WASHINGTON, DC
rockvillenights.com

Montgomery County Council to defy Maryland law in Planning appointments, as Elrich warns Thrive 2050 is tainted by scandal

Thursday was another explosive day in the Montgomery County Planning Board scandal, as the County Council is poised to defy Maryland state law by illegally appointing 5 temporary board commissioners, without waiting the required three weeks after disclosing the list of candidates. The law is very clear, and is the only codified framework for appointing any individual to the Planning Board, resident Janis Sartucci told ABC 7 News. The list of candidates was made public on Wednesday, October 19, meaning that the appointments cannot legally be made until the next Council takes office after the November 8 election.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
Source of the Spring

Peet’s Coffee Acknowledges Regret at Closing Silver Spring Location

Peet’s Coffee has officially acknowledged the closing of the downtown Silver Spring location, which staff was told about last week. “Closing one of our coffee bars is never an easy decision,” reads an email from the company to the Source. “We know the Silver Spring store was part of the daily routine of so many and we deeply regret that our lease came to an end.
SILVER SPRING, MD
Supermarket News

Giant Food gets under way with Loop reusable packaging

Giant Food has begun selling an assortment of products with Loop reusable packaging at stores in the Washington, D.C., area. Customers at 10 Giant supermarkets can shop a selection of more than 20 products from leading consumer brands — such Kraft-Heinz, Nature’s Path and Stubb’s BBQ Sauce — that come in reusable containers instead of single-use packaging, the Ahold Delhaize USA grocery chain said yesterday.
WASHINGTON, DC
DC News Now

District council considers changes to Rapid Re-housing program

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The District council is considering major reforms to a DC housing program, but not everyone supports the proposed changes. On Thursday, the council held a public hearing on the Rapid Re-housing Reform Amendment Act. The proposed legislation would make several changes to the Rapid Re-housing program, which is overseen by […]
WASHINGTON, DC

Comments / 0

Community Policy