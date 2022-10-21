Back in June we let you know that The St. James, a sports, performance training, wellness and entertainment brand, announced that it will open its second Performance Club in Downtown, Bethesda in the winter of 2022. A recent social media update from the club now has a “Late Fall 2022” opening date listed. It will be opening at 6828 Wisconsin Ave., the location that was previously home to Washington Sports Clubs until it closed in the summer of 2020. The St. James Bethesda Performance Club will extend the brand’s “Train Like an Athlete” experience first introduced at the Springfield Flagship Complex in fall 2018 and earlier this year at Reston Town Center.

BETHESDA, MD ・ 22 HOURS AGO