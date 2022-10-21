Read full article on original website
Four armed carjackings reported overnight in DMV
(DC News Now) — A string of armed carjackings was reported across Washington D.C. and Maryland all within the span of just a few hours. There were 4 armed carjackings overnight all reported by our contributor Larry Calhoun at DC Realtime News. The first armed carjacking was reported around 1 a.m. in the District in […]
Youngkin’s plan to leave RGGI could impact Alexandria flood prevention efforts
ALEXANDRIA, Va. (DC News Now) — Flooding has been a major problem in Alexandria for a while, and it’s only getting worse. Now there’s some concern about how the city could fund projects designed to prevent flooding. Governor Glenn Youngkin made it clear during the campaign he wanted to leave the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiatives […]
Bused Migrants Resettling In D.C. Say They Struggle To Access Health Care, Other Resources
Migrants who were bused to D.C. by Republican governors and decided to stay local are facing difficulties in accessing local resources — including identification cards and health coverage — they told the D.C. Council on Thursday. Those who testified described problems accessing Health Care Alliance — local health...
mocoshow.com
The St. James Aiming for a “Late Fall 2022” Opening in Bethesda
Back in June we let you know that The St. James, a sports, performance training, wellness and entertainment brand, announced that it will open its second Performance Club in Downtown, Bethesda in the winter of 2022. A recent social media update from the club now has a “Late Fall 2022” opening date listed. It will be opening at 6828 Wisconsin Ave., the location that was previously home to Washington Sports Clubs until it closed in the summer of 2020. The St. James Bethesda Performance Club will extend the brand’s “Train Like an Athlete” experience first introduced at the Springfield Flagship Complex in fall 2018 and earlier this year at Reston Town Center.
chestertownspy.org
Automated Speed Enforcement on US 301 (Blue Star Memorial Highway) Bridge Project Begins Monday
In an ongoing effort to improve work zone safety, the Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration (MDOT SHA) will deploy the Maryland SafeZones Automated Speed Enforcement (ASE) system along the US 301 (Blue Star Memorial Highway) bridge replacement project over the Chester River next week. On Monday, October 24,...
WTOP
2 arrested in attack aboard DC Metrobus
Two people have been arrested for an attack on Metrobus in D.C., in which the victim said passengers and the bus driver did not come to her aid. Metro General Manager and CEO Randy Clarke said two adults have been arrested in the “reprehensible and unacceptable act” on the bus earlier this week.
popville.com
“$400k car abandoned in Shaw?”
Thanks to Jay for sending: “What a way to walk up? This seemingly abandoned luxury car in Shaw has seen better days. And they got a ticket too!”. Metro Police Looking for suspect “who hit & robbed a women” on escalator entering Columbia Heights Metro 7pm Saturday.
Yesli Vega plans to vote against controversial Prince William County data center project
MANASSAS, Va. — The final public hearing for the controversial PW Digital Gateway in Prince William County is set for next month. The debate over economic boost versus protecting the rural scenery in the region is up for the Prince William County Board of Supervisors to decide. Despite concerns...
rockvillenights.com
Montgomery County Council to defy Maryland law in Planning appointments, as Elrich warns Thrive 2050 is tainted by scandal
Thursday was another explosive day in the Montgomery County Planning Board scandal, as the County Council is poised to defy Maryland state law by illegally appointing 5 temporary board commissioners, without waiting the required three weeks after disclosing the list of candidates. The law is very clear, and is the only codified framework for appointing any individual to the Planning Board, resident Janis Sartucci told ABC 7 News. The list of candidates was made public on Wednesday, October 19, meaning that the appointments cannot legally be made until the next Council takes office after the November 8 election.
WJLA
Democrat slams Loudoun County CA for getting 'as many people out of jail as possible'
LEESBURG, Va. (7News) — Several prosecutors in Northern Virginia were elected on a platform of reducing incarceration, but now some elected Democrats are raising new concerns about the impact some of the policies are having on community safety and county budgets. In Loudoun County, Democratic Supervisor Kristen Umstattd, an...
marijuanamoment.net
D.C. Mayor Signs Bill Allowing Tourists To Self-Certify For Medical Marijuana While Visiting The Nation’s Capital
The mayor of Washington, D.C. has signed a bill allowing non-residents to self-certify as medical marijuana patients while they’re visiting the nation’s capital without the need for any doctor’s recommendation—a move that supporters say could boost tourism. Residents of the District are already able to self-certify...
Peet’s Coffee Acknowledges Regret at Closing Silver Spring Location
Peet’s Coffee has officially acknowledged the closing of the downtown Silver Spring location, which staff was told about last week. “Closing one of our coffee bars is never an easy decision,” reads an email from the company to the Source. “We know the Silver Spring store was part of the daily routine of so many and we deeply regret that our lease came to an end.
Fairfax County property owners could face fine for invasive bamboo starting in 2023
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — A new ordinance in Fairfax County will go into effect at the beginning of 2023 that requires property owners to maintain invasive grass, or they will face a fine. The running bamboo ordinance will start on Jan. 1, 2023. Running bamboo is a fast-growing, invasive...
Supermarket News
Giant Food gets under way with Loop reusable packaging
Giant Food has begun selling an assortment of products with Loop reusable packaging at stores in the Washington, D.C., area. Customers at 10 Giant supermarkets can shop a selection of more than 20 products from leading consumer brands — such Kraft-Heinz, Nature’s Path and Stubb’s BBQ Sauce — that come in reusable containers instead of single-use packaging, the Ahold Delhaize USA grocery chain said yesterday.
bethesdamagazine.com
Albornoz accuses Elrich of ‘political posturing’ after county executive doubles down on Thrive opposition
County Council President Gabe Albornoz accused County Executive Marc Elrich of “political posturing” Friday after Elrich released a letter asking the council not to adopt the Thrive Montgomery 2050 plan. The council is set to vote Tuesday on the controversial plan, an update to the county’s general master...
District council considers changes to Rapid Re-housing program
WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The District council is considering major reforms to a DC housing program, but not everyone supports the proposed changes. On Thursday, the council held a public hearing on the Rapid Re-housing Reform Amendment Act. The proposed legislation would make several changes to the Rapid Re-housing program, which is overseen by […]
US Army reports ‘barricade situation’ at base outside DC
A “barricade situation” has drawn the FBI and other law enforcement officials to a U.S. Army base outside the nation's capital Sunday, according to the official twitter account of Fort Belvoir in northern Virginia.
fox5dc.com
Suspect accused of hitting, robbing 54-year-old woman at DC Metro station: police
WASHINGTON - Police are searching for a suspect, they say, robbed a 54-year-old woman at a metro station in Northwest, D.C. According to Metro Transit Police (MTPD), the incident happened around 7 p.m. on Saturday at the Columbia Heights Metro station. Police say the suspect hit a 54-year-old woman on...
Wexton vs Cao: What Thursday's debate means for Loudoun County
LEESBURG, Va. — At a time when some campaigns can’t agree to one debate, Democratic incumbent Jennifer Wexton and her Republican challenger, Hung Cao, came here to Leesburg’s National Conference Center for their third debate. "Business owners, you are the backbone of America. You built this country,...
