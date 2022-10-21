ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
DC News Now

Four armed carjackings reported overnight in DMV

(DC News Now) — A string of armed carjackings was reported across Washington D.C. and Maryland all within the span of just a few hours. There were 4 armed carjackings overnight all reported by our contributor Larry Calhoun at DC Realtime News. The first armed carjacking was reported around 1 a.m. in the District in […]
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
WTOP

2 arrested in attack aboard DC Metrobus

Two people have been arrested for an attack on Metrobus in D.C., in which the victim said passengers and the bus driver did not come to her aid. Metro General Manager and CEO Randy Clarke said two adults have been arrested in the “reprehensible and unacceptable act” on the bus earlier this week.
WASHINGTON, DC
mocoshow.com

Overturned Amazon Truck Closes Several Lanes of I-495

UPDATE: All lanes are now open on the outer loop I-495 after this morning’s crash involving an Amazon truck. An overturned Amazon truck with spill has closed several lanes on the outer loop of I-495 between Georgia Ave (exit 31) and Connecticut Ave (exit 33), according to the Maryland State Highway Administration. The incident occurred around 6am on Sunday morning and as of 12pm, only a single left lane gets by, according to @WTOPTraffic on twitter.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
WUSA9

DC launches new program to improve mobility equity across all 8 wards

WASHINGTON — Mayor Muriel Bowser, along with the Office of the Deputy Mayor for Planning and Economic Development (DMPED), and the Southwest Business Improvement District (Southwest BID), launched DC's first-ever Mobility Innovation District (MID). The project, which hopes to improve equitable access to transportation for residents and visitors in...
WASHINGTON, DC
popville.com

“$400k car abandoned in Shaw?”

Thanks to Jay for sending: “What a way to walk up? This seemingly abandoned luxury car in Shaw has seen better days. And they got a ticket too!”. Metro Police Looking for suspect “who hit & robbed a women” on escalator entering Columbia Heights Metro 7pm Saturday.
WASHINGTON, DC
travellens.co

15 Best Things to Do in Alexandria, VA

Take a glimpse at America's history and visit Alexandria, Virginia. This city is an excellent destination for history buffs and architecture lovers. Primarily known for its rich colonial history, the landscape of Old Town Alexandria is made up of Colonial-era buildings and cobblestone lanes, which are home to outstanding arts and culture, award-winning restaurants, and thriving neighborhood businesses.
ALEXANDRIA, VA
DC News Now

Person in custody after Va. barricade situation, FBI confirms

FORT BELVOIR, Va. (DC News Now) — One person was taken into custody after a “barricade situation” in Fort Belvoir, a U.S. Army base in Fairfax County, the FBI confirmed on Sunday. Police first responded around 8 a.m, according to the statement from the FBI. The situation was resolved and the person, whose identity was […]
FORT BELVOIR, VA
DC News Now

Police investigate double shooting in DC

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Two men were injured in a double shooting in Northwest DC on Sunday evening. Police first responded to the scene in the 3000 block of 14th Street NW before 7 p.m. They confirmed shortly afterward that two people were injured. Police said that both victims had non-life-threatening injuries and have […]
WASHINGTON, DC
Washington Examiner

One person dead after shooting near Nationals Park in DC

Police are investigating a shooting that left one person dead near Nationals Park in the Navy Yard neighborhood of Washington, D.C., on Sunday. The shooting occurred around 1 p.m. on Van Street and N Street SE near bars, restaurants, and apartment buildings. Commander Tasha Bryant said during a media briefing that upon arrival, officers found an adult male suffering from gunshot wounds in his car. He was pronounced dead at the scene, Bryant said, despite lifesaving efforts.
WASHINGTON, DC
fox5dc.com

Two adults arrested for Metrobus assault

Two adults have been arrested for allegedly assaulting a woman on a Metrobus. WMATA General Manager Randy Clarke shared the news via Twitter Friday night, thanking Metro Transit Police and D.C.'s Attorney General Karl Racine.
WASHINGTON, DC

Comments / 0

Community Policy