Berks County Man Gets Almost Three Years for Attacks on January 6th Insurrection at the U.S. CapitolMonica Leigh FrenchBerks County, PA
Annapolis Town Center East Village Grand Opening This OctoberAmber AlexandriaAnnapolis, MD
Fallout from the “Thank You, I’m Sorry” Speech and the Wrath of Jill Biden Because Nobody Stopped HimThe Veracity ReportWashington, DC
Washington DC Council Approved a Bill to Allow Non-citizens the Right to VoteTom HandyWashington, DC
Washington, D.C. Mayor May Have Made a Wrong Call on Handling Texas MigrantsTom HandyWashington, DC
Four armed carjackings reported overnight in DMV
(DC News Now) — A string of armed carjackings was reported across Washington D.C. and Maryland all within the span of just a few hours. There were 4 armed carjackings overnight all reported by our contributor Larry Calhoun at DC Realtime News. The first armed carjacking was reported around 1 a.m. in the District in […]
WTOP
2 arrested in attack aboard DC Metrobus
Two people have been arrested for an attack on Metrobus in D.C., in which the victim said passengers and the bus driver did not come to her aid. Metro General Manager and CEO Randy Clarke said two adults have been arrested in the “reprehensible and unacceptable act” on the bus earlier this week.
mocoshow.com
Overturned Amazon Truck Closes Several Lanes of I-495
UPDATE: All lanes are now open on the outer loop I-495 after this morning’s crash involving an Amazon truck. An overturned Amazon truck with spill has closed several lanes on the outer loop of I-495 between Georgia Ave (exit 31) and Connecticut Ave (exit 33), according to the Maryland State Highway Administration. The incident occurred around 6am on Sunday morning and as of 12pm, only a single left lane gets by, according to @WTOPTraffic on twitter.
Bused Migrants Resettling In D.C. Say They Struggle To Access Health Care, Other Resources
Migrants who were bused to D.C. by Republican governors and decided to stay local are facing difficulties in accessing local resources — including identification cards and health coverage — they told the D.C. Council on Thursday. Those who testified described problems accessing Health Care Alliance — local health...
DC launches new program to improve mobility equity across all 8 wards
WASHINGTON — Mayor Muriel Bowser, along with the Office of the Deputy Mayor for Planning and Economic Development (DMPED), and the Southwest Business Improvement District (Southwest BID), launched DC's first-ever Mobility Innovation District (MID). The project, which hopes to improve equitable access to transportation for residents and visitors in...
popville.com
“$400k car abandoned in Shaw?”
Thanks to Jay for sending: “What a way to walk up? This seemingly abandoned luxury car in Shaw has seen better days. And they got a ticket too!”. Metro Police Looking for suspect “who hit & robbed a women” on escalator entering Columbia Heights Metro 7pm Saturday.
WJLA
Democrat slams Loudoun County CA for getting 'as many people out of jail as possible'
LEESBURG, Va. (7News) — Several prosecutors in Northern Virginia were elected on a platform of reducing incarceration, but now some elected Democrats are raising new concerns about the impact some of the policies are having on community safety and county budgets. In Loudoun County, Democratic Supervisor Kristen Umstattd, an...
fox5dc.com
Suspect accused of hitting, robbing 54-year-old woman at DC Metro station: police
WASHINGTON - Police are searching for a suspect, they say, robbed a 54-year-old woman at a metro station in Northwest, D.C. According to Metro Transit Police (MTPD), the incident happened around 7 p.m. on Saturday at the Columbia Heights Metro station. Police say the suspect hit a 54-year-old woman on...
Alexandria to give people $500 monthly as part of pilot program
ALEXANDRIA, Va. (DC News Now) — A new pilot program coming to Alexandria could mean an extra $500 in the wallets of people across the city. The ARISE pilot is a guaranteed income program that city officials hope can help ease disparities and help uplift members of the Alexandria community both financially and in other […]
US Army reports ‘barricade situation’ at base outside DC
A “barricade situation” has drawn the FBI and other law enforcement officials to a U.S. Army base outside the nation's capital Sunday, according to the official twitter account of Fort Belvoir in northern Virginia.
travellens.co
15 Best Things to Do in Alexandria, VA
Take a glimpse at America's history and visit Alexandria, Virginia. This city is an excellent destination for history buffs and architecture lovers. Primarily known for its rich colonial history, the landscape of Old Town Alexandria is made up of Colonial-era buildings and cobblestone lanes, which are home to outstanding arts and culture, award-winning restaurants, and thriving neighborhood businesses.
Alexandria guaranteed income program will provide people with $500 every month for 2 years
ALEXANDRIA, Va. — A guaranteed income pilot program in Alexandria, that is launching soon, will provide select residents with $500 every month for two years. The Virginia city announced Thursday that the application period for Alexandria's Recurring Income for Success and Equity (ARISE) will be available online starting on Oct. 31 through Nov. 9, 2022.
Person in custody after Va. barricade situation, FBI confirms
FORT BELVOIR, Va. (DC News Now) — One person was taken into custody after a “barricade situation” in Fort Belvoir, a U.S. Army base in Fairfax County, the FBI confirmed on Sunday. Police first responded around 8 a.m, according to the statement from the FBI. The situation was resolved and the person, whose identity was […]
Youngkin’s plan to leave RGGI could impact Alexandria flood prevention efforts
ALEXANDRIA, Va. (DC News Now) — Flooding has been a major problem in Alexandria for a while, and it’s only getting worse. Now there’s some concern about how the city could fund projects designed to prevent flooding. Governor Glenn Youngkin made it clear during the campaign he wanted to leave the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiatives […]
Police investigate double shooting in DC
WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Two men were injured in a double shooting in Northwest DC on Sunday evening. Police first responded to the scene in the 3000 block of 14th Street NW before 7 p.m. They confirmed shortly afterward that two people were injured. Police said that both victims had non-life-threatening injuries and have […]
Washington Examiner
One person dead after shooting near Nationals Park in DC
Police are investigating a shooting that left one person dead near Nationals Park in the Navy Yard neighborhood of Washington, D.C., on Sunday. The shooting occurred around 1 p.m. on Van Street and N Street SE near bars, restaurants, and apartment buildings. Commander Tasha Bryant said during a media briefing that upon arrival, officers found an adult male suffering from gunshot wounds in his car. He was pronounced dead at the scene, Bryant said, despite lifesaving efforts.
WUSA
Rideshare driver says passengers punched, hit them with a beer bottle in Alexandria
ALEXANDRIA, Va. — A rideshare driver says they were assaulted by passengers picked up in Alexandria, Va. after the riders started asking about the driver's use of the pronouns they/them. "The passenger people ask me my name, and my country. I respond," says Yasmani Gurri about the interaction they...
fox5dc.com
Two adults arrested for Metrobus assault
Two adults have been arrested for allegedly assaulting a woman on a Metrobus. WMATA General Manager Randy Clarke shared the news via Twitter Friday night, thanking Metro Transit Police and D.C.'s Attorney General Karl Racine.
