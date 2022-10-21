ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

Comments / 0

Related
GOBankingRates

Stimulus Payments Are Coming to These States in October

When the last of three Economic Impact Payments (EIP) was issued by the IRS to qualified Americans, many individual states stepped in and used surplus budget funds to provide additional relief to residents still struggling amid high inflation. See Our List: 100 Most Influential Money Experts. Food Stamps: What is...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Michigan Advance

Clash over climate change funding emerging in farm bill debate

WASHINGTON — As lawmakers begin envisioning the next farm bill, some U.S. House Republicans are wary of making climate change a priority for farmers and ranchers. The pushback from Republicans at a hearing last week came as the Biden administration has tried to make significant new investments in climate change mitigation on farmland, last week announcing 70 pilot projects to support climate-friendly food production.
GEORGIA STATE
TheConversationAU

Climate change hits some of us much harder than others – but affected groups are fighting back

All around us, climate change is worsening existing disadvantage. In Australia, we need only look to low-income households hit harder by rising energy and fuel prices, and flood responses in northern New South Wales overlooking the needs of people with disability. These are examples of “climate injustice”. In our research on climate change and social justice in Australia, we have found again and again that people already experiencing marginalisation are most vulnerable to the impacts of climate change. But importantly, these are often the groups leading social movements to demand that equity and fairness for current and future generations are...
The Guardian

I fund climate activism – and I applaud the Van Gogh protest

Two climate activists who threw soup on the protective glass covering of Van Gogh’s Sunflowers painting have captured the attention of the world. While some have ridiculed the activists, as a funder of climate activism, I am proud of the bigger conversation they have started. When I saw the...
Mother Jones

Exposing the Financial Costs of Climate Change—and Denial of the Climate Crisis

This piece was published originally by Capital & Main. It hasn’t been the best season for the invisible hand, the 18th century principle that the market be left to its own devices free of government intervention.In August, President Biden took his right hand and applied his signature to the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) — signaling that the government would be tipping scales in the economy toward renewable energy. While unanimous opposition from Republicans signaled their continuing lip service to that free market ideology, in truth they — along with some Democrats — have long manipulated the economics of energy by steering billions of dollars in public funds toward the fossil fuel industry.
FLORIDA STATE
mailplus.co.uk

Levy on green energy slammed

PLANS to cap revenue generated by green energy firms are a ‘threat to the investment needed to safeguard the country’s energy security’, an industry body has claimed. The Government’s Energy Prices Bill, which will be debated in the House of Lords today, contains proposals for a revenue cap on low-carbon energy makers such as wind and solar farms. Revenues above this cap will be taxed at a much higher rate.
ffnews.com

Financial Sector Performs Poorly in EcoAct Climate Report

EcoAct, an Atos company, has today released its 12th Annual Corporate Climate Reporting Performance Report. Despite rapid progress in 2021 during the lead up to COP26, the 2022 report, which assesses how international businesses across the FTSE, DOW, DAX, CAC, FTSE MIB and IBEX are tackling climate-related sustainability challenges, found that less than half (48%) of FTSE 100 businesses achieved Scope 1 & 2 emissions reductions in line with 1.5°C, in comparison to 72% in 2021.

Comments / 0

Community Policy