Read full article on original website
Related
A Bill Gates fund invested $50 million in a startup that's building a massive refinery to turn alcohol into jet fuel
A Bill Gates fund invested $50 million in a startup making sustainable aviation fuel from ethanol. The Breakthrough Energy fund made the grant to LanzaJet, which is building its first commercial plant. LanzaJet's ethanol is derived from products like sugarcane and waste corn. An organization founded by Bill Gates has...
Biden’s Climate Law Solved A Major Problem With A Polarizing Fossil Fuel Technology
The vast majority of captured carbon dioxide is used to drill more oil. That’s about to change.
Stimulus Payments Are Coming to These States in October
When the last of three Economic Impact Payments (EIP) was issued by the IRS to qualified Americans, many individual states stepped in and used surplus budget funds to provide additional relief to residents still struggling amid high inflation. See Our List: 100 Most Influential Money Experts. Food Stamps: What is...
$4.6 billion plant in South Africa will make 'the fuel of the future'
In Nelson Mandela Bay, South Africa, thousands of hectares of land could become the largest green ammonia plant in the world.
Clash over climate change funding emerging in farm bill debate
WASHINGTON — As lawmakers begin envisioning the next farm bill, some U.S. House Republicans are wary of making climate change a priority for farmers and ranchers. The pushback from Republicans at a hearing last week came as the Biden administration has tried to make significant new investments in climate change mitigation on farmland, last week announcing 70 pilot projects to support climate-friendly food production.
Connecticut residents grapple with sticker shock of home heating oil prices
Vincent Ukleja orders heating oil for his Quaker Hill home when his tank is down to half full, and when he saw the price for a delivery Monday, he was shocked. With oil at $5.19 per gallon, he spent $601. “We’re on a fixed income, and last year, when the...
Climate change hits some of us much harder than others – but affected groups are fighting back
All around us, climate change is worsening existing disadvantage. In Australia, we need only look to low-income households hit harder by rising energy and fuel prices, and flood responses in northern New South Wales overlooking the needs of people with disability. These are examples of “climate injustice”. In our research on climate change and social justice in Australia, we have found again and again that people already experiencing marginalisation are most vulnerable to the impacts of climate change. But importantly, these are often the groups leading social movements to demand that equity and fairness for current and future generations are...
Federal government awards $500K in safety funding to Austin schools
Less than a week before voters go to the polls during the early voting period to decide on a $2.4 billion bond package that would drastically improve the security of many Austin schools, the U.S. Department of Justice announced it is directing $500,000 to the Austin school district to improve safety and mental health resources. ...
I fund climate activism – and I applaud the Van Gogh protest
Two climate activists who threw soup on the protective glass covering of Van Gogh’s Sunflowers painting have captured the attention of the world. While some have ridiculed the activists, as a funder of climate activism, I am proud of the bigger conversation they have started. When I saw the...
Climate Questions: How do we know humans triggered warming?
Scientists use old fashioned detective work to figure out that humans are responsible for climate change
As drought drives prices higher, millions of Californians struggle to pay for water
The Water Rate Assistance Program, which Gov. Gavin Newsom vetoed last month, would have created a water affordability program for low-income households.
How diversity, equity, inclusion and belonging made Soundstripe a better company | Opinion
When you start a company, it is hard to imagine what it will look like years later. When my co-founders and I launched Soundstripe back in 2016, I was concerned with getting our idea off the ground. We only enlisted help from the people in our close circle during those first few...
Insider Q&A: GoodTime CEO Ahryun Moon on automation
Ahryun Moon got into programming because she wanted to automate the tedious parts of her job as a financial analyst
Exposing the Financial Costs of Climate Change—and Denial of the Climate Crisis
This piece was published originally by Capital & Main. It hasn’t been the best season for the invisible hand, the 18th century principle that the market be left to its own devices free of government intervention.In August, President Biden took his right hand and applied his signature to the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) — signaling that the government would be tipping scales in the economy toward renewable energy. While unanimous opposition from Republicans signaled their continuing lip service to that free market ideology, in truth they — along with some Democrats — have long manipulated the economics of energy by steering billions of dollars in public funds toward the fossil fuel industry.
Energy & Environment — EPA launches civil rights probe over Jackson crisis
The EPA is conducting a civil rights probe into the Jackson, Miss., water crisis. Meanwhile, Saudi Arabia is holding firm despite pushback from the U.S. over the OPEC+ decision to cut oil production, and the Biden administration prevailed in a court challenge to the “social costs” of greenhouse gases.
KTVU FOX 2
California legislators move to give state more federal resources for wildfires
SAN JOSE, Calif. - A new bill in congress, spearheaded by California legislators, aims to put the destruction from forest fires on the same footing as other national disasters. The CZU Lightning Complex fires in August and Sept. of 2020 cut a path of destruction across San Mateo and Santa...
Donating to Climate Charities Might Be Better Than Buying Carbon Offsets
As the success of carbon offsets comes under scrutiny, philanthropic donations can sometimes have a more direct impact.
mailplus.co.uk
Levy on green energy slammed
PLANS to cap revenue generated by green energy firms are a ‘threat to the investment needed to safeguard the country’s energy security’, an industry body has claimed. The Government’s Energy Prices Bill, which will be debated in the House of Lords today, contains proposals for a revenue cap on low-carbon energy makers such as wind and solar farms. Revenues above this cap will be taxed at a much higher rate.
ffnews.com
Financial Sector Performs Poorly in EcoAct Climate Report
EcoAct, an Atos company, has today released its 12th Annual Corporate Climate Reporting Performance Report. Despite rapid progress in 2021 during the lead up to COP26, the 2022 report, which assesses how international businesses across the FTSE, DOW, DAX, CAC, FTSE MIB and IBEX are tackling climate-related sustainability challenges, found that less than half (48%) of FTSE 100 businesses achieved Scope 1 & 2 emissions reductions in line with 1.5°C, in comparison to 72% in 2021.
New Zealand may be the first country to carbon price cow farts
The policy proposal has been met with mixed responses. PexelsLivestock is a significant contributor to carbon emissions—and now the industry could pay.
Comments / 0