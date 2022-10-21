Read full article on original website
Carscoops
A Mansory Rolls-Royce Phantom Is One Dastardly Way To Blow Nearly $1 Million
Mansory is one of the few companies offering a comprehensive tuning package for the Rolls-Royce Phantom, but as with everything that is associated with the ultra-luxury sedan, the modifications don’t come cheap. A unique example of a Mansory-tuned Phantom popped up for sale in Germany for a cool €975,000 ($959,326), even though the striking looks are not for your typical Rolls-Royce owner.
RideApart
E-REX Is A 1-Stroke, Opposed-Piston Engine That Weighs Just 83 Pounds
For those who love them, two-strokes hold a special place in many a gearhead’s heart. However, even the fondest two-stroke fanatic can’t deny the truth of that two-smoke nickname. It’s simply a fact of life—and whether you love or hate that smell, it’s also hardly a low-emissions proposition.
Thor Is An Insane 3,974-HP $13.2 Million Semi
This truck will definitely leave you staring for a long time. There are crazy builds, and then there are completely insane, out-of-this-world. Thor Truck is obviously of the latter of the two. Built by Mike Harrah over the course of seven years, this semi is packing 12 superchargers and 3,974-horsepower. Matching its extreme ways is the extreme price it fetched at auction, $13.2 million.
Carscoops
Richard Hammond To Set Up Race Team And Take An MGB GT Vintage Car Racing
Richard Hammond, as you might be aware, is not simply a famous TV presenter, he’s also the owner of a classic car repair shop called The Smallest Cog. He may also soon be the owner of a racing team known as Team Smallest Cog. That is the revelation from...
Carscoops
Toyota Hilux Goes Airborne After Driver Loses Control And Hits Embankment
The driver and passenger of a Toyota Hilux in Queensland, Australia have been lucky to walk away from a terrifying crash earlier this month. Dashcam footage of the crash starts off by showing a black Toyota Hilux approaching the highway while following a red Toyota C-HR. When the road opens up to two lanes, the driver of the Hilux immediately turns into the overtaking lane and appears to pin the throttle just as the pickup was traveling over painted white lines on the road.
Carscoops
Design Trends: Straked Wheels, Are You A Fan?
Car designers and engineers spend endless hours crafting body panels that give the right look and deliver the right kind of aero qualities to provide strong gas mileage figures, but the recent focus on efficiency, particularly among electric cars, means more attention than ever is being paid to wheel designs.
Carscoops
2023 Honda Accord Gives Us A Taste Of Its “Sleek Styling” And Built-In Google Tech
Honda today teased the arrival of the new, 11th generation Accord with a series of darkened photos, and a promise of improved hybrid technology. It also promised to “bring the excitement back to the midsize sedan segment” with the new car. Honda calls the new sedan “sporty, modern,...
Carscoops
Manhart Previews BMW M2 With 552 HP And A Fixed Rear Wing
While the world is still trying to figure out if the design of the all-new BMW M2 is acceptable, Manhart has dropped the first images and information on their tuning package for the entry-level M model. The Manhart MH2 560 offers more dramatic looks highlighted by a striking livery, alongside a sportier chassis and an upgraded powertrain.
Carscoops
Ken Block Finally Drives The Audi S1 Hoonitron The Way It Was Meant To Be Driven
Ken Block, pro driver and creator of the Gymkhana series of videos, is finally back for his first full production since leaving Ford. Now that he has partnered with Audi, he’s in an insane electric rally car in Sin City. For this video, Audi went all out, providing the...
Carscoops
Volvo Previews New EX90 Electric SUV’s Simplified Dash And Interface Design
Volvo believes that less is more when it comes to in-vehicle information, and it says it will put that into practice with the upcoming EX90. The new model will get simplified technology that aims to avoid information overload. As with its previous cars, Volvo has put two screens in the...
jalopyjournal.com
The Lincoln 337 c.i. “FAThead”
We’ve all got a first, right? Many moons ago, my first real custom was a 1949 Lincoln Cosmopolitan Coupe, which was fixed up into a custom over many years and on a very limited budget. The car was equipped with the largest displacement flathead V8 motor that Ford ever created… The 337 c.i. behemoth known as the 8EL (in 1949 – 1951 Lincolns) and 8EQ (in Ford F-7 and F-8 trucks). For many years I kept this massive flathead alive and running in my car, largely because this young man was too broke to rebuild it, but also because it was an unusual motor for a custom. When I would pop the hood at the A&W in Paso, there were always a few ‘what the heck is that thing?!’ stares… Unfortunately cool aluminum heads and dual carb intakes for this engine were very rare and ungodly expensive, so she just ran dual glasspacks and chrome head bolt covers!
8 Flaws That Will Destroy Your Ford 6.0-Liter F-250 Diesel Engine
We've compiled eight issues that can potentially destroy the 6.0-liter diesel engine in your Ford F-250 Super Duty. The post 8 Flaws That Will Destroy Your Ford 6.0-Liter F-250 Diesel Engine appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
US News and World Report
Why the Corvair Is a Hot Collector Car
General Motors didn’t do that great of a job with the Chevrolet Corvair. Want one anyway? You’re not alone. This ‘60s relic is increasing in popularity as a cool-looking, fun-to-drive little car, as long as you’re capable of fixing (or ignoring) the numerous issues in the first-generation cars. Or you can avoid most of the issues entirely and look for a second-generation car, along with nearly everyone else who wants one.
Why Mazda Isn't As Popular As It Should Be
We're fans of Mazda in general and some cars in particular. In general, Mazda's build quality is consistently great, its exterior design is always contemporary and stylish yet doesn't date quickly, and the Japanese brand's interiors are always excellent and lead their classes. Mazda also never fails to make its...
Carscoops
$25,000 Challenge: Find Us The Best Handing Used Manual Car
We’ve had a number of intriguing used-car challenges of late. We asked you to find the fastest car from 0-60 mph for $20k or less, and then we followed up with the best winter beater for $5k and the weirdest car for $2k or less. Now, we’re upping the budget and asking for the best-handling car for $25,000 or less. The options are extensive.
Carscoops
Pontiac Solstice GXP Nomad With Rare Concept Top Might Be A Deal At $22,900
The Pontiac Solstice GXP is one of the last great cars that the American automaker built before it folded. Now, one of those cars with low mileage is up for sale for less than the cost of a new Chevrolet Camaro. And this one has an ultra-rare Nomad-style hardtop for added utility.
Signs your car battery needs to be replaced
TIMELY car battery replacement will make or break your engine’s ability to start consistently. Knowing when to change this vital vehicle component means having the ability to recognize some specific warning signs that will tell you when your car battery needs to be replaced. Signs your car battery needs...
Replacing Your Pickup Truck Transmission Might not be Worth it
Pickup trucks are known to be reliable and long-lasting. Should you replace your truck's transmission? The post Replacing Your Pickup Truck Transmission Might not be Worth it appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
saltwatersportsman.com
Invincible 46 Pilothouse
The new 46 Pilothouse from Invincible rides on the same hull as the vaunted 46 Catamaran. center-console model but with an enclosed center pilothouse for additional comfort and weather protection. Designed by Scott Wood, SVP of engineering, this outboard-powered model is unique among cats. The pilothouse interior features sleeping berths—one located forward and another converted using a U-shaped settee. There’s also a roomy head compartment and a well-appointed helm station. The entire interior is climate-controlled for the protection and comfort of the crew, and you can choose from two available seating layouts. Air conditioning and a generator are standard. The glass partition at the rear of the pilothouse is a power window that can raise and lower for communication with anglers in the cockpit or to usher in fresh air. The pilothouse layout features 360 degrees of walkaround. The Morrelli & Melvin-designed multihull for the 46 is rated for up to four outboards to 1,800 hp total.
Carscoops
Facelifted 2023 Ford Escape Arrives With More Appealing Styling, Sporty New ST-Line Trim
Even since the current-gen Ford Escape’s entry into the market for the 2020 model year, many have complained about the crossover’s unassuming styling. Three years later, Ford is attempting to address those complaints with the facelifted 2023 Escape, which not only brings improved aesthetics, but also a new trim structure as well.
