Carscoops

A Mansory Rolls-Royce Phantom Is One Dastardly Way To Blow Nearly $1 Million

Mansory is one of the few companies offering a comprehensive tuning package for the Rolls-Royce Phantom, but as with everything that is associated with the ultra-luxury sedan, the modifications don’t come cheap. A unique example of a Mansory-tuned Phantom popped up for sale in Germany for a cool €975,000 ($959,326), even though the striking looks are not for your typical Rolls-Royce owner.
RideApart

E-REX Is A 1-Stroke, Opposed-Piston Engine That Weighs Just 83 Pounds

For those who love them, two-strokes hold a special place in many a gearhead’s heart. However, even the fondest two-stroke fanatic can’t deny the truth of that two-smoke nickname. It’s simply a fact of life—and whether you love or hate that smell, it’s also hardly a low-emissions proposition.
Motorious

Thor Is An Insane 3,974-HP $13.2 Million Semi

This truck will definitely leave you staring for a long time. There are crazy builds, and then there are completely insane, out-of-this-world. Thor Truck is obviously of the latter of the two. Built by Mike Harrah over the course of seven years, this semi is packing 12 superchargers and 3,974-horsepower. Matching its extreme ways is the extreme price it fetched at auction, $13.2 million.
Carscoops

Richard Hammond To Set Up Race Team And Take An MGB GT Vintage Car Racing

Richard Hammond, as you might be aware, is not simply a famous TV presenter, he’s also the owner of a classic car repair shop called The Smallest Cog. He may also soon be the owner of a racing team known as Team Smallest Cog. That is the revelation from...
Carscoops

Toyota Hilux Goes Airborne After Driver Loses Control And Hits Embankment

The driver and passenger of a Toyota Hilux in Queensland, Australia have been lucky to walk away from a terrifying crash earlier this month. Dashcam footage of the crash starts off by showing a black Toyota Hilux approaching the highway while following a red Toyota C-HR. When the road opens up to two lanes, the driver of the Hilux immediately turns into the overtaking lane and appears to pin the throttle just as the pickup was traveling over painted white lines on the road.
Carscoops

Design Trends: Straked Wheels, Are You A Fan?

Car designers and engineers spend endless hours crafting body panels that give the right look and deliver the right kind of aero qualities to provide strong gas mileage figures, but the recent focus on efficiency, particularly among electric cars, means more attention than ever is being paid to wheel designs.
Carscoops

Manhart Previews BMW M2 With 552 HP And A Fixed Rear Wing

While the world is still trying to figure out if the design of the all-new BMW M2 is acceptable, Manhart has dropped the first images and information on their tuning package for the entry-level M model. The Manhart MH2 560 offers more dramatic looks highlighted by a striking livery, alongside a sportier chassis and an upgraded powertrain.
Carscoops

Volvo Previews New EX90 Electric SUV’s Simplified Dash And Interface Design

Volvo believes that less is more when it comes to in-vehicle information, and it says it will put that into practice with the upcoming EX90. The new model will get simplified technology that aims to avoid information overload. As with its previous cars, Volvo has put two screens in the...
jalopyjournal.com

The Lincoln 337 c.i. “FAThead”

We’ve all got a first, right? Many moons ago, my first real custom was a 1949 Lincoln Cosmopolitan Coupe, which was fixed up into a custom over many years and on a very limited budget. The car was equipped with the largest displacement flathead V8 motor that Ford ever created… The 337 c.i. behemoth known as the 8EL (in 1949 – 1951 Lincolns) and 8EQ (in Ford F-7 and F-8 trucks). For many years I kept this massive flathead alive and running in my car, largely because this young man was too broke to rebuild it, but also because it was an unusual motor for a custom. When I would pop the hood at the A&W in Paso, there were always a few ‘what the heck is that thing?!’ stares… Unfortunately cool aluminum heads and dual carb intakes for this engine were very rare and ungodly expensive, so she just ran dual glasspacks and chrome head bolt covers!
US News and World Report

Why the Corvair Is a Hot Collector Car

General Motors didn’t do that great of a job with the Chevrolet Corvair. Want one anyway? You’re not alone. This ‘60s relic is increasing in popularity as a cool-looking, fun-to-drive little car, as long as you’re capable of fixing (or ignoring) the numerous issues in the first-generation cars. Or you can avoid most of the issues entirely and look for a second-generation car, along with nearly everyone else who wants one.
CarBuzz.com

Why Mazda Isn't As Popular As It Should Be

We're fans of Mazda in general and some cars in particular. In general, Mazda's build quality is consistently great, its exterior design is always contemporary and stylish yet doesn't date quickly, and the Japanese brand's interiors are always excellent and lead their classes. Mazda also never fails to make its...
Carscoops

$25,000 Challenge: Find Us The Best Handing Used Manual Car

We’ve had a number of intriguing used-car challenges of late. We asked you to find the fastest car from 0-60 mph for $20k or less, and then we followed up with the best winter beater for $5k and the weirdest car for $2k or less. Now, we’re upping the budget and asking for the best-handling car for $25,000 or less. The options are extensive.
The US Sun

Signs your car battery needs to be replaced

TIMELY car battery replacement will make or break your engine’s ability to start consistently. Knowing when to change this vital vehicle component means having the ability to recognize some specific warning signs that will tell you when your car battery needs to be replaced. Signs your car battery needs...
saltwatersportsman.com

Invincible 46 Pilothouse

The new 46 Pilothouse from Invincible rides on the same hull as the vaunted 46 Catamaran. center-console model but with an enclosed center pilothouse for additional comfort and weather protection. Designed by Scott Wood, SVP of engineering, this outboard-powered model is unique among cats. The pilothouse interior features sleeping berths—one located forward and another converted using a U-shaped settee. There’s also a roomy head compartment and a well-appointed helm station. The entire interior is climate-controlled for the protection and comfort of the crew, and you can choose from two available seating layouts. Air conditioning and a generator are standard. The glass partition at the rear of the pilothouse is a power window that can raise and lower for communication with anglers in the cockpit or to usher in fresh air. The pilothouse layout features 360 degrees of walkaround. The Morrelli & Melvin-designed multihull for the 46 is rated for up to four outboards to 1,800 hp total.
Carscoops

Facelifted 2023 Ford Escape Arrives With More Appealing Styling, Sporty New ST-Line Trim

Even since the current-gen Ford Escape’s entry into the market for the 2020 model year, many have complained about the crossover’s unassuming styling. Three years later, Ford is attempting to address those complaints with the facelifted 2023 Escape, which not only brings improved aesthetics, but also a new trim structure as well.

