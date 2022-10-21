Read full article on original website
Related
lexusenthusiast.com
Lexus Switch to Full-Electric Hits a Snag
There is turmoil at Toyota regarding the EV strategy outlined in last December’s mega-event that saw 30 concepts unveiled. It’s now believed within Toyota that the brand-new eTGNA platform isn’t competitive enough — from Reuters:. The review was triggered in part by the realisation by some...
teslarati.com
Toyota electric vehicle plans now in turmoil
According to inside sources, Toyota is now reconsidering previous plans for electric vehicles. The story from Reuters, as it can so often be with Toyota, is cryptic and limited in details. Toyota has seemed so dedicated in recent months to hybrid engine technology, company executives even actively worked to defend their company’s position. But now Toyota’s slow EV introduction may change with a new plan revealed by company insiders.
Loophole allows auto dealers to secretly sell customers defective cars – how to avoid getting ripped off
A LAW that forbids car dealerships from selling new cars with open safety recalls has a loophole that doesn't apply to used cars, allowing auto dealers to rip off and endanger drivers. Used car dealerships have taken advantage of this loophole because it means they aren't required to tell consumers...
Amazon loses $8 billion a year because it treats workers too badly to keep them on the job
According to Engadget, Amazon is losing billions of dollars annually due to staff turnover. The publication claimed that it had gotten internal research papers, presentation decks, and spreadsheets through document leaks.
Carscoops
BYD Temporarily Pauses Atto 3 Deliveries In Australia Over Child Seat Compliance Issue
Deliveries of the all-electric BYD Atto 3 have been paused in Australia because of a compliance issue that needs to be resolved. BYD Automotive sent a letter through local distributor EVDirect to local customers late last week informing them that deliveries would be delayed for seven days commencing October 21.
Chinese chipmaker YMTC is asking American employees to leave the company
In brief: Chinese memory chip giant Yangtze Memory Technologies Corp (YMTC) is reportedly asking its American employees to leave the company due to the US government's new restrictions designed to quash China's semiconductor manufacturing ambitions. Citing four people close to the firm, the Financial Times reports that an unspecified number...
Carscoops
Tesla’s Elon Musk Spotted In Mexico Possibly Eyeing New EV Factory
Elon Musk was in Monterrey, Mexico over the weekend and his appearance might indicate interest in a new Tesla factory location. The CEO was accompanied by other high-level Tesla execs as well as the US ambassador to Mexico. Unnamed sources suggest that even if a factory isn’t in the works, Tesla has bigger plans for the country.
Carscoops
Tesla Cuts Vehicle Prices In China Prompting Shares To Slide By As Much As 7%
Tesla cut the prices of the Model 3 and the Model Y in China, its website revealed today. The prices are down by as much as nine percent, as analysts warn that a price war may be coming in the world’s biggest electric vehicle market. Prices for the Model...
Benzinga
This Real Estate Brokerage Believes The Residential Housing Market Is In Peril and 'Winter Is Coming'
Rising home mortgage interest rates, a lack of seller inventory and still high home prices have thrown the residential real estate industry and investment strategies into a tailspin. With the average national home mortgage interest rate nearing 7.5%, many question the logic behind residential home investment for the foreseeable future....
Amazon Worker Shocks Viewers For Getting Paid to Do 'Absolutely Nothing'
One TikToker is going viral after showing a day in her "side hustle" working for Amazon Flex delivery service.
teslarati.com
Tesla software update 2022.40.1 improves Sentry Mode, Dog Mode, charging efficiency & more
Tesla recently rolled out software update 2022.40.1. The recent over-the-air (OTA) update introduced improvements to Sentry Mode, Dog Mode, charging, radio stations, and driver door unlock mode. Update 2022.40.1’s release notes are listed below. Sentry Mode and Dog Mode. Sentry Mode and Doge Mode now work in tandem. Tesla...
Carscoops
Toyota BZ3 Is A Chinese-Market Tesla Model 3 Rival With A 373-Mile Range
Toyota is taking the fight to Tesla with the bZ3, a Chinese-built rival to the Tesla Model 3 tipped to cost just $28,000. But sadly for Toyota fans in the rest of the world it looks like it won’t be leaving China. A low-rise brother to the bZ4X, the...
CNET
Why You Need Home Batteries (No, It's Not All About Blackouts)
This story is part of Plugged In, CNET's hub for all things EV and the future of electrified mobility. From vehicle reviews to helpful hints and the latest industry news, we've got you covered. Home battery storage is moving from an exotic feature of the homes of the wealthy to...
Carscoops
China’s Electric Commercial Vehicle Boom May Have Global Implications For Oil Demand
As the world’s largest commercial vehicle market, developments in China have a real impact on global trends, and the latest news emerges from the light commercial vehicle segment in the country. The EV share of light commercial vehicles in China has increased from less than 1 percent to 10 percent over the past two years and shows no signs of slowing down.
notebookcheck.net
Tesla cuts Model 3 and Model Y prices in the world's most competitive EV market by nearly 10% and offers free colors
Tesla may not only be done with raising the Model 3 and Model Y prices in China, but actually lowered them just as analysts were suggesting when it started offering buying incentives last month and closing expensive mall showrooms. For the first time, Tesla cut the Model 3 and Model Y prices in the world's largest and most competitive market for electric vehicles on softening demand.
Carscoops
Mullen I-Go Revealed As A 46 HP Last-Mile Delivery Vehicle For Europe
Mullen Automotive has unveiled their ‘new’ I-GO, which is essentially a Chinese EV that takes some cues from the Smart ForFour. According to the company, they have secured the “exclusive sales, distribution, and branding rights” to the model, which is fully homologated and certified for sale in select European markets.
TEASED: 2023 Honda Accord Coming With Honda's Largest Ever Infotainment Screen
The current tenth-generation Honda Accord has only been around since 2018, but already the Japanese brand is working on a replacement for one of the best-selling sedans available in the USA. Even now, near the end of its lifecycle, it remains one of the best all-rounders. But you don't get...
Carscoops
Ferrari Will Unveil LaFerrari Successor In 2024, Per Allegedly Leaked Document
Ferrari may build a total of 828 units of its, as-yet unnamed, upcoming supercar if a recent table posted to the Auto Pareri forum and shared with us by Mahmud Maha is to be believed. The car, apparently codenamed the F250, is set to be unveiled in October 2024, according to the document.
Carscoops
Volvo Previews New EX90 Electric SUV’s Simplified Dash And Interface Design
Volvo believes that less is more when it comes to in-vehicle information, and it says it will put that into practice with the upcoming EX90. The new model will get simplified technology that aims to avoid information overload. As with its previous cars, Volvo has put two screens in the...
Carscoops
2023 Honda Accord Gives Us A Taste Of Its “Sleek Styling” And Built-In Google Tech
Honda today teased the arrival of the new, 11th generation Accord with a series of darkened photos, and a promise of improved hybrid technology. It also promised to “bring the excitement back to the midsize sedan segment” with the new car. Honda calls the new sedan “sporty, modern,...
Comments / 0