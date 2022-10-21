ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Comments / 0

Related
lexusenthusiast.com

Lexus Switch to Full-Electric Hits a Snag

There is turmoil at Toyota regarding the EV strategy outlined in last December’s mega-event that saw 30 concepts unveiled. It’s now believed within Toyota that the brand-new eTGNA platform isn’t competitive enough — from Reuters:. The review was triggered in part by the realisation by some...
teslarati.com

Toyota electric vehicle plans now in turmoil

According to inside sources, Toyota is now reconsidering previous plans for electric vehicles. The story from Reuters, as it can so often be with Toyota, is cryptic and limited in details. Toyota has seemed so dedicated in recent months to hybrid engine technology, company executives even actively worked to defend their company’s position. But now Toyota’s slow EV introduction may change with a new plan revealed by company insiders.
Carscoops

BYD Temporarily Pauses Atto 3 Deliveries In Australia Over Child Seat Compliance Issue

Deliveries of the all-electric BYD Atto 3 have been paused in Australia because of a compliance issue that needs to be resolved. BYD Automotive sent a letter through local distributor EVDirect to local customers late last week informing them that deliveries would be delayed for seven days commencing October 21.
TechSpot

Chinese chipmaker YMTC is asking American employees to leave the company

In brief: Chinese memory chip giant Yangtze Memory Technologies Corp (YMTC) is reportedly asking its American employees to leave the company due to the US government's new restrictions designed to quash China's semiconductor manufacturing ambitions. Citing four people close to the firm, the Financial Times reports that an unspecified number...
Carscoops

Tesla’s Elon Musk Spotted In Mexico Possibly Eyeing New EV Factory

Elon Musk was in Monterrey, Mexico over the weekend and his appearance might indicate interest in a new Tesla factory location. The CEO was accompanied by other high-level Tesla execs as well as the US ambassador to Mexico. Unnamed sources suggest that even if a factory isn’t in the works, Tesla has bigger plans for the country.
Carscoops

Toyota BZ3 Is A Chinese-Market Tesla Model 3 Rival With A 373-Mile Range

Toyota is taking the fight to Tesla with the bZ3, a Chinese-built rival to the Tesla Model 3 tipped to cost just $28,000. But sadly for Toyota fans in the rest of the world it looks like it won’t be leaving China. A low-rise brother to the bZ4X, the...
Carscoops

China’s Electric Commercial Vehicle Boom May Have Global Implications For Oil Demand

As the world’s largest commercial vehicle market, developments in China have a real impact on global trends, and the latest news emerges from the light commercial vehicle segment in the country. The EV share of light commercial vehicles in China has increased from less than 1 percent to 10 percent over the past two years and shows no signs of slowing down.
notebookcheck.net

Tesla cuts Model 3 and Model Y prices in the world's most competitive EV market by nearly 10% and offers free colors

Tesla may not only be done with raising the Model 3 and Model Y prices in China, but actually lowered them just as analysts were suggesting when it started offering buying incentives last month and closing expensive mall showrooms. For the first time, Tesla cut the Model 3 and Model Y prices in the world's largest and most competitive market for electric vehicles on softening demand.
Carscoops

Mullen I-Go Revealed As A 46 HP Last-Mile Delivery Vehicle For Europe

Mullen Automotive has unveiled their ‘new’ I-GO, which is essentially a Chinese EV that takes some cues from the Smart ForFour. According to the company, they have secured the “exclusive sales, distribution, and branding rights” to the model, which is fully homologated and certified for sale in select European markets.
Carscoops

Ferrari Will Unveil LaFerrari Successor In 2024, Per Allegedly Leaked Document

Ferrari may build a total of 828 units of its, as-yet unnamed, upcoming supercar if a recent table posted to the Auto Pareri forum and shared with us by Mahmud Maha is to be believed. The car, apparently codenamed the F250, is set to be unveiled in October 2024, according to the document.
Carscoops

Volvo Previews New EX90 Electric SUV’s Simplified Dash And Interface Design

Volvo believes that less is more when it comes to in-vehicle information, and it says it will put that into practice with the upcoming EX90. The new model will get simplified technology that aims to avoid information overload. As with its previous cars, Volvo has put two screens in the...

Comments / 0

Community Policy