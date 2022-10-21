Read full article on original website
Related
ttusports.com
Terrier Intercollegiate marks Tech's fourth challenge of fall slate
COOKEVILLE, Tenn. – The Tennessee Tech women's golf team makes its return out east Monday and Tuesday, competing at the Terrier Intercollegiate in Spartanburg, S.C. two weeks after visiting Greenville N.C. for the Pirate Collegiate Classic. The Golden Eagles will visit Carolina Country Club for a 54-hole test at Wofford's fall event for the second straight year.
ttusports.com
Tech takes 2-2 tie at Little Rock to claim title outright, cap off OVC’s first undefeated season since 2018
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – A late Little Rock goal in the waning minutes of Sunday's regular-season finale forced a 2-2 draw, but two rapid scores in the span of just over two minutes midway through the second half helped push the Tennessee Tech soccer team to an undefeated OVC campaign. A Bronte Peel goal in the 86th minute pulled the Trojans even, but by virtue of the deadlock, TTU officially claims its second-ever regular-season crown outright with 18 points and becomes the first OVC team to go unblemished on its league ledger since UT Martin in 2018.
ttusports.com
Golden Eagles fight valiantly, fall in OT at Kennesaw State
KENNESAW, Ga. – Tennessee Tech overcame an early 14-point deficit to take the lead late in the fourth quarter, but the homestanding Owls scored twice in the final 81 seconds of regulation – sandwiching a quick Golden Eagle scoring drive to force overtime. Tech was held to a...
murfreesboro.com
MTSU’s Miller Coliseum Enters Concert Arena With Country Music Series
Known for its popular horse shows, ag-related events and dirt-based arena floor, MTSU’s Tennessee Miller Coliseum on Thompson Lane is galloping into a new frontier of live music events by serving as host venue for the inaugural Coliseum Nights country music concert series. Igniter Entertainment is bringing the first...
nashvillemedicalnews.com
Local Military Veteran Couple Opens Seniors Helping Seniors® Location in Middle Tennessee
NASHVILLE - Kelly and Curtis Stephenson have served their country in the Air Force and Army, respectively, and now they are ready to serve their community through business ownership. Now, the couple are owners of Seniors Helping Seniors®, the in-home senior care franchise, to help fill a gap and bring care and companionship to the middle Tennessee area. The brand stands apart in the in-home care industry by prioritizing the hiring of active seniors to help their less active counterparts.
wgnsradio.com
A New Page In Murfreesboro Hardware History Opens Monday!
(MURFREESBORO) A new era in Murfreesboro history opens this coming Monday (10/24/2022) morning when Elder Family Ace Hardware opens its doors at 1807 Memorial Boulevard. Haynes family members commented, “After 101 years as a local family-owned business, we have decided to step away from ownership of the hardware store. We would like to express our sincere and deep gratitude to our loyal customers and wonderful community.”
Willie Nelson's Former Tennessee Home That Inspired 'Shotgun Willie' Hits the Market for $2.5 Million
The cozy three-bedroom cabin is located 30 minutes outside of Nashville A Tennessee property once belonging to country legend Willie Nelson is officially on the market. The peaceful countryside property is located just 30 minutes outside of Nashville and features a three-bedroom log cabin built by Nelson. It has only ever had two owners — Nelson and the current residents. While the 150-acre estate is equipped with two ponds, a hay barn and rolling pasture views, perhaps its most notable detail stems from its history when the country singer...
New Balance Athletics to Open New Distribution Center in Lebanon
New Balance Athletics officials announced the leading athletic footwear and apparel manufacturer will invest $68.5 million to establish a new distribution center in Lebanon, Tennessee. Located in the Speedway Industrial Park, New Balance will create more than 150 new jobs in Wilson County, which will support a portion of the...
tntechoracle.com
Upper Cumberland cities sued for violations of Clean Water Act
The cities of Cookeville and Sparta have been named in a federal lawsuit alleging violations of the Clean Water Act. The complaints, filed in the U.S. District Court by Tennessee Riverkeepers, Inc. claims Cookeville and Sparta are in violation of provisions of its National Pollutant Discharge Elimination System permit by discharging pollutants into waterways to “avoid overflows.”
Sumner County pushing to remove another book from schools
Steven King read explicit excerpts from the novel Lawn Boy written by Jonathan Evision, and pushed for the banning of the book that night stating it violated state law TCA 39-17-911.
Rare October snow seen in parts of East Tennessee
Overnight temperatures on Tuesday dropped across the region and some areas received a dusting of snowfall, a rarity for this time of year in East Tennessee.
nashvillelifestyles.com
Nashville's Most Beautiful People: Brooke & Brice
OCCUPATION: ADULT ORTHODONTIST AND DESIGNER ON MAGNOLIA NETWORK’S MAKING MODERN WITH BROOKE AND BRICE. My mom. She sacrificed so much to make sure I was given the best opportunities to succeed while teaching me what it looked like to work hard to reach for my dreams. A QUOTE YOU...
High schooler dies after shooting at Rutherford County home
A 17-year-old girl lost her life following a shooting at a Rockvale home on Wednesday, according to the Rutherford County Sheriff's Office.
indherald.com
Three people injured in accident
HUNTSVILLE | Three people were injured, two seriously, in a single-vehicle accident at the 27/63 intersection here Friday afternoon. The accident occurred at about 12:30 pm at the intersection of U.S. Highway 27 and S.R. 63, when a minivan that was west-bound on S.R. 63 traveled through the intersection, struck a pole, and traveled partially up the embankment on the west side of U.S. 27 before coming to a stop.
17-year-old airlifted following Rutherford County shooting
A 17-year-old girl was airlifted to Vanderbilt University Medical Center following a shooting in Rutherford County.
School bus fight raises protocol concerns in Rutherford County
A violent school bus fight caught on camera is raising concerns in Rutherford County after a student says pepper spray was used.
wgnsradio.com
RCSO Charges 3 Middle School Students With FALSE REPORTS
(MURFREESBORO) Three Rutherford County middle school students were charged with making false reports after allegedly threatening school safety, said School Resource Officer Capt. Brad Harrison. He noted that the unfounded threats were made on social media posts. SRO T.J. Hinson charged a 13-year-old Blackman Middle School female student who allegedly...
Dozens cited as Rutherford County authorities tackle aggressive driving on I-24, Veterans Parkway
As part of "Operation Fall Brakes," members of multiple law enforcement agencies reportedly teamed up and stopped drivers for 326 driving- and drug-related offenses in Rutherford County Wednesday.
wjle.com
U.S. 70 improvement project continues on schedule
The U.S. 70 improvement project continues on schedule in DeKalb County between Liberty and Alexandria from State Route 96 to State Route 53. TDOT Public Information Officer Rae Anne Bradley told WJLE about how this project is progressing. “This job includes the grading, drainage, and construction of retaining walls and...
Fire Damages Home and Cars in Manchester
Manchester Fire responded to a structure fire at 772 Raven St just after 2 am Saturday morning. Crews knocked down the exterior fire very quickly and then moved inside to control the blaze. Damage occurred in the home and two cars parked in the driveway. The American Red Cross and...
Comments / 2