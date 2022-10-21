ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

Taylor Swift goes political with ‘Midnights’

By Judy Kurtz
WNCT
WNCT
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Kmcpk_0ii8BR3S00

Taylor Swift describes lawmakers as narcissists who hide their true intentions behind good deeds, in the first single from her new album, “Midnights.”

The 32-year-old singing star released her highly-anticipated new music on Friday.

In “Anti-Hero,” the first single off the album, Swift included a political dig in a pair of lines.

“Did you hear my covert narcissism I disguised as altruism,” Swift sings in the tune. “Like some kind of congressman,” Swift says in the next line of the song.

In a music video for “Anti-Hero” released Friday, written and directed by Swift, the Grammy Award winner is seen solemnly sticking a political pin on her chest with a message reading, “Vote for me for everything” on it.

After mostly remaining mum on politics, Swift broke her silence in 2018 to endorse former Tennessee Gov. Phil Bredesen (D) over Rep. Marsha Blackburn (R) in the state’s Senate race. She’s since been outspoken in her criticism of former President Trump and has advocated for LGBTQ+ rights.

Earlier this week, Swift urged her fans to vote early in the 2022 midterm elections.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WNCT.

Comments / 0

Related
buzzfeednews.com

Neil Patrick Harris Is Facing Backlash After His “Disgusting” And “Inappropriate” Comments About Teenage Nick Jonas Resurfaced Online

Neil Patrick Harris is facing backlash after the problematic comments that he made about teenage Nick Jonas resurfaced online. During a 2015 appearance on The Wendy Williams Show, Neil told the host that he had a crush on Nick before it was “allowed” — which he went on to describe as being “a bit of a problem.”
Daily Mail

Meghan Markle reveals she discovered she's 43% Nigerian after doing a genealogy test - and tells her latest Archetypes podcast that she's 'going to start to dig deeper into' her heritage

Meghan Markle has revealed that she discovered she is 43 per cent Nigerian after doing a genealogy test 'a couple years ago' when speaking in her latest Archetypes episode. The Duchess of Sussex, 41, said she is 'going to start to dig deeper into all this' during her discussion with comedians Issa Rae and Ziwe Fumudoh on her new podcast instalment, titled 'Upending The Angry Black Women Myth'.
WNCT

Viral video shows Alabama head football coach pushing assistant down

DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Video circling social media shows first-year Dothan head football coach, Jed Kennedy pushing an assistant to the team down during the Wolves home game against Opelika Friday night. In the video, as the Wolves are scoring a touchdown, Kennedy is seen running toward the assistant on the sideline and throws him […]
DOTHAN, AL
WNCT

Suspect arrested in Charlotte ATM killing

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A suspect accused of killing a woman at a Charlotte ATM back in July has been arrested, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said Sunday. Homicide expert weighs in on the search of Karen Baker’s killer 24-year-old J’wuan Horton faces multiple charges including first-degree murder, robbery, and gun possession as a felon in […]
CHARLOTTE, NC
WNCT

Rocky Mount police investigating child’s suspicious death

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCT) — Rocky Mount police say they are investigating the death of a 15-month-old boy as a suspicious death. Police said Nash County EMS responded to the 1100 block of York Street on Sunday at around 2:15 p.m. to a call of a child who was injured. It was reported a child […]
ROCKY MOUNT, NC
WNCT

6 shot at memorial, including toddler, police say

OXFORD, N.C. (AP) — Six people were injured in a shooting during a memorial in North Carolina, including a toddler who was shot six times, police said. Oxford police officers responded around 9:30 p.m. Saturday for a report of shots fired and found six people suffering from gunshot wounds, police said in a statement on […]
OXFORD, NC
WNCT

Greenville robbery suspect arrested in Edgecombe County

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — A robbery suspect who was wanted in Greenville was arrested by an Edgecombe County Sheriff’s Office deputy on Saturday. Dentavis Davon Staton, 18, of Pinetops, was stopped for a motor vehicle violation. His information was run, and it indicated he was wanted in a robbery that happened on Oct. 5 in […]
GREENVILLE, NC
WNCT

Edgecombe County Sheriff’s office investigating two homicides

PRINCEVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The Edgecombe County Sheriff’s Office is investigating two homicides that have happened in less than 24 hours. Deputies responded Sunday at 3 a.m. to a call of a man who had been shot off Tolbert Place in Princeville. When they arrived, they found LaMichael Everette of Tarboro dead from his injuries. […]
EDGECOMBE COUNTY, NC
WNCT

NC sheriff who disparaged Black employees resigns

WHITEVILLE, N.C. (AP) — A suspended North Carolina sheriff has resigned in the aftermath of a leaked audio recording in which he called Black employees by derogatory names and said they should be fired, his attorney announced Monday. Attorney Michael Mills made the announcement during a hearing on whether Jody Greene, who was elected Columbus […]
COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC
WNCT

Fourth ENC restaurant to be featured Nov. 4 on ‘DDD’

EMERALD ISLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Guy Fieri’s tour of the Crystal Coast continues with a fourth restaurant being showcased on his Food Network show, “Diners, Drive-Ins & Dives.” The Emerald Isle restaurant Shepard Barbecue, which specializes in barbecue, beef and chicken, is located at 7801 Emerald Drive. It will be showcased on the TV show […]
EMERALD ISLE, NC
WNCT

WNCT

35K+
Followers
24K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

WNCT 9 On Your Side

 https://wnct.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy