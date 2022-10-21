Read full article on original website
Terrier Intercollegiate marks Tech's fourth challenge of fall slate
COOKEVILLE, Tenn. – The Tennessee Tech women's golf team makes its return out east Monday and Tuesday, competing at the Terrier Intercollegiate in Spartanburg, S.C. two weeks after visiting Greenville N.C. for the Pirate Collegiate Classic. The Golden Eagles will visit Carolina Country Club for a 54-hole test at Wofford's fall event for the second straight year.
Tech takes 2-2 tie at Little Rock to claim title outright, cap off OVC’s first undefeated season since 2018
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – A late Little Rock goal in the waning minutes of Sunday's regular-season finale forced a 2-2 draw, but two rapid scores in the span of just over two minutes midway through the second half helped push the Tennessee Tech soccer team to an undefeated OVC campaign. A Bronte Peel goal in the 86th minute pulled the Trojans even, but by virtue of the deadlock, TTU officially claims its second-ever regular-season crown outright with 18 points and becomes the first OVC team to go unblemished on its league ledger since UT Martin in 2018.
Tennessee student-athletes enter NIL deal with ATT
The Volunteer Club and Lady Vol Boost (Her) Club will have a Name Image and Likeness (NIL) deal with AT&T and the University of Tennesee student-athletes.
Tennessee Up In Coaches, Holds Steady In AP Poll
Tennessee moved up one-spot to No. 3 in the USA Today Coaches Poll and remained at No. 3 in the AP Poll following its win over UT Martin. The top five is the same in both the AP and Coaches Poll with No. 1 Georgia and No. 2 Ohio State coming in ahead of the Vols and No. 4 Michigan and No. 5 Clemson coming in behind.
Tech streaks to fifth consecutive victory with 3-1 win at SEMO
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. – A more consistent attack lifted the Tennessee Tech volleyball team to its fifth consecutive victory Saturday afternoon, as the Golden Eagles (11-12, 8-3) polished off their first season series sweep of Ohio Valley Conference rival Southeast Missouri in program history with a 3-1 victory at Houck Field House.
Sunday Headlines: UK in the new college football rankings
The Kentucky Wildcats are on a much-needed bye week as they prepare to face the Tennessee Volunteers in one of, if not the biggest game of Week 9. For now, it’s time to take a look at where the Cats and Vols stand in the new rankings ahead of their showdown in Knoxville, which takes place October 29th at 7 pm on ESPN.
2024 five-star recruit posts photo that will make Tennessee Vols fans smile
2024 five-star quarterback Jadyn Davis is one of the most sought-after recruits in the nation and he was in attendance for the Tennessee Vols‘ big win against Alabama this past weekend in Knoxville. And Davis seemed to enjoy himself. The talented 2024 recruit posted a photo of himself with...
Former Vols’ baseball star got a tattoo that fans have to see
The Tennessee Vols have evolved into a college baseball powerhouse over the past couple of seasons. Former star outfielder Jordan Beck played a massive role in the program’s success during his time in Knoxville. Now, he is in the Colorado Rockies organization. Beck was selected 38th overall in the...
Kentucky RB Commit Khalifa Keith Talks Vols Offer, Recent Visits
Khalifa Keith has been committed to Kentucky since July 4th, but the coveted back has been to Knoxville two times in the last month. On Friday afternoon, Tennesseee running backs Coach Jerry Mack extended an offer to the coveted back. Keith discussed what the offer meant with Volunteer ...
Football World Reacts To Controversial Nick Saban Decision News
Alabama head coach Nick Saban is facing some criticism for his controversial decision with a Crimson Tide player. Last week, Alabama lost to Tennessee. While Vols fans stormed the field, one Crimson Tide player appeared to hit a young woman. Saban announced earlier in the week that the player, Jermaine...
Willie Nelson's Former Tennessee Home That Inspired 'Shotgun Willie' Hits the Market for $2.5 Million
The cozy three-bedroom cabin is located 30 minutes outside of Nashville A Tennessee property once belonging to country legend Willie Nelson is officially on the market. The peaceful countryside property is located just 30 minutes outside of Nashville and features a three-bedroom log cabin built by Nelson. It has only ever had two owners — Nelson and the current residents. While the 150-acre estate is equipped with two ponds, a hay barn and rolling pasture views, perhaps its most notable detail stems from its history when the country singer...
Upper Cumberland cities sued for violations of Clean Water Act
The cities of Cookeville and Sparta have been named in a federal lawsuit alleging violations of the Clean Water Act. The complaints, filed in the U.S. District Court by Tennessee Riverkeepers, Inc. claims Cookeville and Sparta are in violation of provisions of its National Pollutant Discharge Elimination System permit by discharging pollutants into waterways to “avoid overflows.”
East Tennessee veterans lose Blount County home in fire
Jack and Nancy McEntee lost their home in Blount County on Oct. 14 when an electrical issue started a fire.
Save lives by becoming a registered phlebotomist
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – New classes are now being offered at a non-profit career school, that can potentially save a life. Remington College is an online trade school that offers a variety of classes for all different industries. Starting on Monday, November 11 Phlebotomy certification courses will begin, and at an accessible time for working adults. The class will start from 5:30 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Tuesday and Wednesday.
8 pounds of beef thrown out at Crossville restaurant
The low health inspection grade is recorded in Cumberland County. Half a dozen risk factor violations were marked off in the report.
Greek Fest brings food, music & fun to Knoxville
The 43rd annual festival will feature live music, traditional dance shows, church tours, and authentic Greek food.
'We’ve got to confront the ugliness of the past': Professors fight back against new Divisive Concepts bill
On Oct. 3, professors at the University of Tennessee tried to break the law. Now, they want you to know about it. Working with United Campus Workers, professors at UT taught concepts that could be considered divisive in their classrooms. The purpose of this effort was to protest a bill that attempts to restrict the teaching of divisive concepts in higher education.
Two airlifted to UT Medical Center following ‘significant accident’
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Interstate 40 East at the 398 MM was closed after a significant wreck, according to Knoxville Fire Department officials said. Two people involved in the crash were airlifted to the University of Tennessee Medical Center, according to Knoxville Police Department spokesperson Scott Erland. One person is reportedly in critical condition.
ORDER AN ‘ANGEL SHOT’ IF YOU ARE IN THIS SITUATION
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) – A Farragut bistro is making sure guests have a safe way to get out of uncomfortable moments. Water into Wine Bistro & Lounge has a code name that alerts staff when someone needs to be escorted to safety. It’s called an ‘Angel Shot.’ They are not the first business to use the concept; the Angel Shot has become a national trend, aimed at keeping bars and restaurants safe.
Tennessee girl dies in tragic accident days before her 7th birthday
The Wilson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the tragic death of a Gladeville Elementary student.
