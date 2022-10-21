Read full article on original website
Lake Charles Garden Produces 14 Pound Cucumber!
Growing up, my grandmother and great-uncle always tried to outgrow each other in their gardens. It was a delicious sibling rivalry, and I enjoyed the benefits of being the nephew and grandchild of both. The payoff was fresh veggies and food! My grandmother once took the lead in their little competition with a huge 9-pound head of cauliflower. We even made it into the Lake Charles American Press with it! They both grew tomatoes, okra, eggplant, and cucumbers to name just a few.
PHOTOS: An Elf Arrived in the Prien Lake Mall in Lake Charles
Rehearsals are winding down as opening night gets closer for the Christian Youth Theater's debut of their newest project "Elf, Jr.". The Christian Youth Theater (CYT) is an after-school theater training program that helps develop students with performing arts and immerses them in all aspects of theater and performance. CYT offers classes in drama, voice, dance, and specialty classes throughout the year. At the end of each of the 3 "sessions", the program produces and performs a broadway-style production the students perform in. This session will be the famous adaptation of "Elf".
New Movies In Lake Charles Theaters This Weekend
If you're looking for something to do this weekend, then we got some new movies you should check out at Lake Charles theaters. I can smell the buttered popcorn now and taste the Jujubes as I mentally lean back in the seat at the bistro movie theater. New Movies In...
Things To Do In Lake Charles This Weekend Oct. 21-23
There is a bunch of things to do in the Lake Charles and Southwest Louisiana area from a huge festival, live music at some great local venues and other family fun events. So let us get to it. The 2022 Chuck Fest is this Saturday in downtown Lake Charles. There...
Lake Charles Family Turns Yard Into A Spooktacular Movie Theater
Move over Movies Under The Stars, a Lake Charles family is offering a Spooktacular triple-feature in their front yard just in time for Halloween! That's one way to earn cool points if you're the kid living at that house. You gotta love it when folks in the community go big on the holiday décor and invite the community to share in their joy of the holidays. Harvest Fest is in the air and many residents are on board to welcome the fall season and spruce up the yards with spider webs, scarecrows, witches, and pumpkins in time for Halloween.
Line of Storms Marching Across Louisiana This Morning
A strong cold front and associated storms are just now entering the western sections of Louisiana this morning. The front and associated rain and thunderstorms should push across the state during the course of the day. For the most part showers and thunderstorms will be moderate to heavy as the system moves through.
McNeese Announces 2022 Homecoming Events In Lake Charles Oct. 23-29
Coming up this Sunday, October 23rd will start the McNeese State University homecoming week. The homecoming week starts on tath Sunday and runs through Saturday, October 29, 2022. The theme this year is Rowdy's Haunted Homecoming. The university has a ton of events scheduled all week long and we have...
Maplewood Students Present Arts In The Park
Calcasieu Parish School Board is happy to announce the return of Arts In The Park, presented by the students of Maplewood Middle School in Sulphur. Saturday, October 29 from 9:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. This is a special event, because many of the 8th-grade students at Maplewood feature art in the exhibits, perform music, and participate in many other ways to help make the events fun for everyone.
Lake Charles Inaugural Howl-O-Ween Doggie Dress-Up Day
Who can resist those adorable Halloween costumes they put in the center of every aisle at pet stores (so that you can't avoid them)? Not me! I bought two of the cutest costumes for my American Bull Terriers and need a place to bring them so they could strut their stuff.
Brand New Crawfish Restaurant To Open Up In Sulphur, Louisiana
Is it crawfish season yet? We are all waiting until the time we can get our hands on some hot, juicy, spicy boiled crawfish. Ok now we're hungry, are you?. Well, get ready Sulphur, Louisiana, and Southwest Louisiana because there is a brand new crawfish joint coming your way on the West side of Calcasieu parish! It will be located in North Sulphur and will be called Koonce's Crawfish.
Lake Charles 2022 Fall Women’s Commission Conference
It's not too late to become a part of the 31st Annual Women's Commission Fall Conference at the Lake Charles Civic Center, Thursday, October 20, 2022. Come out to be motivated, educated, and inspired by amazing women in leadership, education, business, and healthcare. Don't miss the opportunity to shop at the MarketPlace where you can mix, and mingle with Southwest Louisiana's female business owners, and entrepreneurs.
Pumpkin Patches Nearest To Lake Charles, Louisiana
There's a pumpkin patch close to Lake Charles, but if you want to pack up the family and take a scenic drive of the Louisiana backroads, we got some of those for you too. Stacker compiled a list of ways that Halloween has changed over the last 100 years, from how we celebrate it on the day to the costumes we wear trick-or-treating. We’ve included events, inventions, and trends that changed the ways that Halloween was celebrated over time. Many of these traditions were phased out over time. But just like fake blood in a carpet, every bit of Halloween’s history left an impression we can see traces of today.
See Inside The Lake Charles 2022 St. Jude Dream Home [PICTURES]
I got one word for the 2022 St. Jude Dream House in the Terre Sainte neighborhood at 2015 St. Joeseph Avenue in Lake Charles...AMAZING! This house is unbelievable, and by far my favorite St. Jude Dream House ever. Whoever wins this house, is truly blessed. Blessings. That's what the St....
Chris Tucker Performing In Lake Charles Next Month
Comedian and actor Chris Tucker will be performing in Lake Charles in November. Christopher Tucker was born on August 31, 1971 in Atlanta, GA. After graduating high school, Tucket moved to Los Angeles to pursue his comedy career. His stand-up comedy debut was in 1992 on Def Comedy Jam on HBO. From there his comedy career lead him into acting as he starred in the block buster film series of Friday and Rush Hour.
Photos and Video: Sulphur Quality Inn Burns Down, Arrest Made
Closed since Hurricane Laura, the Sulphur Quality Suites located on Cities Service Highway were engulfed in flames over the weekend. Sulphur FD got called to the scene around 3 am Sunday morning and the fire had totally taken over the entire complex. The fire took 2 hours to fully extinguish as the Sulphur FD was assisted by Ward 6 Fire Department District 1, Carlyss Fire, and Westlake Fire Departments.
Big Brothers, Big Sisters Of SWLA “Big Fish Fry”
Help Big Brothers, Big Sisters Of SWLA (BBBSSWLA) raise awareness about the importance of becoming a mentor. Learn more about becoming a positive influence in a child's life at the "Big Fish Fry" and fun day. Save the date, your presence is requested for November 19, 2022, at the BBBSSWLA Office, located at 4135 Common Street in Lake Charles.
Chuck Fest Oct.22 In Lake Charles – Entertainment Lineup And Performance Times
Chuck Fest is back in downtown Lake Charles and it's taking place next weekend, October 22, 2023. The event takes over downtown Lake Charles with stages on two separate intersections in downtown Lake Charles. There are 26 different artists and bands playing all day starting at noon and going all...
Blue Bell Brings Another Holiday Ice Cream To Lake Charles Stores
The Ice Cream Gods once again heard our cries with Blue Bell announcing they're releasing yet another holiday-themed ice cream. We reported last week that Egg Nogg and Peppermint Bark would be making their triumphant return to Louisiana store freezers this holiday season. Now Blue Bell is blessing us with...
Moss Bluff Market Basket Opening Date Announced
Moss Bluff can finally get their beloved Market Basket back. After 2 years of long waiting, they announced their return just in time for the holiday season. Sources told Discovering SWLA that not only was the rebuild from Hurricane Laura setting them back, but they were also having supply chain issues on top of it.
Early Voting Guide For November 8, 2022 Midterm Election
The law of the land is in the hands of voters in the ever-so-important United States Midterm Election on November 8, 2022. Hundreds of thousands of voters across the country have already voted either by mail or the early voting process in their state. Tuesday, October 25, 2022, Louisiana voters...
