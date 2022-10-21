ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Thibodaux, LA

Lake Charles American Press

Why Destrehan is No. 1, QB Eugene accounts for four TDs

SULPHUR — Senior southpaw quarterback Jai Eugene Jr. put on a show Friday night at Matt Walker Memorial Stadium as he guided the No. 1 Destrehan Wildcats to a 49-10 win over the host Tors. Eugene, who committed to Tulane, threw three touchdown passes and ran for another as...
DESTREHAN, LA
saturdaydownsouth.com

LSU fans get trashed for rushing field after beating Ole Miss

The LSU Tigers upset the No. 7 Ole Miss Rebels Saturday 45-20. Brian Kelly continues an impressive coaching job during his first season at the helm of the Tigers program, and Jayden Daniels scored a combined 5 touchdowns. LSU outscored Ole Miss 28-0 in the second half Saturday, too, to...
BATON ROUGE, LA
nicholls.edu

Angela Yanez & Rodney “Duke” Woods Jr. Named Nicholls Homecoming Queen & King

THIBODAUX, La. — Seniors Angela Yanez and Rodney “Duke” Woods Jr. were crowned Nicholls’ Homecoming Queen and King during the homecoming football game halftime on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022, where the Colonels took on the University of Incarnate Word. The full homecoming court was introduced at a halftime presentation and senior royalty candidates completed the traditional walk across the stadium field.
THIBODAUX, LA
theadvocate.com

Most Louisiana casinos are technically 'boats.' Here's why some are moving onto land.

On Tuesday, the Treasure Chest floating casino in Kenner broke ground on a $100 million development that will bring 47,000 square feet of gambling onto land. It's a move that would have been illegal until just a few years ago, when Louisiana legislators eased up on the law mandating that all but one casino in the state be on "riverboats," even if in only in the broadest sense of that term.
LOUISIANA STATE
iheart.com

This Louisiana Restaurant Has The 'Absolute Best' Nachos In The State

Whether you prefer nachos topped with shredded chicken, pico de gallo, cheese sauce or barbecue, the crunchy snack is always a hit. Mashed searched around the country to find the best nachos served in each state, from traditional takes on the classic snack to unique flavors paired together for a one-of-a-kind bite. According to the site:
LOUISIANA STATE
Sole Collector

Nike Honors New Orleans With New Air Force 1

Fresh off of delivering the “Bronx Origins” colorway last week, Nike continues to honor the accession of hip-hop with this upcoming Air Force 1 release. Shown here is the “Nola” Nike Air Force 1 Low, which is slated to drop on early November. According to the product description on SNKRS, the shoe’s color scheme pays homage to the rise of hip-hop in New Orleans, Louisiana. This pair features special dubraes attached to the shoelaces, gold eyelets, and a metallic silver Swoosh on the lateral side that possibly references the city’s “Bling Bling” era from the ‘00s. Completing the look are special details on the heel counter and an all-white tooling underneath.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
KPLC TV

Victim of Lake Charles hit-and-run honored

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A victim of a Lake Charles hit-and-run was remembered Friday. “I’m going to miss him,” Sandra Bill said. “As a mother, I’m going to miss him. Rest in peace, Chris, until we meet again.”. With heavy hearts, family and friends of...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Felon Arrested After Allegedly Shooting at Juveniles for a Prank

Louisiana Felon Arrested After Allegedly Shooting at Juveniles for a Prank. Calcasieu Parish, Louisiana – The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office reported on October 21, 2022, that on October 20, 2022, at approximately 8:00 p.m., deputies were dispatched to a home on Alister Court in Iowa, Louisiana in response to a call from a homeowner stating that he observed several individuals outside his home who appeared to be attempting to steal his car.
IOWA, LA
KPLC TV

Crossties in DeRidder celebrates grand opening

DeRidder, LA (KPLC) - Crossties, an outreach program in DeRidder, celebrated its grand opening today. Since the beginning of the year, 7News has been following along as the foundation was poured, the beams were placed, and now the doors are finally open. “It is just, you know I give God...
DERIDDER, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Man Killed in Single-Vehicle Crash on LA 37 After Running Off Roadway and Colliding with a Tree

Louisiana Man Killed in Single-Vehicle Crash on LA 37 After Running Off Roadway and Colliding with a Tree. Louisiana – Louisiana State Police reported on October 20, 2022, that just after 4:30 p.m., Troopers with LSP Troop A began investigating a single-vehicle crash on LA 37 north of LA 409 in East Baton Rouge Parish. Mark Anthony Phillips, 53, of Baton Rouge, Louisiana, was killed in the accident.
EAST BATON ROUGE PARISH, LA

