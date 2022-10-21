Read full article on original website
Oregon State University researcher develops possible new 'universal' COVID-19 treatment
PORTLAND, Ore. — Building on years of research prior to the pandemic, medicine and technology advanced under the pressures of COVID-19. Now, new research from Oregon State University could be a "universal" means of treating the virus — while also aiding in the fight against other illnesses. "This...
opb.org
Oregonians break to practice response to seismic quakes
Schools, offices, and individuals across the state engaged in what’s called The Great Oregon ShakeOut Thursday. KLCC’s Brian Bull reports on how a Eugene school performed the annual drill. Inside Mary Kuhl’s 4th grade classroom at McCornack Elementary, a couple of dozen youngsters paused as an announcement came...
Lincoln City Homepage
Samaritan’s Tamayo wins prestigious nurse award
Cristina Tamayo, a registered nurse at Samaritan North Lincoln Hospital, has received the Oregon Outstanding Nurse Preceptor Award, joining an elite group of just 14 nurses across the state to be honored this year by the Oregon Center for Nursing. Tamayo and the other outstanding preceptors from Oregon hospitals –...
orangemedianetwork.com
Oregon State volleyball splits the weekends action with win against Colorado, loss to Utah
In Friday’s game against Colorado University Boulder, the Oregon State Beavers were able to quickly pull ahead with a confident offense and a cohesive defense to defeat the Buffaloes. In the middle of the third set, senior setter Inna Balyko was recognized for not only reaching 4000 career assists...
Lebanon-Express
Rural organizing comes to Corvallis city core
Corvallis’ conversations about its downtown unhoused populations are about to get a little bit country. Aleita Hass-Holcombe stood between two sheet-like signs Saturday, Oct. 22, the language to her right describing Josephine County residents’ rebuff of right-wing militias in 2015. To the right of the long-time city homeless...
yamhilladvocate.com
Newberg, Oregon November Ballots Missing Candidates, Here is What Voters Are Advised To do
The Yamhill County Clerk office has became aware that mistakes are printed on ballots mailed to residents in Newberg, Oregon. These mistakes are specific but voters are encouraged to vote for candidates appearing on their ballot as they normally would and to not leave any fields bank when voting for candidates.
orangemedianetwork.com
Led by Damien Martinez, the Beavers find themselves bowl eligible once again following a win against Colorado
From a collection of consistent runs, accurate passes, and strong defense, the Beavers have accomplished something that they have not done since 2013. The Oregon State Beavers beat the University of Colorado Boulder Buffaloes this Saturday at Reser Stadium with a score of 42-9. This win gives the Beavers a...
Drivers in Salem are less likely to get stuck at red lights
While we often think of traffic being defined by gridlocked highways and interstates, congestion on main city streets actually make up 60% of traffic delays in urban areas, researchers at Texas A&M's Transportation Institute found. They set out to rank cities by how often drivers there are likely to hit red.
klcc.org
Oregon’s 4th District will elect new representative for first time since 1986
Oregon's Fourth District includes the college towns of Eugene and Corvallis and a vast rural swath of the southwest corner of the state. Open seats are rare in this part of the state. In fact, there’s no incumbent on the ballot this year for just the fourth time since the district was created in the 1940’s. But with Springfield Democrat Peter DeFazio calling it quits after 36 years, the Fourth District is very much in play this time around.
klcc.org
Crumb Together announces decision to shutter at end of 2022
A Eugene cookie-shop that was targeted by anti-maskers last year plans to close for good soon. Crumb Together has been in the downtown area for over a decade. But co-owner Tony Stirpe told KLCC that he and his wife, Deirdre, will shutter their business at the end of this year. He said the downtown area is too dangerous.
What Dan Lanning said after Oregon Ducks defeat UCLA
No. 10 Oregon defeated No. 9 UCLA, 45-30, Saturday at Autzen Stadium. Dan Lanning recapped the Ducks’ sixth win of the season. Below is a transcript from Lanning’s postgame press conference. DAN LANNING. Opening Statement. “Wow. I had a pretty good feeling this was going to be an...
kykn.com
Plans Under Way for Turner Road Micro-shelter Village
As the Center Street site opens, plans are under way for a micro-shelter village at Turner Road serving 18-24-year-olds in need of temporary housing. Micro-shelter villages provide managed, temporary housing opportunities for people who are unsheltered, with case management and outreach services. These micro-shelter villages provide up to 40 small...
2 victims of fatal I-5 crashes that closed freeway for hours identified by police
The identities of two people who died after multiple multi-vehicle crashes Wednesday on Interstate 5 in Linn County have been released by law enforcement. The first fatality came in the first pileup, which started about 8 a.m. near Halsey at the Oregon 228 interchange, according to a news release from Oregon State Police.
kezi.com
One person transported to hospital after large protest outside of Old Nick's Pub
EUGENE, Ore. -- Eugene Police responded to the 200 block of Washington Street Sunday after large crowds were blocking roadways. According to police, crowds were present because of an event at Old Nick's Pub that was being publicized on social media not only locally, but across the state. Police said...
orangemedianetwork.com
Beavers women’s soccer fall to Stanford on senior day
The Oregon State Women’s soccer team suffered a 3-0 loss to the seventh-ranked Stanford Cardinal Sunday afternoon at Paul Lorenz field in the final home game of the season. While the Beavers were able to hold top-ten Stanford scoreless through the first 45 minutes, the Cardinal wasted no time coming out of the locker room. Freshman midfielder Jasmine Aikey scored goals two minutes apart in the 47th and 49th minutes, respectively, before adding a third goal in the 61st minute to complete a hat-trick.
What Chip Kelly said after UCLA lost to Oregon Ducks
No. 9 UCLA lost to No. 10 Oregon, 45-30, Saturday at Autzen Stadium. Chip Kelly recapped the Bruins’ first loss of the season. Below is a transcript of Kelly’s postgame press conference. CHIP KELLY. On inability to get defensive stops …. “We didn’t get stops with our defense...
idesignarch.com
Timeless Pacific Northwest Country Ranch in a Wooded Setting
This luxurious log home in Eugene, Oregon is nestled on 160 wooded acres with soaring trees. From the main gate, the driveway winds past meadow through meticulous landscaping to the main house by a natural pond. The interiors of the main residence pay homage to the natural surroundings with river...
kezi.com
One dead in Lane County after vehicle pedestrian crash
Lane County, Ore. – One person died early Friday morning after being struck by a vehicle. This happened at 4:44 a.m. on Friday, October 21 south of Goshen along Highway 99 South and Rickett’s Road. The Lane County Sheriff’s Office and Oregon State Police are investigating the incident....
hh-today.com
Something’s pending at old Mega Foods
“Hometown values; big time savings.” Not any more, obviously, at least not at this address on Queen Avenue in Albany. It’s been five years since the Mega Foods supermarket on Queen Avenue closed. I don’t know why the owners haven’t taken down the signs after all this time.
