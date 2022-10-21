ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

4 Great Pizza Places in Oregon

If you live in Oregon and you also like to eat pizza often, here is a list of four pizza places in Oregon that are known for serving absolutely delicious pizza, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only. If you have never been to any of these places, definitely add them to your list and pay them a visit next time you are around. Chances are that once you try their food, you will want to go back for more.
OREGON STATE
opb.org

Oregonians break to practice response to seismic quakes

Schools, offices, and individuals across the state engaged in what’s called The Great Oregon ShakeOut Thursday. KLCC’s Brian Bull reports on how a Eugene school performed the annual drill. Inside Mary Kuhl’s 4th grade classroom at McCornack Elementary, a couple of dozen youngsters paused as an announcement came...
EUGENE, OR
Lincoln City Homepage

Samaritan’s Tamayo wins prestigious nurse award

Cristina Tamayo, a registered nurse at Samaritan North Lincoln Hospital, has received the Oregon Outstanding Nurse Preceptor Award, joining an elite group of just 14 nurses across the state to be honored this year by the Oregon Center for Nursing. Tamayo and the other outstanding preceptors from Oregon hospitals –...
OREGON STATE
Lebanon-Express

Rural organizing comes to Corvallis city core

Corvallis’ conversations about its downtown unhoused populations are about to get a little bit country. Aleita Hass-Holcombe stood between two sheet-like signs Saturday, Oct. 22, the language to her right describing Josephine County residents’ rebuff of right-wing militias in 2015. To the right of the long-time city homeless...
CORVALLIS, OR
KOIN 6 News

Drivers in Salem are less likely to get stuck at red lights

While we often think of traffic being defined by gridlocked highways and interstates, congestion on main city streets actually make up 60% of traffic delays in urban areas, researchers at Texas A&M's Transportation Institute found. They set out to rank cities by how often drivers there are likely to hit red.
SALEM, OR
klcc.org

Oregon’s 4th District will elect new representative for first time since 1986

Oregon's Fourth District includes the college towns of Eugene and Corvallis and a vast rural swath of the southwest corner of the state. Open seats are rare in this part of the state. In fact, there’s no incumbent on the ballot this year for just the fourth time since the district was created in the 1940’s. But with Springfield Democrat Peter DeFazio calling it quits after 36 years, the Fourth District is very much in play this time around.
OREGON STATE
klcc.org

Crumb Together announces decision to shutter at end of 2022

A Eugene cookie-shop that was targeted by anti-maskers last year plans to close for good soon. Crumb Together has been in the downtown area for over a decade. But co-owner Tony Stirpe told KLCC that he and his wife, Deirdre, will shutter their business at the end of this year. He said the downtown area is too dangerous.
EUGENE, OR
kykn.com

Plans Under Way for Turner Road Micro-shelter Village

As the Center Street site opens, plans are under way for a micro-shelter village at Turner Road serving 18-24-year-olds in need of temporary housing. Micro-shelter villages provide managed, temporary housing opportunities for people who are unsheltered, with case management and outreach services. These micro-shelter villages provide up to 40 small...
SALEM, OR
orangemedianetwork.com

Beavers women’s soccer fall to Stanford on senior day

The Oregon State Women’s soccer team suffered a 3-0 loss to the seventh-ranked Stanford Cardinal Sunday afternoon at Paul Lorenz field in the final home game of the season. While the Beavers were able to hold top-ten Stanford scoreless through the first 45 minutes, the Cardinal wasted no time coming out of the locker room. Freshman midfielder Jasmine Aikey scored goals two minutes apart in the 47th and 49th minutes, respectively, before adding a third goal in the 61st minute to complete a hat-trick.
CORVALLIS, OR
The Oregonian

What Chip Kelly said after UCLA lost to Oregon Ducks

No. 9 UCLA lost to No. 10 Oregon, 45-30, Saturday at Autzen Stadium. Chip Kelly recapped the Bruins’ first loss of the season. Below is a transcript of Kelly’s postgame press conference. CHIP KELLY. On inability to get defensive stops …. “We didn’t get stops with our defense...
EUGENE, OR
idesignarch.com

Timeless Pacific Northwest Country Ranch in a Wooded Setting

This luxurious log home in Eugene, Oregon is nestled on 160 wooded acres with soaring trees. From the main gate, the driveway winds past meadow through meticulous landscaping to the main house by a natural pond. The interiors of the main residence pay homage to the natural surroundings with river...
EUGENE, OR
kezi.com

One dead in Lane County after vehicle pedestrian crash

Lane County, Ore. – One person died early Friday morning after being struck by a vehicle. This happened at 4:44 a.m. on Friday, October 21 south of Goshen along Highway 99 South and Rickett’s Road. The Lane County Sheriff’s Office and Oregon State Police are investigating the incident....
LANE COUNTY, OR
hh-today.com

Something’s pending at old Mega Foods

“Hometown values; big time savings.” Not any more, obviously, at least not at this address on Queen Avenue in Albany. It’s been five years since the Mega Foods supermarket on Queen Avenue closed. I don’t know why the owners haven’t taken down the signs after all this time.
ALBANY, OR

