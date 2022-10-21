Read full article on original website
Related
daystech.org
iOS 16.2 to keep Live Activities updated more frequently
With the official launch of iOS 16.1 this week, Apple launched Live Activities – a brand new means for third-party apps to supply helpful data proper on the iPhone lock display screen or Dynamic Island. With the iOS 16.2 beta, which was launched to builders on Tuesday, the corporate is working to let customers select to maintain Live Activities up to date extra regularly.
daystech.org
iOS 16.2 asks users for feedback on Emergency SOS
Apple on Tuesday launched the first iOS 16.2 beta to builders, and it comes with some new options – particularly for iPad customers. And in the case of the iPhone, Apple has added an intriguing new choice that lets customers report back to the corporate when Emergency SOS is unintentionally triggered.
daystech.org
iMessage is not working for several iPhone users
Several iPhone customers have expressed their frustrations as they complained that their iMessage just isn’t working. While Apple has not but addressed this, it seems the app has been down for everybody. On October 25, a number of individuals took to social media to specific their disappointment as many...
daystech.org
Tech Tuesday: Apple updates IOS, Ikea smart home, flying car
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Tech professional Greg Nibler joined AM Extra to interrupt down all the most recent tech headlines. Smart dwelling gadgets have gotten the norm for American households, and now a serious furnishings chain desires a reduce of the motion. Meanwhile, Apple continues to roll out some...
daystech.org
Apple quietly adds retro Nintendo controller support for iPhone, iPad, Mac and Apple TV
Apple’s newest system updates have made enjoying retro and retro-inspired video games extra genuine by including assist for Nintendo’s Classic controllers. Those with units operating iOS 16.1, tvOS 16.1, iPad iOS 16.1, and macOS Ventura can make the most of a load of latest options on the best iPhones, best iPads, and best MacBooks and Macs. But one replace we didn’t notice can be coming can be welcomed by anybody who loves enjoying classic-style video games via Apple Arcade and the App Store.
daystech.org
Google Pixel 7 Pro vs Apple iPhone 14 Plus
The iPhone 14 Plus launched final month as a extra reasonably priced different to the iPhone 14 Pro Max. This telephone mainly changed the ‘Mini’ telephone from final 12 months. It is large, nevertheless it’s inferior to the ‘Pro Max’ mannequin. That being mentioned, this telephone has the identical base price ticket as Google’s flagship handset, which is why we’ll evaluate them on this article. We’ll evaluate the Google Pixel 7 Pro vs Apple iPhone 14 Plus.
daystech.org
Apple will comply with iPhone USB-C charger law, executive says
Apple Inc. might want to adjust to a European Union regulation to change the iPhone to a USB-C charger, advertising and marketing chief Greg Joswiak stated on Tuesday. Joswiak stated that the corporate will comply because it does with different legal guidelines. He declined to specify when the iPhone might get the charger to switch Lightning. He made the feedback at a Wall Street Journal convention in Laguna Beach, California.
daystech.org
The Microsoft Surface Duo finally gets Android 12L
Microsoft is lastly updating its Surface Duo — ahem — duo to Android 12 this week. The firm broke the information on its official Microsoft Devices Blog after beforehand committing to rolling out an replace someday this yr. Android 12 was made typically obtainable by Google in October 2021, whereas Android 12L hit Pixels in March.
daystech.org
Google Pixel 7 vs Google Pixel 4a
The Google Pixel 4a was introduced over two years in the past, again in August 2020. We’re speaking in regards to the common model right here, not the 5G mannequin. That being stated, a few of chances are you’ll be seeking to improve certainly one of lately. If you’re seeking to get a brand new Pixel, effectively, there are a few choices, together with the Pixel 6a, 7, and seven Pro. In this text, we’ll evaluate the Google Pixel 7 vs Google Pixel 4a.
daystech.org
Apple Hikes Music and TV+ Prices in First Increases Since Launch
Apple Inc. elevated costs for its music and TV+ companies for the primary time. Apple Inc. elevated costs for its music and TV+ companies for the primary time, citing rising licensing prices, a transfer that dangers giving rivals an edge in a fiercely aggressive streaming business. The firm elevated the...
daystech.org
Android users alerted just before California earthquake
While many individuals in California felt a moderate earthquake Tuesday, some smartphone customers truly bought a heads-up earlier than it occurred due to know-how developed on the University of California, Berkeley. Why it issues: Android warned customers only a few seconds earlier than the quake, however specialists hope the know-how...
daystech.org
iPhone 15 Pro to get more RAM, Pro Max zoom upgrade, analyst sa
(Pocket-lint) – Apple’s iPhone 15 Pro will profit from extra RAM, a USB-C port, and extra, one analyst says – however the iPhone 15 Pro Max would be the one that you really want. That’s as a result of Apple will reportedly give the iPhone 15 Pro...
daystech.org
Alphabet Touts New Areas Like Google’s YouTube Shorts After a Tough Quarter
Google dad or mum Alphabet posted weaker than anticipated third-quarter earnings Tuesday because the search large offers with an inflation-mired economic system and slowing advert spending. But Chief Executive Sundar Pichai defended the corporate’s priorities, arguing that investments in areas like YouTube Shorts ultimately will repay. In the quarter...
daystech.org
An easy way to transfer photos from your iPhone or Android to a PC
Hi, I’m Adam, I’m referred to as Warwagon on the discussion board. For the previous 19 years, I’ve been working my very own pc restore enterprise. In doing so, I cope with the typical pc person on a day-to-day foundation. Every bit of data I present for...
daystech.org
Amazing Telegram Android Additions – Social News XYZ
Telegram is among the hottest messaging apps in the marketplace. It’s free, safe, and can be utilized throughout platforms and gadgets. But do you know that Telegram(Telegram汉化) has some hidden options that make it even higher? Here are some nice additions to your Android gadget:. Make calls...
daystech.org
Safe Mode is Lyft’s Approach to Handle Feature Flags Incidents
Feature flags are a great tool to conduct A/B experiments and to roll out modifications in a managed means. To ensure that their use doesn’t find yourself disappointing customers when a change causes a crash or degrades the person expertise, Lyft created Safe Mode, particularly aimed to stop crash loops on launch.
daystech.org
Samsung’s enormous Odyssey Neo G9 Monitor is $500 off
In in the present day’s offers, we’ve got a fairly whole lot on the Samsung Odyssey Neo G9 monitor. This is a 49-inch ultra-widescreen monitor that’s now simply $1779. That’s going to save lots of you $500 off of its common value. Making this a extremely nice deal.
daystech.org
CCI fines Google $113 million in second anti-trust penalty
Alphabet Inc’s Google was fined 9.36 billion Indian rupees ($113.04 million) on Tuesday as India concluded yet one more antitrust probe this month, discovering the U.S. tech agency responsible of abusing its market place to advertise its funds app and in-app cost system. It was fined $162 million by...
daystech.org
YouTube’s Sweet New Look and Features Arrives
YouTube is having a day. The in style video streaming service is getting a number of new options along with a brand new look if you are watching movies that provides a extremely cool impact. Google announced the enhancements in a weblog publish at present, saying that YouTube’s newest makeover...
daystech.org
AI critic Gary Marcus: Meta’s LeCun is finally coming around to the things I said years ago
NYU Professor Emeritus Gary Marcus, a frequent critic of the hype that surrounds artificial intelligence, lately sat down with ZDNET to supply a rebuttal to remarks by Yann LeCun, Meta’s chief AI scientist, in a ZDNET interview with LeCun in September. LeCun had forged doubt on Marcus’ argument in...
Comments / 0