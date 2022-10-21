WhatsApp not working: Meta has launched a press release on the outage of WhatsApp internationally. WhatsApp not working: WhatsApp has been unavailable for over an hour since 12PM on October 25 and it continues to remain the identical for customers. While customers are going through inconvenience for the shortcoming to ship messages and make WhatsApp calls, Meta has lastly come out with a press release explaining the identical. Meta, which additionally owns Facebook, Instagram, and Oculus, has now come out with a press release to reassure that the corporate is taking motion on the difficulty and can carry it again on-line quickly.

19 HOURS AGO