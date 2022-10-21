Another asteroid is coming in direction of Earth at blistering velocity in the present day! Know what NASA revealed. In case you did not know, asteroids are historic rubble left over from the early formation of our solar system about 4.6 billion years in the past. According to NASA, Asteroids can typically be noticed inside the primary asteroid belt between Mars and Jupiter. Interaction with a planet’s gravitational area, particularly as giant as Jupiter, can knock the asteroid off its orbit and ship it hurtling in all instructions. NASA’s Planetary Defense Coordination Office retains a examine on these Near-Earth Objects (NEOs) for any potential collision with Earth and declares them as Potentially Hazardous Objects if they arrive inside round 8 million kilometers of Earth.

23 HOURS AGO