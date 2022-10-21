On Sept. 30, Charles Onstott and I held a seize assembly at CALIBRE Systems. It wasn’t like our different seize conferences as a result of we held it within the metaverse. CALIBRE Chief Technology Officer Charles Onstott labored with me, a director of enterprise improvement and seize, and different members to schedule our assembly in Meta’s Horizon Workrooms. We have been excited to see what all the thrill was about. Anecdotally speaking to colleagues within the authorities contracting trade, I’ve heard that this was the primary time a seize assembly was performed within the metaverse.

14 HOURS AGO