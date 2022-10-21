ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Digital Trends

This 65-inch QLED TV from Samsung has a massive discount

Samsung has always been a big player in screens, with some of the best TVs on the market, whether you’re looking for a 27-inch gaming monitor or a 65-inch behemoth for your living room. Of course, the bigger stuff does come at a premium, but if you’re looking for great Samsung TV deals, the 65-inch QN90B Neo QLED 4K Smart TV is going for just $1,700, discounted down from $2,600, right now directly from Samsung — that’s a whopping $900 discount!
Digital Trends

Bose Smart Soundbar 600 review: bigger than its body

Bose Smart Soundbar 600 review: bigger than its body. “For small-to-medium-sized rooms, it's got all the presence and punch you need.”. It doesn’t matter whether a company is selling a pint-sized Bluetooth speaker or a multi-component home theater system with hundreds of watts of power, you will inevitably see the words “room-filling sound” used to describe it. It’s so pervasive, the term has kind of lost its meaning.
CNET

Best Buy Black Friday 2022: Early Sale on Tech and Appliances Now Live

Best Buy is among the first retailers to officially kick off its Black Friday sale for 2022. Though we're not even into the month of November yet, you can already score Black Friday prices on everything from TVs and laptops through smart home devices, kitchen appliances, fitness gear and more.
ZDNet

The 65-inch Hisense Smart TV just dropped to $800 at Best Buy

The holiday season is fast approaching. With the celebration, you likely think of food, drink, presents, and of course, watching Christmas movies and classic films in the living room with friends and family. If you are looking to upgrade your TV in the next few months, check out this deal...
makeuseof.com

What Is Samsung One Connect? Can You Watch a Samsung TV Without It?

Samsung's televisions are hugely popular worldwide, offering high-grade TVs in various sizes and prices, with many models delivering incredibly vivid and detailed pictures. But your Samsung TV may be missing something called a One Connect box. So, what is One Connect, and is it required to use your Samsung TV?
techunwrapped.com

4 small Smart TVs ideal for your kitchen or living room

Whenever we think of someone who goes to a store to buy a Smart TV, we imagine that they are going to leave there with the largest model possible: 70, 75, 80 or more inches, for that of filling an entire wall of the living room and watching movies as if it were a cinema. But what happens when we don’t need so much and the gap that we must fill barely occupies the space that remains between a cupboard and the microwave?
daystech.org

amaysim adds eSIM to add flexibility and further mobility to your daily life

Mobile connectivity is vital to our every day lives now, however it’s additionally nonetheless evolving. eSIM is changing into extra mainstream, and now we’re beginning to see MVNOs providing the service. amaysim has turned on eSIM, which not solely permits prospects to obtain their SIM and join in...
daystech.org

Here’s the complete Galaxy S22 series One UI 5.0 (Android 13) changelog!

Samsung has hit one other milestone relating to software program updates by releasing a serious new model of Android to the general public a lot sooner than it has ever earlier than. The Android 13-based One UI 5.0 replace for the Galaxy S22 sequence started rolling out today and is predicted to achieve many markets across the globe earlier than the top of October, bringing lots of new options to hundreds of thousands of Galaxy S22, S22+, and S22 Ultra house owners.
daystech.org

YouTube Premium Family Plan Gets Price Hike Of Over 25%

Google has introduced a worth hike for the YouTube Premium household plan. It will now value $22.99 per thirty days within the US, a bounce of greater than 25 % from the present worth of $17.99 per thirty days. The firm lately despatched emails to subscribers notifying them of this worth hike.

