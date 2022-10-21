Read full article on original website
Angelo State Smothers A&M Kingsville’s Offense to Win 34-7
SAN ANGELO, TX — The No. 2 Angelo State Rams (7-0)(5-0) hosted the undefeated No. 15 Texas A&M Kingsville Javelinas (7-0)(5-0) in a high-powered Lonestar Conference matchup at 1st Community Credit Union field at LeGrand Stadium at 6 p.m. Both teams traded punches for most of the first half,...
PLAYOFF PICTURE: Bobcats Drop in Standings; Lake View Needs Help for Playoff Berth
SAN ANGELO- Week 9 of Texas High School Football is in the books and the playoffs inch closer so here is the current playoff picture for team in the Concho Valley and the surrounding area. Here are the current standings for the Central Bobcats and the Lake View Chiefs. Little...
ASU's Norris-Vincent College of Business Announces Partnership with First Financial Bank
SAN ANGELO – A large contingent of Angelo State University business and agribusiness students were the guests of honor at the announcement on Oct. 19 of a new program in ASU's Norris-Vincent College of Business (NVCOB) specifically for students interested in careers in banking. Still in its early stages, the new program will mirror the Excellence in Banking program at Texas Tech University and will be designed to produce top-notch bankers by giving students a comprehensive understanding of modern banking operations and practices. A board of industry professionals will advise the program, and…
Traffic Delays on Another Major San Angelo Roadway Begin Next Week
SAN ANGELO – A major roadway in southwest San Angelo will be down to two lanes next week in order for road crews to make much needed improvements. According to the City of San Angelo Public Information Office, on Oct. 25 an 26, the 2700 to 2800 block of Southwest Blvd. will be closed for the Construction work at the low water crossing. This area is between the oil change business and the tanning salon on Southwest Blvd. Drivers should expect for the road to be open but down to one lane each lane. Work zone speed limit will be implemented. If possible avoid the area.
BOOKING REPORT: Two San Angelo Teens Arrested for Stealing a Car
SAN ANGELO – More than a dozen suspects were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Facility over the past 24 hours. San Angelo LIVE! makes no assumptions or representations about guilt or innocence of anyone on the booking report. Individuals charged with crimes are presumed innocent until proven guilty. Information on the site should not be used to determine any person’s actual criminal record. The San Angelo Police Department, the Tom Green County Sheriff's Office, and the Texas Department of Public Safety made 15 arrests including the following: Xavier Cassel, 18, was arrested on…
WARNING GRAPHIC CONTENT: Mainstream Democrat (National Socialist) Attacks GOP Voters with "Baby Killers All" Tirade
SAN ANGELO – I wasn't going to publish this letter. I didn't want to publish it because of the personal attacks and obvious misinformation. You, the audience of San Angelo LIVE! deserve better. After receiving this email from Miles McMillan, I ignored it for days. Then it hit me....
