SAN ANGELO – A major roadway in southwest San Angelo will be down to two lanes next week in order for road crews to make much needed improvements. According to the City of San Angelo Public Information Office, on Oct. 25 an 26, the 2700 to 2800 block of Southwest Blvd. will be closed for the Construction work at the low water crossing. This area is between the oil change business and the tanning salon on Southwest Blvd. Drivers should expect for the road to be open but down to one lane each lane. Work zone speed limit will be implemented. If possible avoid the area.

SAN ANGELO, TX ・ 3 DAYS AGO