Winners Of The 53rd Annual World Champion Hopkins County Stew Contest Announced
The 53rd Annual Hopkins County Stew Festival, sponsored by Alliance Bank drew a huge crowd, with long lines forming more than an hour before serving time, with people eager to pay their $8 to partake of the entries, despite the whipping autumn winds Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022. “We prepare for...
‘Dedicated to serving’: East Texas Fire Department Captain dies in Tyler accident
MOUNT PLEASANT, Texas (KETK) – An East Texas Fire Department Captain died in an accident on Thursday night, according to authorities. Robby Bragg served with the Mount Pleasant Fire Department for 28 years. He died in a “tragic accident” while visiting friends near Tyler. “Captain Bragg was dedicated to serving and protecting the community and […]
WebXtra: Shoppers out in force for Hi-Way 80 Garage Sale’s final day
EAST TEXAS (KLTV) - An annual miles-long highway garage sale has East Texans snapping up discount and bargain deals on the event’s final day. The historic fall Hi-Way 80 Garage Sale closed out its three-day run with vendors trying to clear out their inventory to final day Sunday shoppers.
Hopkins County Records — Oct. 22, 2022
The following individuals filed applications for marriage licenses at Hopkins County Clerk’s office Oct. 10-21, 2022:. Cristian A. Romero Rivera and Marissa Adams Figueroa. Cameron Cody Townsend and Jessica Evangel Wilkinson. Paul Ray Dungan and Christy Ann Schumacher. Koby Dale Hume and Mallory Michelle Morris. Brandi Janette Schultz and...
6th grade student arrested at Bonham Middle School for gun threat
ODESSA, TX. (KMID/KPEJ) — ECISD said another student has now been arrested for making a school threat. ECISD tells us, “Friday, a 6th grade boy at Bonham Middle School became upset in class and threatened to bring a gun to school and shoot students. School leaders and ECISD police were notified, and he was arrested and […]
WINNSBORO, Texas — Winnsboro ISD officials said gun bullets fell out of a student's backpack at the high school campus Thursday morning. In a Facebook post, WISD said 22-caliber bullets fell out of a student’s pocket and onto the hallway floor around 10:30 a.m. School resource officers and...
Winnsboro ISD officials said gun bullets fell out of a student’s backpack at the high school campus Thursday morning around 10:30. The school’s Facebook posted that they were 22-caliber shells. School resource officers and administrators determined that a weapon was not on campus and no students were in danger.
Former friend testifies in Taylor Parker trial
BOWIE COUNTY, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – “She would do anything to make it the truth when it was not.”. That was the assessment a former friend of Taylor Parker offered the jury Wednesday as testimony continued in the penalty phase of Parker’s capital murder and kidnapping trial in Bowie County.
6 Jailed On Charges, Warrants For Offenses Against Others
At least six people were jailed in the past 3 days on charges for offenses against others and warrants related to offenses alleged to have been committed against others. Juan Ivan Valles turned himself in at Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office jail at 8:35 p.m. Friday, Oct. 21, 2022, The 43-year-old Sulphur Springs man was escorted by Deputy Thomas Patterson into Hopkins County jail, where he was booked in on an injury to a child warrant, according to arrest reports.
4 Arrested On Felony Controlled Substance Charges
At least four people were arrested during the past three days on felony controlled substance and related charges, according to arrest reports. A welfare check on what was reported to be an unresponsive person in a vehicle at Walmart resulted in a Sulphur Springs woman’s arrest on seven Gregg County warrants.
