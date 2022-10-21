ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pattonville, TX

KSST Radio

Hopkins County Records — Oct. 22, 2022

The following individuals filed applications for marriage licenses at Hopkins County Clerk’s office Oct. 10-21, 2022:. Cristian A. Romero Rivera and Marissa Adams Figueroa. Cameron Cody Townsend and Jessica Evangel Wilkinson. Paul Ray Dungan and Christy Ann Schumacher. Koby Dale Hume and Mallory Michelle Morris. Brandi Janette Schultz and...
HOPKINS COUNTY, TX
CBS19

Gun bullets found in backpack at Winnsboro High School

WINNSBORO, Texas — Winnsboro ISD officials said gun bullets fell out of a student's backpack at the high school campus Thursday morning. In a Facebook post, WISD said 22-caliber bullets fell out of a student’s pocket and onto the hallway floor around 10:30 a.m. School resource officers and...
WINNSBORO, TX
easttexasradio.com

Shell Shock At Winnsboro ISD

Winnsboro ISD officials said gun bullets fell out of a student’s backpack at the high school campus Thursday morning around 10:30. The school’s Facebook posted that they were 22-caliber shells. School resource officers and administrators determined that a weapon was not on campus and no students were in danger.
WINNSBORO, TX
ktalnews.com

Former friend testifies in Taylor Parker trial

BOWIE COUNTY, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – “She would do anything to make it the truth when it was not.”. That was the assessment a former friend of Taylor Parker offered the jury Wednesday as testimony continued in the penalty phase of Parker’s capital murder and kidnapping trial in Bowie County.
BOWIE COUNTY, TX
KSST Radio

6 Jailed On Charges, Warrants For Offenses Against Others

At least six people were jailed in the past 3 days on charges for offenses against others and warrants related to offenses alleged to have been committed against others. Juan Ivan Valles turned himself in at Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office jail at 8:35 p.m. Friday, Oct. 21, 2022, The 43-year-old Sulphur Springs man was escorted by Deputy Thomas Patterson into Hopkins County jail, where he was booked in on an injury to a child warrant, according to arrest reports.
HOPKINS COUNTY, TX
KSST Radio

4 Arrested On Felony Controlled Substance Charges

At least four people were arrested during the past three days on felony controlled substance and related charges, according to arrest reports. A welfare check on what was reported to be an unresponsive person in a vehicle at Walmart resulted in a Sulphur Springs woman’s arrest on seven Gregg County warrants.
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX

